Birmingham’s ‘FunnyMaine’ Johnson Headed to Memphis for Job in Education

By Cody D. Short | cshort@al.com

Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson will soon step into education as the newest Strategic Communications Officer for Memphis-Shelby County Schools in Memphis, Tennessee, and has decided to step down from his role on the Birmingham Library Board, but he isn’t stepping down from the comedy stage.

The school system made the announcement during the county’s board meeting on Tuesday. After the announcement was made, a video from Johnson was played saying he’s excited to take on the new job.

“I am honored to serve as your brand new Strategic Communications Officer,” Johnson said in the video. “We’re going to have some fun with our radio, our television, our media, our social media, but more importantly than anything, we’re ready to learn, lead, and leave a legacy for the great city of Memphis.”

A press release from the school district’s website said, “Mr. Johnson will spearhead a three-year strategy to boost visibility across MSCS’ TV and Radio Stations, Media Relations, Constituent Services, and Public Relations departments. His expertise will help ensure that the district’s message resonates and connects effectively with all internal and external stakeholders.”

The Birmingham based comedian started his work on the Birmingham Public Library board in early 2022. However, Johnson made it clear to AL.com that Birmingham will always be home, and he still plans to create his comedic video sketches and tour.

The comedian said he decided to take the new role with the school district because he’s always had a heart for the community, and that community has expanded beyond Birmingham.

“I did not intend to apply for this job,” Johnson said. “I was actually asked to help recruit other talented people for the job. But when I read the description, and I saw the vision of what they’re trying to do, I checked all of the boxes, so I decided to interview.

“I had to go through the entire process of presenting, interviewing, there were no special favors. I was back and forth to Memphis. I had to do a 15-page presentation, so it was the normal process of getting a job.”

Johnson said the school district is working to try to change the negative narrative of the schools and students.

“They have so many kids that are doing great things, and going off and becoming doctors, but those aren’t the things that get highlighted for the district,” he said.

Johnson is best known for his viral social media sketches about the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. But his career in communications spans more than two decades, working in roles as an educator in Tuscaloosa City Schools, an admissions counselor at his alma mater Stillman College, and radio personality at Summit Media’s 95.7 JAMZ.

In 2020, Johnson made headlines for leading a protest at Birmingham’s Linn Park to take down a confederate monument. He’s also worked in his Birmingham neighborhood as the Director of Communications for the Norwood Resource Center.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

