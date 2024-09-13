Magic City Fashion Week Gears Up For Season 5 With Events Beginning Saturday

By Ameera Steward | The Birmingham Times

With Season 5 of Magic City Fashion Week (MCFW) coming up, the MCFW team is gearing up to not only bring the community together, but also to prepare for what’s to come in October.

Founded to cultivate, connect, showcase, and provide economic opportunity to Birmingham’s creative community through fashion, MCFW emphasizes the development of emerging designers while fostering engagement with community partners to utilize fashion as a vehicle for change.

With this goal in mind each season includes an emerging designer competition fashion show as the main event where emerging designers showcase their collections to a group of judges who then choose a winner who is usually given a prize as well as mentorship to officially present their collection to a wider audience.

“All of…this month’s [September] events are to build community and build our team, find our people, and get ready to highlight fashion,” said MCFW president and CEO, Daniel Grier.

The Emerging Designers Competition model call for the fashion show will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, in The Gallery at the Pizitz Building (120 19th St. N). Applicants are asked to pre-register, and to wear all black.

Additionally, for those interested in working with MCFW outside of modeling, an interest meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 15 at the Magic City Acceptance Center (3130 Third Ave. S) to give those interested an opportunity to ask questions as well as discover where they fit within the Birmingham fashion community.

Models, volunteers, emerging designers and the creative community of Birmingham will have a chance to mix and mingle at MCFW’s Fashion Night Out held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, at The Palmer Parkside Rooftop Pool and Lounge (1415 Third Avenue South).

There will also be an opportunity to get a first look at designs from the emerging designers. The MCFW team is asking that attendees add a touch of money green to their outfits as a symbol of success.

“We’re going to…officially announce the designers in person. We’ll announce the models that will be in the next season [and] more of our schedule. We’re all about…building community, getting people together to have a good time,” said Grier.

“[Fashion Night Out is] basically just to celebrate fashion…it would be a great opportunity for us to get together and get everybody excited and in formation for these shows that will be one month later,” he continued.

For more information visit www.magiccityfashionweek.org or follow their Instagram page @mcfwinc

