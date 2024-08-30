The City of Birmingham to Host a Series of Community Meetings on Rezoning

birminghamal.gov

The City of Birmingham is working on a significant citywide rezoning initiative as part of its ongoing comprehensive plan for revitalization and growth. The goal of this rezoning ordinance is to create mixed-used districts that are transit-friendly, walkable and make for a better quality of life for residents, businesses, and visitors.

The Department of Planning, Engineering, and Permits will host a series of public meetings to allow attendees to review the proposed changes and provide feedback. The aim is to gather valuable public input to ensure that Birmingham’s future development aligns with community needs.

The public meetings will take place on the following dates:

Southern Area Meeting

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 10

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Highland Golf Club (Upstairs), 3300 Highland Ave.

Neighborhoods: Crestwood North, Crestwood South, Crestline, Eastwood, Forest Park – South Avondale, Highland Park, and Redmont Park

Northside-Southside Area Meeting

Date: Thursday, Sept. 12

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Protective Stadium (Stadium Club Level), 1020 24th St. North

Neighborhoods: Central City, Druid Hills, Evergreen, Fountain Heights, Norwood, Five Points South, Glen Iris, and Southside

Pratt-Ensley Area Meeting

Date: Monday, Sept. 30

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: McAlpine Park Recreation Center, 1115 Ave. F

Neighborhoods: Central Pratt, North Pratt, Sandusky, Smithfield Estates, South Pratt, Thomas, Ensley, Tuxedo, Wylam, Dolomite, Sherman Heights, and Oak Ridge