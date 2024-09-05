September 5, 2024

_____________________________

Employment

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Capital Projects Team Specialist

Custodian

Website Administrator

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT09/05/2024

FACILITY PAINTER

BJCC, is recruiting for a Facility Painter, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT09/05/2024

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-904570

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JUDITH ANDREWS; DARYL O. MALONE; DEBRA R. MALONE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX

COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs,

claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 18, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint

and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the

Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1011 12th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

The West 125 feet of Lot 4, Block 6, according to the Survey of J.M. Ware Estate, survey of which is shown in Deed Volume 158,Page 131, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, except the South 25 feet thereof, a/k/a PART OF LOT 4 BLK 6 JM WARE DESC AS COMM AT NE INT 10TH AVE N & 12TH ST N THENCE NW 218 FT S TO POB THENCE NE 125 FT S NW 53 FT S SW 125 FT S SE 53 FT S TO BEG

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE

SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION.

The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 7, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. in Room 360, 716

Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s

satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final

Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT

COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, AL 35203. The BirminghamLand Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800

Financial Center, Birmingham, AL, 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three

consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all

persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on theabove-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this

case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be

used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 19th day of August, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT09/05/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904573

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JAMES W. GOREE,DECEASED; SALITA HOUSTON,DECEASED; DARRELL P. HOUSTON, DECEASED; DERRICK

EARL HOUSTON; RONALD D. HOUSTON, DWIGHT JAMES HOUSTON; CAROLYN HOUSTON CLEVELAND; JANIS

HOUSTON LANIER; SHONTENA L. HUDSON GLOVER; DELICIA MORRIS KING; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON

COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in

the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 18, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint

and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the

Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1004 13th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a

legal description of:

The Northerly 50 feet of the Southerly 130 feet of the East one half of Block 6 in the survey of lands belonging to the

Estate of J.M. Ware, deceased, said lot fronting 50 feet along the Westerly line of 13th Street North and extending back

to that uniform width to North and South Alley, as the same is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson

County, Alabama, in Deed Book 158, Page 1321, a/k/a NLY 50 FT S OF SLY 130 FT S OFE 1/2 OF BLK 6 JM WARE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE

SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION.

The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 14, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. in Room 340, 716

Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s

satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final

Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT

COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, AL 35203. The BirminghamLand Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800

Financial Center, Birmingham, AL, 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three

consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all

persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on theabove-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this

case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be

used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 3rd day of September, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT09/05/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC ,

Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of New Home Bleachers for Chelsea High School Football Stadium at

Chelsea, AL for the State of Alabama and the County of Shelby, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said

Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects.

Williford Orman Construction LLC,

Contractor

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT09/05/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Adkins and Kimbrough Mechanical,

LLC, Contractor has completed the Contract for Equipment for Hall Kent Elementary School Rooftop Replacement at 213 Hall

Ave., Birmingham, AL 35209 for the State of Alabama and the City of Homewood, Owner(s), and have made request for final

settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should

immediately notify Bernhard TME, LLC.

Adkins and Kimbrough Mechanical, LLC

4415 Turin Drive

Bessemer, AL 35020

BT09/05/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Avery Landscaping and Associates, LLC has completed the contract for Russet Woods Park Refurbishment,

City of Hoover, Alabama, Jefferson County, GSA project No. 22-0479. All persons having any claim for labor,

materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify P.O. Box 746, Hamilton,

Alabama 35570.

BT09/05/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P&M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor,

has completed the UAB McCallum Basic Health Scieces Building Room 524E and 618D Fume Hoods project, in Birmingham,

Alabama, for the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama for the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, located at 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons

having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately contact Bernhard TME,

LLC, 400 Vestavia Parkway, Suite 310, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216.

P&M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT09/05/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Eagle Pro LLC, Contractor,

has completed the Contract for Improvement of Mechanical Upgrades at Tarrant Intermediate, and Tarrant High

School and Reroofing for Tarrant Intermediate for the State of Alabama and the Tarrant Board of Education, Owners,

and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or

otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects, P.C., 300 Chase

Park, Suite 200, Hoover, AL 35244. Phone 205-988-9112.

