Regions Foundation Provides New Jobs Through $150,000 Workforce Development Grant

regions.doingmoretoday.com

The Regions Foundation on Friday announced a $150,000 grant supporting education and workforce development opportunities provided by STRIVE Birmingham.

Launched in 2023, STRIVE Birmingham follows a nationally recognized model of delivering both job training and wraparound services. Through work-simulated environments, STRIVE empowers adult students by focusing on mindset, accountability, personal responsibility, workplace ethics, professional etiquette and interpersonal skills. Occupational skills training and a certification process further position people in the program to build long-term, rewarding and successful careers.

“STRIVE has a unique and successful approach to workforce development,” said Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. “Their combination of mindset and skills training provides the best chance of success, and their connection with employers ensures that people are being prepared for in-demand careers.

“This program is about more than providing skills and jobs,” Self added. “This is about building hope and a brighter future, so more people can truly prosper and succeed here in our hometown.”

The Regions Foundation’s grant to STRIVE Birmingham was presented Friday during one of STRIVE’s first graduation events honoring adults who have successfully completed the program. Self said the benefits created by STRIVE today will enhance the quality of life for families for many years to come.

“STRIVE Birmingham is truly grateful to receive this support from Regions,” said Quiwintre Frye, Executive Director of STRIVE Birmingham. “This funding comes at a critical time as STRIVE is growing and expanding to more communities experiencing disparities in access to opportunity.

“Too many families face barriers to financial mobility,” Frye said. “And we at STRIVE are committed to opening doors and creating pathways to stable employment, careers, and a hopeful future.”

Training and certification that students gain through STRIVE’s Healthcare & Office Operations program puts them on a pathway to careers in the local healthcare industry with opportunity for advancement.

“The comprehensive training and support provided by STRIVE has been instrumental in helping me achieve my goal of becoming a certified administrative assistant at a local hospital,” said STRIVE Birmingham graduate LaShundra Ravizee. “I gained organization, communication, and office management skills but also a sense of confidence in my professional capabilities, preparing me for the demanding administrative challenges of working in a hospital environment.

“The relationships I built with the STRIVE staff, who went above and beyond in guiding me and offering mentorship, and my peers, who provided mutual support, played a pivotal role in my success,” Ravizee continued. “The encouraging environment fostered a strong sense of community, where we could learn from one another and share experiences.”

The Regions Foundation is a nonprofit that is funded primarily by Regions Bank. The Foundation supports a wide range of programs that offer education and workforce development opportunities. In addition, the Foundation supports several economic and community development and financial wellness initiatives throughout the communities served by Regions Bank.

“STRIVE is in tune with the employment opportunities that are in demand today – and their lifetime graduate support fosters continued success into the future,” Self said. “We are honored to provide crucial resources and look forward to seeing the success of STRIVE graduates here in Birmingham.”

STRIVE’s next training program in Birmingham begins Sept. 23, with a focus on health care and office operations jobs. Application information is available through the STRIVE website.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

