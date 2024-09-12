September 12, 2024

_____________________________

Employment

FACILITY PAINTER

BJCC, is recruiting for a Facility Painter, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT09/12/2024

EVENT MANAGER CITYWALK BHAM

BJCC, is recruiting for an Event Manager CityWalk BHAM for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT09/12/2024

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF FACILITY OPERATIONS

BJCC, is recruiting for an Assistant Director of Facility Operations for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT09/12/2024

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Brick Mason II

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT09/12/2024

COST ANALYST

(2 positions) – McCalla, AL. Req’d: Bach’s deg. in Acctg. Mail resumes to:

POSCO AAPC, 6500 Jefferson Metro Pkwy, McCalla, AL 35111

BT09/12/2024

INTERNAL AUDITOR

McCalla, AL. Req’d: Master’s deg in Acctg,. Finance, or Bus. Admin. Mail resumes to:

POSCO AAPC, LLC, 6500 Jefferson Pkwy, McCalla, AL 35111

BT09/12/2024

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-904573

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JAMES W. GOREE,DECEASED; SALITA HOUSTON,DECEASED; DARRELL P. HOUSTON, DECEASED; DERRICK

EARL HOUSTON; RONALD D. HOUSTON, DWIGHT JAMES HOUSTON; CAROLYN HOUSTON CLEVELAND; JANIS

HOUSTON LANIER; SHONTENA L. HUDSON GLOVER; DELICIA MORRIS KING; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON

COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in

the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 18, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint

and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the

Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1004 13th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a

legal description of:

The Northerly 50 feet of the Southerly 130 feet of the East one half of Block 6 in the survey of lands belonging to the

Estate of J.M. Ware, deceased, said lot fronting 50 feet along the Westerly line of 13th Street North and extending back

to that uniform width to North and South Alley, as the same is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson

County, Alabama, in Deed Book 158, Page 1321, a/k/a NLY 50 FT S OF SLY 130 FT S OFE 1/2 OF BLK 6 JM WARE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE

SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION.

The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 14, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. in Room 340, 716

Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s

satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final

Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT

COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, AL 35203. The BirminghamLand Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800

Financial Center, Birmingham, AL, 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three

consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all

persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on theabove-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this

case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be

used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 3rd day of September, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT09/12/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903162.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TRACI ANTOINETTE STREETER-SHERRELL; CSC, AS CUSTODIAN FOR STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS LLC; CONTIMORTGAGE CORPORATION; FIVE STAR LUMBER, INC.; GLOBAL LENDING SERVICES LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on August 14, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1408 29th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-24-4-024-012.000

Legal Description: The North 55 feet of Lot 7, Block 30, according to the survey of Birmingham Realty Company’s Addition No. 4, as recorded in Map Book 9, Page 14, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018022812 as follows: N 55 FT LOT 7 BLK 30 BHM RLTY COS ADD NO 4)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 15, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 9th day of September, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT09/12/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Adkins and Kimbrough Mechanical,

LLC, Contractor has completed the Contract for Equipment for Hall Kent Elementary School Rooftop Replacement at 213 Hall

Ave., Birmingham, AL 35209 for the State of Alabama and the City of Homewood, Owner(s), and have made request for final

settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should

immediately notify Bernhard TME, LLC.

Adkins and Kimbrough Mechanical, LLC

4415 Turin Drive

Bessemer, AL 35020

BT09/12/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Avery Landscaping and Associates, LLC has completed the contract for Russet Woods Park Refurbishment,

City of Hoover, Alabama, Jefferson County, GSA project No. 22-0479. All persons having any claim for labor,

materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify P.O. Box 746, Hamilton,

Alabama 35570.

BT09/12/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P&M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor,

has completed the UAB McCallum Basic Health Scieces Building Room 524E and 618D Fume Hoods project, in Birmingham,

Alabama, for the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama for the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, located at 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons

having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately contact Bernhard TME,

LLC, 400 Vestavia Parkway, Suite 310, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216.

P&M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT09/12/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Eagle Pro LLC, Contractor,

has completed the Contract for Improvement of Mechanical Upgrades at Tarrant Intermediate, and Tarrant High

School and Reroofing for Tarrant Intermediate for the State of Alabama and the Tarrant Board of Education, Owners,

and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or

otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects, P.C., 300 Chase

Park, Suite 200, Hoover, AL 35244. Phone 205-988-9112.