Eagle Pro LLC

3695 2nd St

Muscle Shoals, AL 35661

BT09/05/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, September 13, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager David McCabe at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB West Pavilion

Elevator Modernization Bid Package 3

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H235005

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the modernization of elevators 1-6 and 8-10 at the UAB West Pavilion Building. The scope of work includes elevator modernization, as well as minor mechanical and electrical work and associated demolition. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $500,000 and $700,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, September 13, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and dcmccabe@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about September 16, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning September 16, 2024:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, CMD Group by ConstructConnect, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is September 26, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on September 26, 2024 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on September 18, 2024 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT09/05/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR A/E

REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

DATE: August 15, 2024

FROM: Jefferson County Commission

General Services Department, Room 1

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

RE: REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The General Services department on behalf of the Jefferson County Commission is conducting the A/E services selection process for the described Project.

PROJECT TITLE: Jefferson County Commission Courthouse Roof Terrace Architectural Design

PROJECT LOCATION: 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, First Floor Roof Terrace, Birmingham, Alabama 35203

PROJECT ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION BUDGET: TBD

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: September 12, 2024 2:00 P.M.

This project consists of design and construction of the First Floor Roof Terrace at the Jefferson County Courthouse. The overall project is for renovating the terrace paver roof system at the Linn Park entrance to the Jefferson County Courthouse.

The full design scope includes the development and preparation of plans and specifications, preparation of bid documents, assistance in the bid process, and construction administration. Architectural and Engineering design services shall include plans for comprehensive demolition of existing system components as needed and replacement with new system components, as well as building envelope specialist recommendations.

General requirements: The A/E shall be responsible for the professional quality, technical accuracy, and coordination of the engineering and design work; construction documents shall be signed and “sealed” by the responsible registered professional architect(s) and engineer(s).

The A/E shall coordinate with the appropriate public utility companies and commissions, if required, to prepare connection designs according to the applicable guidelines. Submissions shall be prepared (and revised and resubmitted, if necessary) for securing approvals, class of service, permits, and service hook-ups.

The work shall comply with all applicable City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, State of Alabama, federal codes and regulations. The work shall also comply with any applicable utility provider, construction industry and ASHRAE standards, requirements, and guidelines.

The work shall conform with the “to be established” project budget and scope, once finalized, throughout planning, design, and construction.

The A/E shall make site visits, attend meetings, produce meeting minutes, make presentations, utilize the services of consultants, and submit required deliverables as necessary to execute specific parts of the work ‘to be established’ and in the Contract and the Scope of Work for the project. The A/E will be available to perform optional construction phase services at the agreed upon rate, if requested by the Jefferson County Commission.

If you would like to be considered for this Project, please provide four (4) complete copies of your documentation to our office by the deadline indicated above. Minority, women and disabled veteran-owned enterprises (DBE) are encouraged to apply. Significant local participation is recommended for engineering services for firms outside the State of Alabama. All qualification submissions shall be made in hard copy, bound 8 1/2 x 11 format with project and firm identification on cover stock. Electronic files may be submitted in addition to these copies but are not required. Electronic submissions are to be PDF files emailed to dotsonant@jccal.org.

Please include the following items in your packet:

Identify each specific qualification request identifiable by associated item numbers and tabbed accordingly below:

Qualification Package

1. Approach. A general statement of the firm’s approach to each of the project packages with particular focus on distinguishing characteristics or services.

2. Work proposed to be performed. A discussion of the firm’s understanding of the scope of services to be provided and the major work tasks to be performed.

3. Key personnel. A list of the proposed project team assigned to this project and their roles, previous related experience, education, and date that each person joined the firm.

4. Relevant experience. A statement of the firm’s relevant experience, including a brief description of projects similar in scope and size as the proposed project. Include project title, dates work was performed, construction value, and client contact information.

5. List of Proposed Engineers/Technology Consultants. Provide a list of proposed engineers/technology consultants the firm plans to use for each specific package for this project. Include their statements of qualifications, profiles and lists of previous experience with projects similar in scope, value, size, and current client contact information.

6. Certificate of Insurance. Submit copy of firm’s certificate of insurance.

7. Include statement of DBE status. State whether your firm is a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, including minority, women or disabled veteran owned. Include statement of DBE status for each identified sub consultant/engineer listed for each package if applicable.

All questions regarding this project and submittal of the Statement of Qualifications shall be directed to Trisha Hill, Committee Chair at email address trisha.hill@jccal.org. Any contact with the selection committee team members other than Ms. Hill or her designee may disqualify the firm’s proposal from consideration.

BT09/05/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4 PM CST on September 11, 2024, for 57-24 GENERATOR INSTALLATION, INSPECTIONS AND REPAIR. All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx.

