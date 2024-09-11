John Carroll High in Birmingham Honors Students Who Integrated School 60 Years Ago

By

On Thursday, John Carroll Catholic High School honored the first four Black students who attended the school with a celebration of the 60th anniversary since the school became integrated.

Alabama schools were slow to integrate, after a series of dramatic incidents that shaped Birmingham in 1963. But Catholic schools paved the way for the state’s halting integration efforts.In 1964, Birmingham students Madeliene Humphrey Dobbins, Robert C. Smith, Frederick H. Tyson, and Diane Tucker Murphy, all transferred from the all-Black Immaculata High School to John Carroll.

Today, John Carroll recognizes them as the “Trailblazers.”They attended the previously all-white Catholic school after Archbishop Thomas Toolen ordered local Catholic schools to desegregate.According to Smith, the four Trailblazers were hand picked by the diocese and their parents to integrate John Carroll.

During the celebration, fellow alumni of the school, former Birmingham Mayor William Bell and Thom Gossom, who integrated both John Carroll’s and Auburn University’s football teams, spoke.