How a Bible Study Helped Birmingham Resident Find Solutions to Daily Struggles

Valarie Mastin often wondered where she could find practical advice for the struggles of daily life. The Birmingham, Alabama, resident found clear solutions in the scriptures through a free Bible course.

“I just wanted to learn more about the Bible. So, it was a pleasant surprise to learn that the Bible had simple truths that have changed my life,” said Mastin.

Mastin said the Bible course was provided by Jehovah’s Witnesses and now she will be among the more than eight million volunteers worldwide who will participate in a global campaign in September to extend the same offer to community members.

The Witnesses organize yearly special campaigns to raise awareness of how the Scriptures address the concerns of those like Mastin.

“We had many positive experiences from the special campaign in September 2022, which focused on Bible studies,” said Clarence Fortune, local spokesperson for the nonprofit organization. “We want to build on that positive feedback and keep the door open so that our community can learn the answers found in the Bible.”

Participating in the Bible study course does not obligate a person to become one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, said Fortune. “We are pleased just to show what the Bible teaches so that people can benefit from this rich source of wisdom and guidance.”

An interactive and concise three-lesson brochure titled “Enjoy Life Forever!” is included in the campaign and explains what the Bible teaches on these subjects:

How Can the Bible Help You?

The Bible Gives Hope for the Future.

Can You Trust the Bible?

The course comes with an extended learning option that details how to apply time-tested Bible- based advice for making good decisions, building lasting friendships and cultivating a happy family life.

In 2023, the Witnesses conducted an average of more than seven million Bible studies each month in some 240 lands.

Mastin is thankful to be among those seven million. “What I learned from my Bible study has made me so happy and changed my life for the better,” she said. “I’m confident that it will do the same for others who just give it a try.”

For more information, visit: What Is the Bible Study Course Offered by Jehovah’s Witnesses? (jw.org)

