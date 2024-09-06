Alabama-Wake Forest on Oct. 18 Will Be First Hoops Game in Birmingham’s Boutwell in 45 Years

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

For the first time in nearly 50 years, Birmingham’s downtown Boutwell Auditorium will host a basketball game.

The University of Alabama men’s basketball team will tip off against Wake Forest in the inaugural “Bama in Boutwell” charity exhibition game presented by Nike and Hibbett on Friday, October 18.

“There was no question we wanted to be a part of this game,” said Jared Briskin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Hibbett. “Birmingham is our hometown and community, this game is a perfect opportunity to invest in the community and celebrate basketball in Birmingham alongside Nike.”

Briskin was joined on Thursday inside the downtown Boutwell by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and Knight Eady President, Michael Eady.

“You are seeing and standing in a historic venue,” Woodfin said. “It has been 45 years since this venue has hosted a basketball game. When I say we are excited, we are literally counting down to October 18 to be in a position to host this game.

Woodfin pointed out that the city has become an attraction for hoops. Last year, Birmingham saw sellout crowds at the Men’s March Madness First and Second Rounds; and this year, fans can see two other college regular season basketball events in Legacy Arena, Bama in Boutwell and the Women’s Regional Rounds of the March Madness Tournament in Legacy Arena, he said.

“There’s a reason there’s been so much college basketball in Birmingham over the last several years. It’s been the city’s commitment to bring those type of events to Birmingham and this is just another one of those,” said Eady.

About 2,000 tickets will be sold for the Alabama-Wake Forest game, offering fans a closeup view of the action from every seat. “We wanted to find something that was small and intimate,” said Eady, who worked with the city to organize the exhibition game. “We looked at a lot of different facilities.”

Prior to tip off, the Crimson Tide will make a private visit to Children’s Hospital, which will get proceeds from the game.

Alabama is expected to be ranked in the top five after making a run to their first ever Final Four last season. The Tide finished the 2023-2024 season ranked No. 3 in the nation, with a record of 25-12 (13-5 in the SEC).

Fans interested in purchasing tickets can visit bamainboutwell.com.

