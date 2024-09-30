Birmingham City Schools Launches Classroom Libraries in More than 500 Elementary Schools

Birmingham City Schools, along with community partners the City of Birmingham, Leadership Birmingham, and Scholastic, have launched a city-wide initiative aimed at furthering gains in reading achievement among elementary students.

During a press conference held recently at Henry J. Oliver Elementary School, Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan revealed that the district will establish classroom libraries in more than 500 elementary classrooms. The presence of these book collections will increase access to books and provide additional opportunities for reading.

Among the books in those libraries is “Morning in the Magic City,” written and published by members of Leadership Birmingham. Scholastic also provided backpacks loaded with books for students to take home.

The City of Birmingham, through the Department of Youth Services, will continue its Page Pals program, which recruits volunteers to read to students. Volunteers are encouraged to visit bhamyouthfirst.org to sign up.

After the press conference, Mayor Randall Woodfin and members of Leadership Birmingham spent time reading “Morning in the Magic City” to classes at Oliver. Clifford the Big Red Dog also made a special appearance!

Behind these efforts, Birmingham City Schools expects to make additional strides in reading achievement among third graders. Last school year, the first under the full implementation of the Alabama Literacy Act, Birmingham City Schools saw 81 percent of third grade students testing on reading level during Spring assessments, up from 53 percent in the Fall. Additional enrichment brought the share up to 86 percent after Summer assessments.

