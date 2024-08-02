Birmingham City Schools’ Parents Urged to Register Students for Upcoming School Year

By Gracie Johnson | ABC 33/40

The Birmingham City Schools district is less than a week away from the first day of school and they only have 53 percent of returning students registered.

“I know a lot of parents don’t understand why we need them to register, and we tried to emphasize that so much last year explaining to them about staffing and so the schools can be prepared for how many students are coming,” said Lisa Thomas, registration coordinator for BCS.

Thomas said registration reminders for the upcoming school year were sent home to students in April.

All registration is done online so it can be done from home if you have access to internet.

Parents can also visit their child’s school for in person registration assistance, the Lincoln Center has been open 6-days a week starting in June for one-on-one registration assistance, along with bilingual translators.

Students enrolled in a Birmingham city school last year that have not registered are assumed to be returning by the district unless otherwise informed. These children are who make up the 47 percent of unregistered students.

Thomas said they are counted and will have a premade schedule so they can start back on the first day of school regardless

“That’s why we need to know for sure that you’re coming back, so that the classes won’t be too large,” said Thomas. “The goal is that the student has the classes that they want and that the classes aren’t too full.”

Online student registration and registration assistance will stay open through the end of August.

For new students who arrive to school on the first day not registered, Thomas said there will be registration assistance for those students as well.

Registration | Birmingham City Schools (bhamcityschools.org)

