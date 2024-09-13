HBCU Football This Weekend: Alabama State’s Running Game Looks to Kick Into High Gear

By Donald Hunt | For The Birmingham Times

Miles College and Tuskegee University are off this week but Alabama State University and Alabama A&M are in action.

ASU will take a strong running attack to Samford University in Birmingham on Saturday, Sept. 14 for a non-conference game. The kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

The Hornets (1-1, 0-0), posted a 24-3 victory over Miles (0-2, 0-0) last week, has a ground game that now seems to be in high gear with running backs Daquon Kincey and Jamarie Hostzclaw. Kincey had 13 carries for 137 yards and one touchdown and Hostzclaw chipped in with 12 attempts for 56 yards against Miles. Look for the Hornets head coach Eddie Robinson, Jr. to run some more against Samford (0-2, 0-0). On the defensive side, ASU’s linebacker Treqwan Thomas turned in a terrific performance with six tackles, three tackles-for-loss, three sacks and three forced fumbles last week.

Meanwhile, Miles will have a bye week with a chance to catch its breath prior to playing Lane College at home on Saturday, Sept. 21. So far, defensive end Jamichael Rogers has been a bright spot with 10 total tackles, five tackles-for-loss and one sack over the first two games of the season.

In other action in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), Tuskegee University (0-2, 0-0) also has a bye following its 37-20 loss to Grambling State last week. The Golden Tigers will return to play in a matchup with visiting Savannah State on Saturday, Sept. 21. Defensive back Rossie Grimes has compiled 21 total tackles and two tackles-for-loss in the first two games.

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Alabama A&M (1-1, 0-0) will host Georgetown (KY) on Saturday, Sept. 14. The kickoff will be at 6 p.m. AAMU is coming off a big 49-7 win over Kentucky State giving Bulldogs’ head coach Connell Maynor his 100th career victory. AAMU was led by quarterback Cornelious Brown and running back Donovan Eaglin. Brown completed an impressive 19 of 26 passes for 278 yards with four touchdowns and Eaglin rushed for 102 yards on 13 attempts.

