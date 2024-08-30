BPL Electronic Resources Spotlight: Back to School Resources for Birmingham Students

By Caleb West | BPL Director of Collection Management

The Birmingham Public Library (BPL) provides a myriad of resources for school age patrons. These databases/electronic resources provide educational experiences that allow younger patrons to learn and grow. Resources are accessible using a smartphone, tablet, or web browser, and many have downloadable content.

Additionally, the Alabama Virtual Library (AVL) and the Alabama Public Library Service (APLS) provide the citizens of Alabama with many other electronic resources. AVL and APLS resources are available and accessible as indicated below:

Alabama Virtual Library(AVL)

Alabama Public Library Service(APLS)

Homework Alabama / Live Homework Help

https://aplsws2.apls.state.al.us/homework/

Alabama’s Free Live Online Homework Help Service ( HomeworkAlabama.org) offers free homework help from subject specialists in Math, Science, Social Studies, and English. Grades 4-12 and College Intro. HomeworkAlabama also provides resume writing help and more for adults. HomeworkAlabama.org is provided free of charge to all residents of Alabama by the Alabama Public Library Service(APLS). Available Sunday – Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Britannica School https://school.eb.com/levels/elementaryhttps://school.eb.com/levels/middlehttps://school.eb.com/levels/highSpecifically developed for public libraries, Britannica Library contains comprehensive information for all ages. The award-winning online learning resource lets library users of all abilities access comprehensive and interactive e-learning information. These databases provide access to research tools, curated articles and magazines, videos, images, primary sources, and more. There are targeted resources for each of elementary, middle, and high school students. Gale In Context Gale Elementary School Gale Middle School Gale In Context features a developmentally appropriate, visually graphic interface, a subject-based topic tree search and full-text, age-appropriate, curriculum-related magazine, newspaper and reference content for information on current events, the arts, science, health, people, government, history, sports and more. There are targeted resources for each of elementary, middle, and high school students. Explora https://research.ebsco.com/c/kiczf2/topics EBSCO’s database interface designed for elementary and middle school students. Replaces Searchasaurus, Kids Search, and Student Research Center. Access is via the Birmingham Public Library databases page. Probably the easiest way to access the school resources, including those listed below, is from the BPL website databases page via browsing on left side of webpage. Follow these instructions below: 1. Go to https://www.cobpl.org/virtual/databases 2. Find resources available for all elementary students by categories listed alphabetically and by category a. Select i. “Alabama Virtual Library” OR ii. “Alabama Public Library Service” b. Once on the site, select based on audience(elementary, middle, high school) or category/subject 3. Learn and enjoy.

