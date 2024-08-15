PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

BY GWEN DERU | The Birmingham Times

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**3RD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THAT 90’S LOVE: AN OLD SCHOOL R&B PARTY at Saturn.

**BURLESQUE NIGHT at The Nick with Host BELLA DONNA at The Nick.

**LUCKY DAYE at Iron City.

**REAL FUNNY BHM COMEDY OPEN MIC, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company

**THIRST TRAP THURSDAY, 5 p.m. at 2400 7th Avenue South.

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck

Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with

other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO

and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**EVERY FRIDAY – STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS, Every Friday, 10 – 11 a.m. FREE at BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**LATE NIGHT WITH DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick.

**PERPETUAL GROOVE at Saturn.

**EVERY FRIDAY, R&B at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121

Tuscaloosa Avenue, SW.

SATURDAY…

**BESSEMER FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m., at 100 14th Street Highway 150.

**EVERY SATURDAY at BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 2824 5th Avenue South, at Automatic Seafood.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of

Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**KIRKOS! at The Nick.

**HIGHWAY NATIVES AND ZACH AUSTIN at the Nick.

**LATE NIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT with R.1.Y.T. at The Nick.

**COLISEUM with DROVES, AND BULGING at Saturn.

**THE 502s GREAT AMERICAN ROAD TRIP with Special Guest MAX MCNOWN at Iron City.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**EVERY SUNDAY – SOUL FOOD SUNDAYS, 1-5 p.m. (Every Sunday) at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EVERY 3rd SUNDAY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 4-8 p.m. at the Ferus on 41st.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at

Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and

hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**EVERY 4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**AARON LEE TASJAN with RICKI at The Nick.

**KIRKOS PRIMUS AFTER PARTY at The Nick.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until gone.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY SPECIAL TUESDAYS with Food, Drinks Specials at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hour introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont at the Vault.

**JOSE CARR’S JAZZ JAM, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Co. 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. until…with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**BIRMINGHAM SONGWRITER’S ROUND with Host SUSANNAH SEALES at the Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY at the Nick.

**CHRIS & CHRIS COMEDY CONNECTION at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES, every Wednesday, at Linn Park, in

Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT POOL TOURNAMENT AND KARAOKE NIGHT, 5 p.m. at

Carter’s Hookah Lounge and Grill, hosted by Jo Sweetz with the Pool Tournament, at 7 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31stStreet, with DJ You, Me, Playlist.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**REAL FUNNY BHM COMEDY OPEN MIC, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov in Fairfield.

**SUBSTRATE BINGO at Saturn.

**SARIYAH IDAN, GALACTIC ENGINEERS AND JOAN MILLS at The Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**BEERSIPPERS ALBUM RELEASE Show at Saturn.

**LADY GUN & HILL STREET at The Nick.

**EVERY THURSDAY LATE NIGHT JAM with GRACE & ANANDA at The Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**MILK AND HONEY at Saturn.

**X5Podcast presents MAGIC CITY MAYHEM Featuring LYNAM, VELCRO PYGMIES & more at Iron City.

FOR GARDEN LOVERS…

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**ART AT THE GARDENS for August will have artwork by WILLIAM DARBY on

display in the gallery outside the library.

**AUGUST 20 – ALABAMA DROUGHT TOLERANT LANDSCAPES, 11 a.m. – Noon.

**SEPTEMBER 10 – A SURVEY OF FERNS, 11 a.m. – Noon.

**SEPTEMBER 12 – CREATE YOUR OWN DESERT TERRARIUM, 11 a.m. – Noon.

AT SIDEWALK FILM FEST…

**TRAP showing Today through Sunday

**CATVIDEO FEST 2024 is TODAY ONLY.

**NETWORKING NIGHTS, TODAY, 5-7 p.m. at Sidewalk’s Monthly Movie Trivia.

**SIDEWALK FILM 101: DO THE RIGHT THING, Director Spike Lee, starring Danny Alello, Spike and Ossie Davis, TODAY through Sunday.

**MONTHLY MOVIE TRIVIA, TODAY.

**FILMMAKER FOCUS POWELL & PRESSBURGER- MADE IN ENGAND: The Films of Powell and Pressburger, Director David Hinton, starring Martin Scorsese, Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger, showing Friday through Sunday.

**FILMMAKER FOCUS POWELL & PRESSBURGER – THE RED SHOE, director Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, starring Moira Shearer, Anton Walbrook and Marius Goring. FRIDAY ONLY!

**SATURDAY MORNING MOVIES: The Great Muppet Caper with Director Jim Henson starring Jim Henson, Frank Oz, Dave Goelz, Saturday.

**FILMAKER FOCUS POWELL & PRESSBURGER – BLACK NARCISSUS, with Director Michael Powell, starring Deborah Kerr, David Farrar and Flora Robinson showing on Saturday.

**FILMMAKER FOCUS POWELL & PRESSBURGER- A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH with Director Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, starring David Niven, Kim Hunter and Roger Livesey. Sunday.

FOR ART LOVERS…

**SEPTEMBER 28 – RHYTHMS OF COLOR Art Festival and Student Art Competition, 5- 9 p.m. at the Harbert Center hosted by ARETTA WOODRUFF with live entertainment, wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres with a Bit of Everything including original art, pottery, jewelry, apparel, accessories, purses, eyewear, soap, perfume and books. Special guests are Atlanta Artist BRIAN DAGREAT, Dallas Artist DELORES GEE, St. Croix, Virgin Island CLARITY LEVEL and New Orleans Culinary Artist TONI NORTH.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH…

**WORSHIP SERVICE every Sunday.

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

AT GIFTED CITY CHURCH… EVERY SUNDAY!

**GIFTED CITY CHURCH, Sunday Worship is 10 a.m. at 228 Second Avenue North in the Downtown, City Center. Join the one-hour service with children’s service and complimentary coffee and tea. For more: info@thegiftpad.org.

COMING SOON…

**SEPTEMBER 13 – ZOO GALA SAFARI SOIREE – A black-tie event that is a Safari Soiree for an unforgettable evening filled with elegance, entertainment, exceptional cuisine and majestic animals. SAVE THE DATE!

**SEPTEMBER 28 – MAXWELL: THE SERENADE TOUR at the Legacy Arena.

**OCTOBER 5 – THE REUNION TOUR 2024 with KIRK FRANKLIN, YOLANDA ADAMS, FRED HAMMOND, MARVIN SAPP & THE CLARK SISTERS with special guest KIERRA SHEARD-KELLY at the Legacy Arena.

**OCTOBER 13 – 85 SOUTH: BIG BUSINESS COMEDY TOUR at the Legacy Arena.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