Eagle Pro LLC

3695 2nd St

Muscle Shoals, AL 35661

BT09/12/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Specialty

Turf Supply, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation, Turf Replacement for VHHS Football Field at

Vestavia Hills High School, for the State of Alabama and the County of Jefferson Owner(s), and have made request for final

settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should

immediately notify Lathan Ass.

Specialty Turf Supply

120 Metrock Circle

Helena, AL 35080

BT09/12/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that, CT General Contractors LLC f/k/a Duncan & Thompson Construction Services, L.L.C., Contractor, has completed the Renovations of Vestavia Hills Girl’s Locker Room at 2235 Lime Rock Road, Vestavia Hills, AL, 35216 for the Vestavia Hills City Board of Education (owners). All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects, P.C. or the Contractor, CT General Contractors LLC f/k/a Duncan & Thompson Construction Services, 520 Mineral Trace, Suite D, Hoover, AL 35244.

BT09/12/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, September 13, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager David McCabe at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB West Pavilion

Elevator Modernization Bid Package 3

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H235005

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the modernization of elevators 1-6 and 8-10 at the UAB West Pavilion Building. The scope of work includes elevator modernization, as well as minor mechanical and electrical work and associated demolition. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $500,000 and $700,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, September 13, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com , copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and dcmccabe@uabmc.edu . Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about September 16, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning September 16, 2024:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com , 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com , 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org , 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, CMD Group by ConstructConnect, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is September 26, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on September 26, 2024 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on September 18, 2024 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT09/12/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, September 20, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager David McCabe at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Jefferson Tower

Elevator Modernization Bid Package 4

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H235005

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the modernization of elevators 1-8 and 11 at the UAB Jefferson Tower Building. The scope of work includes elevator modernization, as well as minor mechanical and electrical work and associated demolition. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $600,000 and $800,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, September 20, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com , copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and dcmccabe@uabmc.edu . Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about September 23, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning September 23, 2024:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com , 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com , 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org , 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com , 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is October 3, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on October 3, 2024 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on September 25, 2024 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT09/12/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by The 1830 Foundation in the University of North Alabama Facilities Department Training Room on the East Campus of the University of North Alabama, 1660 Tune Avenue, Florence Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., C.S.T., Tuesday, November 12, 2024, for Bank Independent Stadium – New Football Stadium for the University of North Alabama, Florence, Alabama, in accordance with Drawings and Specifications, prepared by Davis Architects and then at UNA Facilities Building, 1660 Tune Ave. Florence, AL 35630 publicly opened and read aloud.

This project will include:

The project will consist of the new football and soccer stadium with associated playing surface and seating bowl with diversified seating opportunities and new home team tunnel connection to Flowers Hall to utilize adjacency of existing facility. It will also include a new weight room to accommodate all University of North Alabama athletics. The proposed stadium will include all game day functions including fan amenities such as tailgate areas, entry plaza, concessions, restrooms to premium loge boxes, clubs, suites, and new press functions.

General Contractors are required to pre-qualify prior to requesting bid documents. Prequalification responses will be due at 5:00 pm local time on September 26, 2024. Bid documents will be issued to pre-qualified bidders on October 15, 2024.

Please direct questions and request for Prequalification Packets to:

HPM

Ivy Mitchell

Director of Program Development

Copy:

A Pre-Bid conference will be held on October 17, 2024, at 2:00 pm local time at UNA Facilities Department Training Room on the East Campus of UNA, 1660 Tune Avenue, Florence, AL 35630 to receive questions from General Contractors and Subcontractors. Attendance is mandatory for all bidding General Contractors. Any required answers or responses will be issued by Addendum.

A certified check or bid bond payable to The 1830 Foundation in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the Bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Electronic images of the documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, Subcontractors, and Suppliers by obtaining documents through https://www.una.edu/purchasing/bids.html

Pre-qualified General Contractor Bidders may obtain a digital copy of the Drawings and Specifications from Davis Architects, CJ Brennan – jbrennan@dadot.com . Hard copy sets can be obtain at the office of Davis Architects upon deposit of $600.00 per set payable to the Architect, which will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contract Bidder submitting a qualified bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for Subcontractors and Suppliers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution. Contact CJ Brennan at jbrennan@dadot.com to request copies of drawings and specifications.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

The 1830 Foundation is an EEO/AA employer, and any successful bidder will be required to comply with applicable federal and state laws and executive orders. The 1830 Foundation reserves the right to cancel the procurement at any time for any reason.