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A performance bond will be required in the amount of 5% OF BID NOT TO EXCEED $10,000.00. All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org. Attention CHARLES LINDSEY.

A pre-bid conference will be held on August 29, 2024, at 2 PM in Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse or Teams. For special accommodations please call 205-325-1810.

BT09/05/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9261629), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the Valley Creek WRF UV Replacement and Mechanical and Electrical Improvements. The Microsoft Teams virtual video conference can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Wes Cardwell, Garver, at email RWCardwell@GarverUSA.com).

In general, the scope of work includes the construction of a new electrical building to serve the headworks facility and miscellaneous improvements to relocate existing electrical components to the new building, rehabilitation of the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection facility including replacement of the existing UV disinfection equipment and associated electrical/control systems, rehabilitation of the existing digester gas scrubbing and flare systems, and miscellaneous facility-wide mechanical and electrical improvements at the Valley Creek Water Reclamation Facility.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Tonya Kelley at (205) 283-2683

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “Bids/Contracts” to “Notice to Bidders” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects.) Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $22.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is seven hundred and ninety (790) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed. The first three hundred sixty-five (365) days of the Contract Time is an administrative period followed by a four hundred twenty-five (425)-day construction period. The time to achieve Substantial Completion is three hundred ninety-five (395) consecutive calendar days from commencement of the construction period, and the time to achieve Final Acceptance is four hundred twenty-five (425) consecutive calendar days from commencement of the construction period. If mutually agreed upon between the Owner and Contractor, the construction period may commence prior to the end of the administrative period. Upon such agreement the contract end date will be modified based on the date of termination of the administrative period. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams at 2:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The Microsoft Teams virtual video conference can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Wes Cardwell, Garver, at email RWCardwell@GarverUSA.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Wes Cardwell (Garver) at (256) 483-0384 or Tonya Kelley (Jefferson County Environmental Services Department) at (205) 283-2683 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Wes Cardwell, PE, Project Manager, Garver, at email RWCardwell@GarverUSA.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, October 3, 2024. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE ATTENTION OF THE BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 41-16-161 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN ECONOMIC BOYCOTTS.

THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “F” (LARGE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT & FACILITIES) CATEGORY PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “F” WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT & FACILITIES CATEGORY PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “F” LARGE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT & FACILITIES PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER SEPTEMBER 20, 2024. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A-300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “F” LARGE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT & FACILITIES PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY: David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT09/05/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, September 20, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager David McCabe at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Jefferson Tower

Elevator Modernization Bid Package 4

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H235005

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the modernization of elevators 1-8 and 11 at the UAB Jefferson Tower Building. The scope of work includes elevator modernization, as well as minor mechanical and electrical work and associated demolition. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $600,000 and $800,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, September 20, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and dcmccabe@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about September 23, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning September 23, 2024:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is October 3, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on October 3, 2024 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on September 25, 2024 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT09/05/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9293691), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2025 AMP01 – 2025 ON-CALL SEWER SERVICES. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes, but is not limited to:

• Providing all labor, equipment, materials, supplies, tools, and supervision necessary to perform on call and as-needed priority sewer replacement and rehabilitation work in accordance with JCESD’s standards and guidelines.

• Being on call and capable of responding to immediate replacement situations, generally involving by-pass pumping and segmental replacements.

• Being available to perform as-needed priority replacements, generally involving segmental replacements, manholes, and service laterals in accordance with JCESD’s standards for construction and service connections.

• Being a pre-qualified Class B contractor by JCESD with more than one capable crew to self-perform sewer line projects.

• Being capable of subcontracting on an as-needed basis with pre-qualified Class C, D and F contractors for priority large diameter sewer, pump station and wastewater treatment plant projects.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Alabama Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: John Willett at (205)325-3060

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “Bids/Contracts” to “Notice to Bidders” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects.) Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at (952)233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER, WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION, IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contract Time for this project is three hundred sixty-five (365) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at (205)957-4151 or John Willett (Jefferson County) at (205)325-3060 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time, Friday, September 27, 2024. All questions must be in writing on bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “B” (8” thru 36” Diameter) SEWER LINE PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “B” SEWER LINE PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department to construct class “B” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER SEPTEMBER 20, 2024. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “B” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY: David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT09/05/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by The 1830 Foundation in the University of North Alabama Facilities Department Training Room on the East Campus of the University of North Alabama, 1660 Tune Avenue, Florence Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., C.S.T., Tuesday, November 12, 2024, for Bank Independent Stadium – New Football Stadium for the University of North Alabama, Florence, Alabama, in accordance with Drawings and Specifications, prepared by Davis Architects and then at UNA Facilities Building, 1660 Tune Ave. Florence, AL 35630 publicly opened and read aloud.

