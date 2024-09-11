Grammy-Award Winning Rapper Lil Jon Headlines UAB’s Welcome Back Concert

Story and Photos By Marika N. Johnson | For The Birmingham Times

More than 5,000 UAB students gathered in Bartow Arena last week as The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Division of Student Affairs, in conjunction with the Alys Stephens Center, hosted Grammy Award-winning rapper, DJ, and producer Lil Jon as the headlining performer at the school’s 2024 Welcome Back Concert.

Lil Jon hails from Atlanta, and is known for his high-energy performances, infectious beats, and unmistakable voice. He has made a lasting impact on the music industry, earning the title “King of Crunk” and was instrumental in popularizing this style of music, a subgenre of hip-hop characterized by its aggressive beats, catchy hooks, and anthemic chants that get crowds hyped.

Rising to prominence in the early 2000s with his group, Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz, he brought crunk to mainstream audiences with hits like “Get Low,” “Snap Yo Fingers,” and “Turn Down for What.” His signature sound—characterized by booming basslines, shouted vocals, and a party atmosphere—has made him a staple in clubs and sports arenas worldwide. His work as a producer has crossed genres, collaborating with artists ranging from Usher and Pitbull to Ice Cube and E-40.

Lil Jon’s legacy as the “King of Crunk” is not just about his chart-topping hits but also his role in shaping an era of hip-hop that continues to inspire and energize fans across the globe.