BT09/12/2024

NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF PIKE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Laroy Fifer,

vs.

Angela Fifer,

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION FOR DIVORCE

It appears that Angela Fifer, a defendant, whose last known address is 6114 Steeple Chase Dr. Pinson, AL, cannot be served with process upon him at the aforementioned address. Publication having been ordered, she is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the complaint of divorce within 30 days of the last publication of this notice, by filing an original answer with the clerk’ s office; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against you for relief demanded in the Complaint for Divorce, docket number DR2024-43. It is further ordered that this shall be published in the newspaper, once a week for four consecutive weeks beginning the week of August 29, 2024.

Done this the 21st day of August 2024.

Jamie N. Scarborough, Clerk of the Circuit Court

BT09/12/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB #66-24 “OVERHEAD DOORS MRO & INSPECTIONS-SECURITY FOR GENERAL SERVICES”

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M. , until 4:00 PM (CST) p.m. on September 24, 2024. The bid opening for ITB #66-24 “OVERHEAD DOORS MRO & INSPECTIONS-SECURITY FOR GENERAL SERVICES” will be held on September 25, 2024, at 9:00 AM (CST) and an optional pre-bid conference will be held on September 18, 2024, at 10:00 AM (CST).

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

The Jefferson County Commission’s Department of General Services desires to enter into an agreement with a Contractor(s) for bi-annual preventative maintenance, general repairs and emergency repair services for overhead doors at various locations for Jefferson County in Jefferson County buildings.

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A performance bond will be required in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org . Attention: Joy McDowell.

Both the optional pre-bid conference and the bid opening will be held at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N, Suite 830, Birmingham, AL 35203 in the Jefferson County Main Courthouse and virtually through Microsoft TEAMS.

Prequalification is not required.

BT09/12/2024

( Use HABD logo )

PUBLIC NOTICE

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

Project-Based Section 8: Southtown Family

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) will be accepting applications for the project-based waiting list, Southtown Family, located at 933 23rd Street South, Birmingham AL 35205. DATE & TIME OPENS: Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 10:00 am.

DATE & TIME CLOSES: Friday, September 13, 2024 at 5:00 pm.

All interested applicants should go to the website www. habdportals.org during the time period above to apply online. Applications will only be accepted online for everyone, excluding those requesting reasonable accommodations.

HABD will provide reasonable accommodations to families who require assistance during the application period. If you require reasonable accommodations, please contact our office at (205) 521-6358. Any applicants requesting paper applications due to a reasonable accommodation, must ensure applications are post marked by September 13, 2024. Paper applications should be returned via U.S. mail to:

McCoy Building

1301 25th Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35204

Attention: Section 8 PBV: Southtown Family

How Does the Project-Based Section 8 Voucher program work?

Under the Project-Based Section 8 Voucher Program, the rental assistance is tied to the unit and is not portable like the regular “tenant” based Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program. The HABD will refer families from the project-based waiting list to the Southtown Family “owner” to fill their vacancies. Since the assistance is tied to the unit, a family who moves from the project-based unit may not have any right to continued housing assistance like the regular tenant-based Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program.

Application Process to Be Placed on The Project-Based Waiting List:

Applications are only available electronically online at www.habdportals.org / All applications received between Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 10:00 am and Friday, September 13, 2024 at 4:00 pm will be accepted onto the waiting list. Additional eligibility requirements will have to be met once your name reaches the top of the waiting list. Mailed paper applications will be entered into the electronic system (for reasonable accommodation requests only).

McCoy Building, 1301 25th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 Telephone (205) 521-7460

BT09/12/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Darren Kruty on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, Friday,

September 27, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dkruty@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB HOSPITAL – HIGHLANDS 3RD FLOOR TRIAGE ROOM EXPANSION

For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham Birmingham, Alabama

UAB Project No.: H245012

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of renovation of 505 SF of an existing Triage area to provide additional Triage bays and room. The work will include construction of walls, ceilings, and finish replacements, as well as fire protection, plumbing, mechanical, and electrical. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $550,000 and $600,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre- qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s

Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, September 27, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about October 4, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel Architects 2805 Crescent Avenue

Birmingham, Alabama 35209 Ms. Stacy Williams

205-870-1876

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit.The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is October 23, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Darren Kruty, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on October 23, 2024 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at 10:00 am at UAB Hospital Facilities, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT09/12/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR A/E

REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

DATE: August 29, 2024

FROM: Jefferson County Commission

General Services Department, Room 1

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

RE: REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The General Services department on behalf of the Jefferson County Commission is conducting the A/E services selection process for the described Project.