This project will include:

The project will consist of the new football and soccer stadium with associated playing surface and seating bowl with diversified seating opportunities and new home team tunnel connection to Flowers Hall to utilize adjacency of existing facility. It will also include a new weight room to accommodate all University of North Alabama athletics. The proposed stadium will include all game day functions including fan amenities such as tailgate areas, entry plaza, concessions, restrooms to premium loge boxes, clubs, suites, and new press functions.

General Contractors are required to pre-qualify prior to requesting bid documents. Prequalification responses will be due at 5:00 pm local time on September 26, 2024. Bid documents will be issued to pre-qualified bidders on October 15, 2024.

Please direct questions and request for Prequalification Packets to:

HPM

Ivy Mitchell

Director of Program Development

Copy:

A Pre-Bid conference will be held on October 17, 2024, at 2:00 pm local time at UNA Facilities Department Training Room on the East Campus of UNA, 1660 Tune Avenue, Florence, AL 35630 to receive questions from General Contractors and Subcontractors. Attendance is mandatory for all bidding General Contractors. Any required answers or responses will be issued by Addendum.

A certified check or bid bond payable to The 1830 Foundation in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the Bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Electronic images of the documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, Subcontractors, and Suppliers by obtaining documents through https://www.una.edu/purchasing/bids.html

Pre-qualified General Contractor Bidders may obtain a digital copy of the Drawings and Specifications from Davis Architects, CJ Brennan – jbrennan@dadot.com. Hard copy sets can be obtain at the office of Davis Architects upon deposit of $600.00 per set payable to the Architect, which will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contract Bidder submitting a qualified bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for Subcontractors and Suppliers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution. Contact CJ Brennan at jbrennan@dadot.com to request copies of drawings and specifications.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

The 1830 Foundation is an EEO/AA employer, and any successful bidder will be required to comply with applicable federal and state laws and executive orders. The 1830 Foundation reserves the right to cancel the procurement at any time for any reason.

BT09/05/2024

NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF PIKE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Laroy Fifer,

vs.

Angela Fifer,

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION FOR DIVORCE

It appears that Angela Fifer, a defendant, whose last known address is 6114 Steeple Chase Dr. Pinson, AL, cannot be served with process upon him at the aforementioned address. Publication having been ordered, she is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the complaint of divorce within 30 days of the last publication of this notice, by filing an original answer with the clerk’ s office; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against you for relief demanded in the Complaint for Divorce, docket number DR2024-43. It is further ordered that this shall be published in the newspaper, once a week for four consecutive weeks beginning the week of August 29, 2024.

Done this the 21st day of August 2024.

Jamie N. Scarborough, Clerk of the Circuit Court

BT09/05/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION OF CONTRACTORS

MOBILE ARENA CONSTRUCTION

Pre-qualification Proposals shall be received on behalf of the City of Mobile by Volkert Inc. Pre- qualification proposals shall be submitted electronically in PDF document format to sam.matheny@volkert.com no later than 4 pm Central Time October 11, 2024. Two (2) bound hardcopies of proposals shall be delivered via overnight delivery for arrival no later than October 15, 2024 to:

Volkert, Inc.

11 N. Water Street Suite 18290

Mobile, AL 36602

Phone: 864-245-1917

Attention: Sam Matheny

A project information meeting for interested general contractors, subcontractors, and material suppliers will be held on September 10, 2024 at 5:30pm Central time. An overview of the project will be presented at the meeting. The meeting will be held at the Gulfquest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico located at 155 Water Street, Mobile, Alabama 36602.

All interested Contractors shall obtain written pre-qualification procedures and additional criteria from the City of Mobile Website. The Pre-qualification documents will be available for download from the City of Mobile Website Bid page on or around September 23, 2024. Participation by disadvantaged business enterprises (DBE) is strongly encouraged.

The Work will include, but is not limited to, construction of the new Mobile Arena and all related site infrastructure work, as indicated on the Bid and Construction Documents.

Bid documents will be made available for download from the City of Mobile Website Bid page on or around November 8, 2024.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be conducted following issuance of the bid documents. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference will be Mandatory for all Pre-qualified Contractor Bidders intending to submit a Bid. Bids from Pre-qualified Contractor Bidders who do not attend the Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be rejected.

