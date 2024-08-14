Area Leaders, Groups Gather at Miles College to Stress the ‘Urgency’ of Voting

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

With three months remaining until the 2024 Presidential Election, Miles College is not wasting time engaging young voters.

The Fairfield-based Historically Black College and University (HBCU) on Tuesday hosted a campus-wide voter activation event that drew hundreds of students and multiple organizations including WokeVote, the Birmingham Chapter of the NAACP, the Black Women’s Roundtable, civic leaders, and collegiate members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC).

“There is an urgency nationwide not just for voters to reach the polls, but for us to reach the younger generation who may not have been fully educated on the principles of voting,” said Candice Hardy, Director of Learning Resources and Project Manager for Miles College.

Miles President Bobbie Knight said, “As we embark on the Fall semester of our 126th year, during a presidential election year, it is imperative that we ensure our scholars and the surrounding community are educated, energized, and engaged. Voting is our given right, one that numerous courageous individuals fought for us to have. This is our moment to honor the legacy of those who fought for our right to vote.”

Mehgan Owens, a Miles senior and member of Delta Sigma Theta who is studying biology, said Kamala Harris’ rise to the top of the Democratic ticket for President this year is inspiring.

Harris, who has enough delegates to become the Democratic Party nominee at next week’s DNC gathering in Chicago will face Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 election.

“As a Black woman, it’s important to see someone like her … not only because she would be the first Black women to become President, but more so because of her character,” said Owens, “… we have a Black woman who cares about education and women’s rights.”

Judge Jameria Moore who participated in the event said now is the time to get students involved in the voting process.

“Being the graduate of an HBCU (Alabama A&M) … [we should talk] to our students on a daily basis, not just at rallies … so that they have the right people in [office] to make sure their life is a lot easier than the life before them,” said Moore.

Chauntae Brown, Assistant District Attorney, said voter registration rallies, especially at HBCUs, are needed “… we once did not have this right [to vote],” she said. “This is a right that was fought for through blood, sweat, and tears, and it’s important that we don’t waste that right …”.

Jefferson County School District 2 candidate, Sultana Godwin, said students need to be aware that no matter who they’re voting for “they need to understand what it means to get out there to cast a ballot and do it every time that we have an election.”

Miles plans to conduct monthly engagement voting events through student-led initiatives, and panel discussions open to the community through the Nov. 5 election, said school officials.