PROJECT TITLE: Jefferson County Birmingham Public Safety Center Bus Riser Modification

PROJECT LOCATION: 809 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203

PROJECT ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION BUDGET: TBD

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: September 26, 2024, 2 P.M.

This project consists of design and construction of upgrades to the electrical infrastructure including the bus riser at the Jefferson County Birmingham Public Safety Center. The full design scope includes the evaluation of the existing infrastructure, development of recommendations for repair or replacement, plans and specifications, preparation of bid documents, assistance in the bid process, and construction administration. Architectural and Engineering design services shall include plans for comprehensive demolition of existing infrastructure if needed and repair and replacement with upgraded or new systems. The new design should improve system reliability and safety with minimal disruption to existing electrical services during replacement.

General requirements: The A/E shall be responsible for the professional quality, technical accuracy, and coordination of the engineering and design work; construction documents shall be signed and “sealed” by the responsible registered professional architect(s) and engineer(s).

The A/E shall coordinate with the appropriate public utility companies and commissions, if required, to prepare connection designs according to the applicable guidelines. Submissions shall be prepared (and revised and resubmitted, if necessary) for securing approvals, class of service, permits, and service hook-ups.

The work shall comply with all applicable City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, State of Alabama, federal codes and regulations. The work shall also comply with any applicable utility provider, construction industry and ASHRAE standards, requirements, and guidelines including 2024 NFPA 72, 2021 IBC, 2018 NFPA 101, 2022 NFPA 72.

The work shall conform with the “to be established” project budget and scope, once finalized, throughout planning, design, and construction.

The A/E shall make site visits, attend meetings, produce meeting minutes, make presentations, utilize the services of consultants, and submit required deliverables as necessary to execute specific parts of the work ‘to be established’ and in the Contract and the Scope of Work for the project. The A/E will be available to perform optional construction phase services at the agreed upon rate, if requested by the Jefferson County Commission.

If you would like to be considered for this Project, please provide one (1) complete copy of your documentation to our office by the deadline indicated above. Minority, women, and disabled veteran-owned enterprises (DBE) are encouraged to apply. Significant local participation is recommended for engineering services for firms outside the State of Alabama. All qualification submissions shall be made in hard copy, bound 8 1/2 x 11 format. Electronic files may be submitted in addition to hard copy. Electronic files are not required but are preferred. Electronic submissions are to be PDF files provided on a USB drive delivered to our office by the deadline indicated above.

Please include the following items in your packet:

Identify each specific qualification request identifiable by associated item numbers and tabbed accordingly below:

Qualification Package

1. Approach. A general statement of the firm’s approach to each of the project packages with particular focus on distinguishing characteristics or services.

2. Work proposed to be performed. A discussion of the firm’s understanding of the scope of services to be provided and the major work tasks to be performed.

3. Key personnel. A list of the proposed project team assigned to this project and their roles, previous related experience, education, and date that each person joined the firm.

4. Relevant experience. A statement of the firm’s relevant experience, including a brief description of projects similar in scope and size as the proposed project. Include project title, dates work was performed, construction value, and client contact information.

5. List of Proposed Engineers/Technology Consultants. Provide a list of proposed engineers/technology consultants the firm plans to use for each specific package for this project. Include their statements of qualifications, profiles and lists of previous experience with projects similar in scope, value, size, and current client contact information.

6. Certificate of Insurance. Submit copy of firm’s certificate of insurance.

7. Include statement of DBE status. State whether your firm is a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, including minority, women or disabled veteran owned. Include statement of DBE status for each identified sub consultant/engineer listed for each package if applicable.

All questions regarding this project and submittal of the Statement of Qualifications shall be directed to Andy Olds, Committee Chair at email address andy.olds@jccal.org . Any contact with the selection committee team members other than Mr. Olds or his designee may disqualify the firm’s proposal from consideration.

BT09/12/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9281984), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2025 AMP08 – SHERMAN OAKS PUMP STATION ELIMINATION. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com ).

The scope of work includes the installation of approximately 1,160 linear feet of 8-inch PVC sanitary sewer, 60 vertical feet of manhole installation, demolition of an existing pump station, and asphalt paving and restoration work.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Doug Warnat at (205) 791-3094

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at www.jccal.org (navigate to “BUSINESS” to “NOTICE TO BIDDERS” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects. Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is one hundred eighty (180) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, OCTOBER 2, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com ). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at 205-957-4151 or Doug Warnat (Jefferson County) at (205) 791-3094 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on OCTOBER 4, 2024. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE ATTENTION OF THE BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 41-16-161 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN ECONOMIC BOYCOTTS.

THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “A” (8” thru 12” Diameter) SEWER LINE PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER SEPTEMBER 27, 2024. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY: David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT09/12/2024

PUBLIC MEETING

Tarrant Housing Authority Community Room

10/14/2024 @ 10:30 a.m.

The Tarrant Housing Authority will hold its Annual Public Meeting for residents of the Authority and all concerned citizens.

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss our PHA Annual 2025 Plan and review our 5 year Agency Plan.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend.

BT09/12/2024

INVITATION TO BID

Growth Builders invites land development contractors to bid on site work at Oak Hill and Shadowbrook. Interested contractors should email jdapogny@growthbyncrc.com to request site plans and scope. MWDBEs certified by ADECA or BCIA are encouraged to apply.

BT09/12/2024

INVITATION TO BID

Growth Builders invites homebuilding contractors to bid on new homes at Oak Hill, Woodlawn and Shadowbrook. Interested contractors should email gmowatt@growthbyncrc.com to request architectural plans and scope. MWDBEs certified by ADECA or BCIA are encouraged to apply.

BT09/12/2024

REQUEST FOR RESUMES

CITY OF BESSEMER

Board of Directors of the Governmental Utility Services Corporation Board of the City of Bessemer

The City Council of the City of Bessemer invites qualified electors and taxpayers of the municipality and qualified electors and taxpayers in the area outside of the corporate limits of the municipality where a project may be located to submit resumes to the City Clerk to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of the Governmental Utility Services Corporation Board of the City of Bessemer.

Resumes will be received by Wanda Taylor, City Clerk, 1700 3rd Avenue North, (1st Floor), Bessemer, AL 35020 no later than 5:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) on September 26, 2024. The City will keep late resumes, but they will not be considered for the position. The City Council will not consider any proposals submitted via facsimile, email, or other forms of electronic transmission.

Wanda D. Taylor

City Clerk

City of Bessemer

BT09/12/2024

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

Sealed proposals will be received on all Bid Packages as follows: Trade Contractor Bid Package No. TCJ-1 (GENERAL WORKS); Trade Contractor Bid Package No. TCJ-2 (Electronic Security Contractor),Trade Contractor Bid Package No. TCJ-3 (Detention Equipment Contractor), Trade Contractor Bid Package No. TCJ-4 (Plumbing), Trade Contractor Bid Package No. TCJ-5 (Mechanical) Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning, and Trade Contractor Bid Package No. TCJ-6 (Electrical) Electrical, Communication by the Tuscaloosa County Commission, until 2:00 P.M., legally prevailing time, on October 8, 2024, for the Medical, Mental Health, Minimum Security Holding Units, Additions to the Tuscaloosa County Jail, Tuscaloosa, Alabama in the Tuscaloosa County Commission Office at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse, 714 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Tuscaloosa County Commission in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany each Bid Package bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the office of both Architects, Ward Scott Morris Architecture, Inc., 1606 Paul Bryant Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL; JMR+H Architecture, PC, 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050 Montgomery, AL 36104 and the office of the Construction Manager, Hall-Taylor Construction, Inc., 4703 Fosters Industrial Lane, Tuscaloosa, AL.

Bid documents may be obtained from the Construction Manager, Hall-Taylor Construction, Inc., 4703 Fosters Industrial Lane, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, upon deposit of $500.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two sets issued to each trade contract bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for contractors, and sets for dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution. Electronic PDF copies of bid documents may be procured from the office of the Construction Manager. To obtain electronic PDF copies of the bid documents, contact Hunter Taylor at Hall-Taylor Construction at huntert@halltaylorconstruction.com

Bid bonds are to be issued by an acceptable bonding company licensed to do business in the State, with a Power of Attorney, to confess judgment thereon, with the understanding that it shall guarantee that the bidder shall not withdraw his bid for the guarantee period of sixty (60) days after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of bids; that if his bid is accepted, he will enter into a formal contract with the Owner, and that in the event of a withdrawal of said bid within said period, or the failure to enter into said contract within the time specified, the bidder shall be liable to the Owner for the full amount of the bid guarantee as liquidated damages and not as a forfeit or as a penalty. The bid bond and certified checks on unsuccessful bidders will be returned upon awarding the contract or rejection of all bids, in no event, later than the number of days in the guarantee period from the opening of proposals. That of the successful bidder will be returned when formal contract and bonds are accepted and approved.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders Bid Packages bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

All Bidders are invited to attend a pre-bid conference to be held in the County Commission Office at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse, Tuscaloosa, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. on October 1, 2024. The bidder’s company employee attending the pre-bid conference shall have qualifications and experience with the construction to be performed within this project. Any questions concerning the pre-bid conference shall be directed to the Architect.