Only Contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to the pre-qualification procedures and criteria established by the City of Mobile will be eligible to bid the project. The City of Mobile reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive technical errors, and to add additional bidders beyond the date stated above if, in their judgment, it is in the best interests of the Owner.

The City of Mobile Alabama

205 Government Street

P.O. Box 1827

Mobile, AL 36633

BT09/05/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

53-24 “FRESH BREAD & ROLLS”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission and Purchasing Association of Central Alabama Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 PM(CST) on MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2024, for proposed 53-24 “Fresh Bread & Rolls”. All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx. Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A pre-bid conference will be held on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5TH 2024, at 1:00 PM CST via MICROSOFT TEAMS. Our office is located 8th Floor Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse. For special accommodations please call 205-325-5381. All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Ericka Andrew, Principal Buyer.

BT09/05/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

52-24 “BOTTLED WATER, CUPS, AND COOLER RENTAL”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission and Purchasing Association of Central Alabama Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 PM(CST) on MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2024, for proposed 52-24 “BOTTLED WATER, CUPS, AND COOLER RENTAL”. All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx. Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A pre-bid conference will be held on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5TH 2024, at 2:00 PM CST via MICROSOFT TEAMS. Our office is located 8th Floor Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse. For special accommodations please call 205-325-5381. All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Ericka Andrew, Principal Buyer.

BT09/05/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB #66-24 “OVERHEAD DOORS MRO & INSPECTIONS-SECURITY FOR GENERAL SERVICES”

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M. , until 4:00 PM (CST) p.m. on September 24, 2024. The bid opening for ITB #66-24 “OVERHEAD DOORS MRO & INSPECTIONS-SECURITY FOR GENERAL SERVICES” will be held on September 25, 2024, at 9:00 AM (CST) and an optional pre-bid conference will be held on September 18, 2024, at 10:00 AM (CST).

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

The Jefferson County Commission’s Department of General Services desires to enter into an agreement with a Contractor(s) for bi-annual preventative maintenance, general repairs and emergency repair services for overhead doors at various locations for Jefferson County in Jefferson County buildings.

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A performance bond will be required in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org. Attention: Joy McDowell.

Both the optional pre-bid conference and the bid opening will be held at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N, Suite 830, Birmingham, AL 35203 in the Jefferson County Main Courthouse and virtually through Microsoft TEAMS.

Prequalification is not required.

BT09/05/2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

Project-Based Section 8: Southtown Family

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) will be accepting applications for the project-based waiting list, Southtown Family, located at 933 23rd Street South, Birmingham AL 35205. DATE & TIME OPENS: Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 10:00 am.

DATE & TIME CLOSES: Friday, September 13, 2024 at 5:00 pm.

All interested applicants should go to the website www. habdportals.org during the time period above to apply online. Applications will only be accepted online for everyone, excluding those requesting reasonable accommodations.

HABD will provide reasonable accommodations to families who require assistance during the application period. If you require reasonable accommodations, please contact our office at (205) 521-6358. Any applicants requesting paper applications due to a reasonable accommodation, must ensure applications are post marked by September 13, 2024. Paper applications should be returned via U.S. mail to:

McCoy Building

1301 25th Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35204

Attention: Section 8 PBV: Southtown Family

How Does the Project-Based Section 8 Voucher program work?

Under the Project-Based Section 8 Voucher Program, the rental assistance is tied to the unit and is not portable like the regular “tenant” based Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program. The HABD will refer families from the project-based waiting list to the Southtown Family “owner” to fill their vacancies. Since the assistance is tied to the unit, a family who moves from the project-based unit may not have any right to continued housing assistance like the regular tenant-based Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program.

Application Process to Be Placed on The Project-Based Waiting List:

Applications are only available electronically online at www.habdportals.org / All applications received between Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 10:00 am and Friday, September 13, 2024 at 4:00 pm will be accepted onto the waiting list. Additional eligibility requirements will have to be met once your name reaches the top of the waiting list. Mailed paper applications will be entered into the electronic system (for reasonable accommodation requests only).

