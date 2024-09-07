City of Birmingham’s Municipal Court Receives $2 Million to Continue Work with Drug Court

birminghamal.gov

Birmingham Municipal Court, along with Aletheia House, has been awarded a $2 million grant over five years to support its drug court program. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will provide $400,000 annually for five years to expand substance-use disorder treatment capacity in Adult and Family Treatment Drug Court.

The Municipal Court has nine specialized courts that involve initiatives to address the root causes that contribute to persons being involved in the criminal justice system. They include Environmental Court, Gun Court, Domestic Violence Court, Driving While Intoxicated Court, Veterans Treatment Court, Bilingual Court, Turning Point Court, HOPE Court, and Adult Drug Treatment Court.

The Adult Drug Treatment Court provides comprehensive substance abuse treatment/recovery services to non-violent misdemeanor offenders with a substance abuse charge and with co-occurring disorders. The Court has partnered with Aletheia House to add mental health treatment, housing, and lifestyle training.

“I am proud to say that the City of Birmingham is doing all we can to help our citizens deal with the war on drugs and how it is impacting our families and our friends each and every day,” said Andra Sparks, the Presiding Judge of the Birmingham Municipal Court.

The court first received a federal grant of this kind in 2008 for $350,000, and through the years have continued to be refunded. This latest award brings the total of funds awarded to more than $7 million for treating substance abuse disorders.

Aletheia House is a community-based organization that provides low-cost substance abuse treatment and prevention services to individuals, and the communities in which they live. It is one of Alabama’s largest providers of substance abuse treatment, substance abuse/HIV prevention, employment services, health care, and affordable housing.

“We are excited about our continued partnership with the Altheia House,” said Miranda O’Neil, Director of Social Services for the Municipal Court. “We are able to make a tremendous impact with these funds.”

“I issue a call out to anyone who believes they may be struggling and need help: If there is something we can do to support them in their struggle with substance abuse disorder or drug addiction, we are glad to do it,” Judge Sparks said.

For more information, go to https://www.birminghamal.gov/municipal-court/.