Nonresident bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney at law licensed to practice law in such nonresident bidder’s state of domicile, as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of that state to its own business entities whose principal places of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts.

BT09/12/2024

POLL OFFICIALS SORTED BY PRECINCT

ALABAMA HOUSE DISTRICT 52 SPECIAL GENERAL ELECTION

OCTOBER 1, 2024

PREC 0001 – BIRMINGHAM ABSENTEE

DANNY RAY FORREST, A. CHIEF

EDNA MAE FERRELL, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

DIERDRE DAWN CURTIS, C. CLERK

JAIME ABA QUAINOO, C. CLERK

PREC 0002 – BESSEMER ABSENTEE

KAREN DUNN BURKS, A. CHIEF

BETTIE D NELSON, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

SOPHIA DAVIS HAMPTON, C. CLERK

ARNESA BENITA JONES, C. CLERK

PREC 1080 – FRENCH STUDENT CENTER

YVETTE BOSTICK REYNOLDS, A. CHIEF

CRYSTAL BOSTICK HARRELL, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

DIANE BIVENS, C. CLERK

DEBORAH BIAS GINWRIGHT, C. CLERK

PREC 1380 – ST. MARY’S CATHOLIC CHURCH

DERRIK D MURRAY, A. CHIEF

KENYA S NEWELL, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

LYNN AYERS GARDNER, C. CLERK

DONNA ALICIA WILSON FLOWERS, C. CLERK

PREC 2020 – HOMEWOOD SENIOR CENTER

RONALD S WALLACE, A. CHIEF

ANN COWLEY WALLACE, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

CHRISTOPHER DAVID RAGUSA, C. CLERK

PAMELA HOLLIS RAGUSA, C. CLERK

PREC 2030 – HIGHLAND PARK GOLF COURSE

HATTIE PATRICIA RUSSELL HENDRIX, A. CHIEF

THOMASENE MILLHOUSE SHAMBRAY, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

