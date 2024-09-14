City of Birmingham to Host Meeting for Food Truck Owners at Sloss Furnaces on Sept. 16

birminghamal.gov

On Monday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m., the City of Birmingham will host an informational meeting for food truck owners and food tent operators wishing to operate in Birmingham. It will be held in the Visitors Center at Sloss Furnaces. They are located at 20 – 32nd Street North near the railroad tracks.

This meeting will cover many of the questions that food trucks have had, including an update on required fire inspections, how to legally vend during the Magic City Classic, etc. To register for this meeting, food truck operators should send an email to register@birminghamal.gov.

Why is this meeting important? Come Oct. 1, 2024, all trucks operating in Birmingham must have undergone a fire inspection done by the Birmingham Fire Department. This will be a free inspection in 2024. But in 2025, there will be an inspection fee.

The fire department is partnering with City Walk in downtown Birmingham to make inspections easier for operators. On Monday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Birmingham fire inspectors will be at City Walk on 9th Avenue North between 15th and 16th Street North to do inspections. Please see the flyer with the QR code. If food truck owners miss the Sept. 16 inspection, they can get one done on another day at Fire Station No. 6.

Fire inspections are done at Fire Station No. 6, which is located at 317 – 15th Street North.

Inspection hours at Fire Station No. 6 are 7:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday – Friday. Operators should call the Birmingham Fire Prevention Office at 205-250-7540 to set up an appointment. A checklist is enclosed of what the food truck employee will need to bring with them for the inspection.

Also, please note that starting Jan. 2, 2025, all food trucks operating in Birmingham, “must’’ first get a fire inspection before they can even apply for a Birmingham business license, a mobile vending license or a health department permit. These requirements are in place as additional safety precautions. More details will be provided during the meeting, which will feature information from the Jefferson County Department of Health, Legion Field, the city’s Transportation Department, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services, and the city’s Finance Department. Most city offices will be closed on Jan. 1, 2025.

A website about the meeting can be found at www.birminghamal.gov/foodtruck.