McCoy Building, 1301 25th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 Telephone (205) 521-7460

BT09/05/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Darren Kruty on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, Friday,

September 27, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dkruty@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB HOSPITAL – HIGHLANDS 3RD FLOOR TRIAGE ROOM EXPANSION

For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham Birmingham, Alabama

UAB Project No.: H245012

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of renovation of 505 SF of an existing Triage area to provide additional Triage bays and room. The work will include construction of walls, ceilings, and finish replacements, as well as fire protection, plumbing, mechanical, and electrical. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $550,000 and $600,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre- qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s

Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, September 27, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about October 4, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel Architects 2805 Crescent Avenue

Birmingham, Alabama 35209 Ms. Stacy Williams

205-870-1876

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit.The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is October 23, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Darren Kruty, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on October 23, 2024 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at 10:00 am at UAB Hospital Facilities, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT09/05/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR A/E

REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

DATE: August 29, 2024

FROM: Jefferson County Commission

General Services Department, Room 1

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

RE: REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The General Services department on behalf of the Jefferson County Commission is conducting the A/E services selection process for the described Project.

PROJECT TITLE: Jefferson County Birmingham Public Safety Center Bus Riser Modification

PROJECT LOCATION: 809 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203

PROJECT ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION BUDGET: TBD

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: September 26, 2024, 2 P.M.

This project consists of design and construction of upgrades to the electrical infrastructure including the bus riser at the Jefferson County Birmingham Public Safety Center. The full design scope includes the evaluation of the existing infrastructure, development of recommendations for repair or replacement, plans and specifications, preparation of bid documents, assistance in the bid process, and construction administration. Architectural and Engineering design services shall include plans for comprehensive demolition of existing infrastructure if needed and repair and replacement with upgraded or new systems. The new design should improve system reliability and safety with minimal disruption to existing electrical services during replacement.

General requirements: The A/E shall be responsible for the professional quality, technical accuracy, and coordination of the engineering and design work; construction documents shall be signed and “sealed” by the responsible registered professional architect(s) and engineer(s).

The A/E shall coordinate with the appropriate public utility companies and commissions, if required, to prepare connection designs according to the applicable guidelines. Submissions shall be prepared (and revised and resubmitted, if necessary) for securing approvals, class of service, permits, and service hook-ups.

The work shall comply with all applicable City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, State of Alabama, federal codes and regulations. The work shall also comply with any applicable utility provider, construction industry and ASHRAE standards, requirements, and guidelines including 2024 NFPA 72, 2021 IBC, 2018 NFPA 101, 2022 NFPA 72.

The work shall conform with the “to be established” project budget and scope, once finalized, throughout planning, design, and construction.

The A/E shall make site visits, attend meetings, produce meeting minutes, make presentations, utilize the services of consultants, and submit required deliverables as necessary to execute specific parts of the work ‘to be established’ and in the Contract and the Scope of Work for the project. The A/E will be available to perform optional construction phase services at the agreed upon rate, if requested by the Jefferson County Commission.

If you would like to be considered for this Project, please provide one (1) complete copy of your documentation to our office by the deadline indicated above. Minority, women, and disabled veteran-owned enterprises (DBE) are encouraged to apply. Significant local participation is recommended for engineering services for firms outside the State of Alabama. All qualification submissions shall be made in hard copy, bound 8 1/2 x 11 format. Electronic files may be submitted in addition to hard copy. Electronic files are not required but are preferred. Electronic submissions are to be PDF files provided on a USB drive delivered to our office by the deadline indicated above.

Please include the following items in your packet:

Identify each specific qualification request identifiable by associated item numbers and tabbed accordingly below:

Qualification Package

1. Approach. A general statement of the firm’s approach to each of the project packages with particular focus on distinguishing characteristics or services.

2. Work proposed to be performed. A discussion of the firm’s understanding of the scope of services to be provided and the major work tasks to be performed.

3. Key personnel. A list of the proposed project team assigned to this project and their roles, previous related experience, education, and date that each person joined the firm.

4. Relevant experience. A statement of the firm’s relevant experience, including a brief description of projects similar in scope and size as the proposed project. Include project title, dates work was performed, construction value, and client contact information.

5. List of Proposed Engineers/Technology Consultants. Provide a list of proposed engineers/technology consultants the firm plans to use for each specific package for this project. Include their statements of qualifications, profiles and lists of previous experience with projects similar in scope, value, size, and current client contact information.

6. Certificate of Insurance. Submit copy of firm’s certificate of insurance.

7. Include statement of DBE status. State whether your firm is a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, including minority, women or disabled veteran owned. Include statement of DBE status for each identified sub consultant/engineer listed for each package if applicable.

All questions regarding this project and submittal of the Statement of Qualifications shall be directed to Andy Olds, Committee Chair at email address andy.olds@jccal.org. Any contact with the selection committee team members other than Mr. Olds or his designee may disqualify the firm’s proposal from consideration.

BT09/05/2024