GWENDOLYN SHANNON GATSON, C. CLERK

MICHELA SHARICE MARSH, C. CLERK

PREC 2050 – HARRISON PARK RECREATION CENTER

NIKECIA P DOWE, A. CHIEF

LORETTA B WAITES, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

NIMYAHIA NAYUANNA SYMONE DOWE, C. CLERK

SHARON DARNITA DOWE, C. CLERK

PREC 2060 – CHARLES A BROWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

TREVA A KILLIAN, A. CHIEF

MICHAEL D KILLIAN, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

CHRISTINA MICHELE KILLIAN, C. CLERK

DELAGAYLE SMITH WILLIAMS, C. CLERK

PREC 2070 – CENTRAL PARK RECREATION CENTER

DAVID M TURNER, JR, A. CHIEF

CHERYL JOLLY THORNTON, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

ANNIE ARNOLD JONES, C. CLERK

SHARON DENISE SHINE, C. CLERK

PREC 2080 – RAMSAY ALTERNATIVE HIGH SCHOOL

SIMONETTA ERSKINE PERDUE, A. CHIEF

DONNO W ERSKINE, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

VERNISE MICHELLE HILL, C. CLERK

PEARLIE J HILL, C. CLERK

PREC 2090 – SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

RITA ARNELL TUCKER, A. CHIEF

LISA MICHELLE TUCKER, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

MILDRED ELIZ COBB, C. CLERK

PHILLIP B TURNER, C. CLERK

PREC 2095 – HOMEWOOD COMMUNITY CENTER

SERENE CLARK JOHNSON, A. CHIEF

JAMES T JOHNSON,III B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

DIANA LATHAM JONES, C. CLERK

DINETTA ROTRECCE JONES, C. CLERK

PREC 2190 – WIGGINS LIBRARY & RECREATION CENTER

META ROBINSON WHITT, A. CHIEF

VALENCIA C MOORE, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

JANEL LATRICE DICKERSON, C. CLERK

HELEN WOODS PAYNE, C. CLERK

PREC 2250 – MORE THAN CONQUERORS CHURCH

GWENDOLYN H BELL, A. CHIEF

MARY E ROBINSON, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

WILBERT CARTER JOHNSON, C. CLERK

SYLVIA NJOKU WHITESIDE, C. CLERK

PREC 2280 – WEST END ACADEMY

MATTIE LEE NICHELSON, A. CHIEF

SANDRA KAY GERMANY, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

BRITTANY SHNAE CONGRESS, C. CLERK

CHARLES WESLEY MCCRAY,II C. CLERK

PREC 2320 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CHURCH

AULTON CRAIG SMITH, A. CHIEF

WANDA A GODFREY, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

CONSTANCE MARIE ISBELL, C. CLERK

DONALD DICKINSON LOVELL, C. CLERK

PREC 2330 – HENRY CRUMPTON RECREATION CENTER

DEFANIE A YELDER MARDIS, A. CHIEF

PAULETTE ARRINGTON WILSON, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

DELPHINE B BATAIN, C. CLERK

VERONICA ELAINE HUNTER, C. CLERK

PREC 2450 – AFTON LEE COMMUNITY CENTER

TIARA SHANTA POPE, A. CHIEF

MARLENE MARIA BURNETT, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

LORETTA E JACKSON, C. CLERK

ANNETTA ALLISON VICKERS, C. CLERK

PREC 5260 – CANTERBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

CAMILLE S BUTRUS, A. CHIEF

MARTHA GREEN ISOM, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

MARY CATHERINE CROWE, C. CLERK

NORMAN KENT JOHNSON, C. CLERK

PREC 5280 – BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS

JANE BUTLER DEMEIS, A. CHIEF

THULA B DAVIS, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

JANICE LOPEZ RENDA, C. CLERK

JOHN RABIN MILLS, F. 1/2 DAY CLERK AM

BT09/12/2024

LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Title 17, Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Code of Alabama (1975), notice is hereby given that a Special General Election, to fill the Alabama House of Representatives District 52 vacancy, will be held at designated District 52 polling locations on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. The Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. A public test of voting machines will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Jefferson County Operations Center, located at 520 Medco Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35217.

The qualified candidates for this special election are hereby listed in alphabetical order:

Erskine Brown, Jr.

Kelvin Datcher

Judge of Probate

James P. Naftel, II

BT09/12/2024

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS AT CAHABA, CULVER & LANE PARK ROADS

Project Number(s): P.03979

Capital Budget Number(s): 1D & 1E

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for a water main replacement project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, by System Development Department staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama. Each Prospective Bidder will be able to listen to the Bid Opening via conference call [Number: 1-888-278-0296 / Access Code: 2875407]. Bids received after 9:00 a.m. local time on date aforementioned will be rejected and returned unopened.

The Work consists of but is not limited to the installation of approximately 546’ of 20” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe including 90’ of which will be encased in a 36” steel encasement pipe extending under Cahaba Road; and 202’ of 8” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work along Cahaba Road; Culver Road and Lane Park Road located in the City of Mountain Brook, Alabama.

Bids shall be based on unit price items and lump sum items as indicated on the Bid Form (Section 00410).

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Manager – System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bidders may obtain one (1) complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Manager -System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within ninety (90) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

NO PRE-BID CONFERENCE WILL BE HELD FOR THIS PROJECT.

HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each Prospective Bidder is required to visit the site(s) at which the Work is to be performed. The OWNER will not conduct a site visit with the Prospective Bidders.

Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in Section 00435, Bid Bond.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from CONTRACTORS who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on social or economic status. Historically Underutilized Business (HUB): a business formed for the purpose of making a profit and is at least 51% owned, operated and/or controlled by one or more American citizens or permanent resident aliens who are a: Minority Business Enterprise (MBE); Women Business Enterprise (WBE); or Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) [herein sometimes collectively referred to as a HUB].

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”), a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the State of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200a Certification Regarding Debarment. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200b Certification Regarding Lobbying Restrictions. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200c Certification Regarding Civil Rights Obligations. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200d Certification Regarding EEO Requirements. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200e Certification Regarding AIS Requirements. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200f Certification Regarding Telecon and Video Requirements. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must comply with Section 00452 Non-Discrimination Policy, while conducting business or participating in events or activities for the OWNER. Each Prospective Bidder shall maintain an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation at all times.

