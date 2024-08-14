300 Businesses Highlighted in Birmingham During Black Business Month

WVTM / NBC13

There are more than 300 minority-owned businesses operating in Birmingham.

Crystal Peterson’s “Yo Mama’s” is known for its chicken and is a staple in the community. Peterson says Black Business Month is a time to represent for her family and community.

“I’m really happy that we are considered a place of excellence, I wanted to be an example that other people can see that Black people can own things and own it affluently and be excellent at it,” Peterson said.

Alabama customers take pride in celebrating the month by spending their money on Black-owned businesses.

“There’s been a long history of Black-owned businesses that have not flourished, but here’s an example of one that’s doing a great job right in central Birmingham,” said Jeremy Butler, a recent customer at Yo Mama’s, said.

While business owners pride themselves on serving, Torey Amerson owns Marc Dion Clothier, which offers custom-made suits, and says it costs to be the boss.

“Starting a business and running a business is not an easy task. So you may start the business and feel as though it’s not going as it should, but if God has a plan for you, then just continue down that path,” Amerson said.

The Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) has supported more than 200 projects in the city and says the month allows customers to find hidden gems across the country.

“It amplifies and elevates businesses that many in the broader business community don’t know about. It’s a growing industry, and that’s why Birmingham Business Alliance partners with other Black business development organizations in the city,” Victor Brown, director of small business for the BBA, said.

The BBA plans to create new programs to support even more Black-owned businesses.

