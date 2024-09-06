Alabama HBCU Football Teams Look to Rebound From Tough Outings

By Donald Hunt | For The Birmingham Times

Miles College will be on the road again this week looking for its first win of the season, coming off a tough 16-15 loss to West Alabama on a last second field.

The Golden Bears (0-0, 0-1) will visit Alabama State (0-0, 0-1) on Saturday, Sept. 7 with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Miles has the ability to move the ball through the air and hopes to get the offense in high gear behind quarterback Kamren Ivory and wide receivers Jaih Andrews, Jaylin Peterson, Franck Pierre, Jaquel Fells and tight end Travaunta Abner. On defense, the Golden Bears have two playmakers with defense end Jamichael Rogers and cornerback Lashon Young.

Against Alabama State, which fell to North Carolina Central, 31-24, in the Orange Blossom Classic on Saturday, predicted to win the SWAC East, Miles College will certainly be tested. ASU’s player to watch is linebacker Rico Dozier who can tackle in the open field and rush the passer with anyone in the conference.

In other Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) action on Saturday, Tuskegee University (0-0, 0-1) will battle host Grambling State (0-0, 0-1). The kickoff will be at 6 p.m. The Tigers, who lost to Johnson C. Smith, 21-13 in the Red Tails Classic, are expected to be one of the top teams in the SWAC this season. The Golden Tigers will certainly step up in competition in this contest. Tuskegee will need a strong effort from its defense to slow down Grambling. The Golden Tigers will rely on defensive backs Malik Moore and Rossie Grimes and linebacker Kaquan Kimber to come up with stops.

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Alabama A&M (0-0, 0-1), had a rough outing against Auburn University in a 73-3 loss, and will entertain Kentucky State (0-0, 0-1). The kickoff will be at 6 p.m. The Bulldogs are led by running back Donovan Eaglin who is regarded as one of the best rushers in the SWAC. Eaglin gives the Bulldogs a solid ground attack. The Bulldogs will use his running skills to control the offense.

