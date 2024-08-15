Seasons May Change, but Challenges and Temptations Won’t

With a solid month away from the turn of a brand-new season, it reminds me to understand the power of the change in seasons because we can become open to some negative things — attacks and challenges — when we’re not aware of that change.

In Alabama, we know that the autumnal equinox really doesn’t start off with cool temperatures. It seems the actual date on the calendar is kind of a placeholder for the temperatures to adjust whenever they’d like.

And as I look out of my window on this sunny morning with gorgeous weather, I have noticed a few mornings where the temperatures were just a little bit lower than normal for this time of year. Let me tell you why that’s important to me.

As a result of some of these changes in the atmosphere it almost feels like fall in the city while I’ve been conducting my business just like summer is all well and fine. And you know what, I ended up getting caught with some serious sinus stuff and thank God I had no hospital stays or anything like that, but the change caught up with me.

And shout out to all of those of you who have dealt with colds and sinus issues and even COVID as I understand it is back on the scene for some.

Here’s what I’m saying: I believe that I opened myself up because the seasons are changing, and anytime there’s a season change, I must be particularly careful with the way I dress. I have to be particularly careful in terms of the health of my sinuses and all that great stuff, so I wasn’t paying attention.

How often is it that we’re not paying attention in life and the challenge comes? the situation comes? the issue comes? and we open ourselves up to some things that we did not have to experience if only we’d been paying attention?

That’s my simple word for you. Pay attention – the season is changing and by being mindful of that naturally, metaphorically and spiritually, you will save yourself some heartache. You’ll save yourself some challenges and you’ll spare yourself from some temptations.

The young folks say, “Stay woke.” But for my 50 and over crowd, I say “pay attention.”

As always, I’m cheering for you and reach out if you need me.

Keisa Sharpe is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