Each Prospective Bidder must read, understand, and adhere to the requirements of Section 00740 Wage Determination Schedule relative to the minimum prevailing wage rates mandated by the applicable state labor department or other authority having jurisdiction (NO EXCEPTIONS). Each Prospective Bidder is required to make sure his or her Subcontractor(s) understand the minimum prevailing wage rates for the work location.

Each Prospective Bidder must read and provide documentation relative to the “Request for Company Product and Service Information Letter” and complete the “EEO Report Form” document for the corporation, partnership, joint venture, etc. submitting a bid included at the end of the Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders. These two (2) items must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid.

Each Prospective Bidder shall read and understand the Alabama Department of Revenue’s (ADOR’s) sales and use tax exemption policy pursuant to Act 2013-205 Section 1(g) [CONTRACTOR accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax – Attachment to BWWB Bid Form]. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the Bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Prime Contractor and Subcontractor(s) licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project. For further information see Section 00409, Alabama Department of Revenue-Sales and Use Tax Exemption, Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders (Article 33) and refer to paragraph 6.10 in the Supplementary Conditions.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. Unless extended by OWNER, a Contract will be awarded within ninety (90) calendar days after the day of the opening of Bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Primary Contact:

Mr. Mark Dolan, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 244-4219

Facsimile: (205) 244-4765

Secondary Contact:

Mr. Douglass W. Stockham, IV, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 244-4186

Facsimile: (205) 244-4686

BT09/12/2024

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

CAHABA PUMP STATION INTAKE STRUCTURE REPAIR AND REHABILITATION

BWWB Project Number: P.03750

Capital Budget Number: BI-5

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for the Repair and Rehabilitation of the Cahaba Pump Station Intake Structure Project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department, Attn: Chief Engineer Hattye McCarroll. P.E., 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 until 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday October 15, 2024. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

Construction of Cahaba Pump Station Intake Structure Repair and Rehabilitation Project includes but not limited to the following scope of work:

1. Mobilization and demobilization.

2. Repair and rehabilitate defects in the concrete on the Cahaba Pump Station motor deck, valve room, intake room, and exterior walls. This includes removal, surface preparation and installation of repair materials on deteriorated areas and cracks as indicated on the drawings and as required in the specifications.

Bids shall be based on a lump sum plus contingency allowance items as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL; and the office of Arcadis U.S., Inc., 1143 1st Ave. South, Birmingham, AL.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents on or after September 9, 2024, from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of a $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye McCarroll P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday September 26, 2024, at OWNER’s Cahaba Pump Station Museum, located at 4012 Sicard Hollow Rd, Birmingham, AL 35243. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the pre-bid conference. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3) must be completed and included with all sealed bids for construction contracts with the BWWB. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $50,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in an amount equal to 100 percent of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00 20 10. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax-Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making an application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the Bidder with the best price on the best terms for the OWNER, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 90 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Hattye McCarroll, PE

Telephone number (205) 244-4182

Engineer:

ARCADIS, U.S., Inc.

1143 1st Ave South, Suite 109

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Mr. Yahya Majali, PE

Telephone number (205) 545-1504

BT09/12/2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice to All Living Man or Woman: I, Franklin Jalissa, also known as the “Claimant”, makes a lawful claim to all attachments, issues, interests, assets, rents, proceeds, and derivatives therefrom in LOT 20 BLK 2 ANNENDALE PB 213 PG 9, part of the city of Birmingham in Jefferson County, Alabama. Lat: 86.64871°W Lng: 33.62401°N All claims or rebut in this described property shall be delivered electronically to my email at organicv999@icloud.com within 9 days of this Notice. Failure to rebut or disclaim this Notice shall be confession, admittance, and acceptance of My Claim. Equity regards as done that which ought to have been done; the First in Order of Time shall prevail; where there are equal equalities the law shall prevail. “This Deed bars any would be bona fide purchasers for value without notice under rules of Equity.”

In accordance with the law,

Franklin:Jalissa, Grantee Absolute

BT09/12/2024

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on Sept 16, 2024 U-Haul Company of Northern Alabama will Sell under the contractual landlords lien process by Online auction the following storage units. The goods to be sold are generally described as household goods.

******* WILL BE Sold Online at Storageauctions.com *******

1588 Carson Rd, Fultondale, AL: 097 Sharon Sanders

1632 Center Point Pkwy, Birmingham, AL: 1105 Shay Self, 2230, 1028 Frances Odem, 1422 Derothaia Roberson

BT09/12/2024

