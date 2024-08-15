Home Quotes of Note “Staying focused, remembering where I come from and thinking on what God... Quotes of Note “Staying focused, remembering where I come from and thinking on what God has done for me has helped get me through the challenges.” By Birmingham Times - August 15, 2024 232 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp JAMES MOKAYA OMWERI, RECENTLY GRADUATED WITH PH. D. IN CHEMISTRY FROM UAB; UAB NEWS, AUGUST 10. Share this:EmailPrintFacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInRedditWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...