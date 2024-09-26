PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**MAX TRANSIT JOB FAIR, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., at 1801 Morris Avenue, downtown. Explore career opportunities within the transit system including bus operators, skilled mechanic, detailed maintenance staff with competitive pay, benefits and more.

**NICK TEALE with EDMONDS BUTLER BAND at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT THURSDAYS with GREAT JANE at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**OPEN MIC with EUNICE ELLIOT at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**THE USED at Iron City.

**NEAL FRANCIS with DAISYCHAIN at Saturn.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE WITH JOSEPH, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

**THE WEEPING WILLOWS and LACHLAN BRYAN at the Nick.

**SUBSONICS with ANGEL FACE at Saturn.

**LATE NIGHT WITH DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick.

**PANIC STRICKEN, 7 p.m. at the Avondale Brewing Company.

SATURDAY…

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**LIBRA SEASON with DIRTY REDD BDAY BASH at D’Zire.

**BURLESQUE NIGHT with Host BELLA DONNA at The Nick.

**JON SPENCER with THE SUEVES at Saturn.

**THE MAJOR DUDES at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT with R.1.Y.T. at The Nick Rocks.

SUNDAY…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**TEE OFF FOR PEACE with GOLF FOR GUNS, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. at Top Golf.

** RAILROAD PARK PICNIC to CELEBERATE BIRMINGHAM. FREE FUN for all ages. Enjoy live music, food and family-friendly fun.

**THE UPSTAIRS COMEDY SERIES, 7 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Company.

**CAKE at Avondale Brewing Co.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing

**EVERY 4TH SUNDAY TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick Rocks.

**TOGETHER BREAKFAST & WITCHSTATIC at the Nick Rocks.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**THE MOTH STORY CLAM: ELBOW GREASE at Saturn.

TUESDAY…

**JORDY SEARCY with CARBER COMMODORE at Saturn.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE TUESDAYS at The Nick Rocks.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**STRFKR at Iron City.

WEDNESDAY…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**KAZHA at The Nick Rocks.

**FIGHT CLUB OPEN DECK with Host LEMON BELOVED! Every Wednesday at The Nick Rocks.

**TROMBONE SHORTY & ORLEANS AVENUE w/DUMPSTAPHUNK at Avondale Brewing Co.

**MANNEQUINE PUSSY with MARGARITAS PODRADAS at Saturn.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**PATSY’S PLAYHOUSE BURLESQUE KARAOKE at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT THURSDAYS with GREAT JANE at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THE MOSS at Saturn.

**MIDLAND: THE GET LUCKY TOUR w/ ELVIE SHANE + CARTER FAITH at Avondale Brewing CO.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**TALIB KWELI at Iron City.

**GUILLOTINE, SHADOWS OF THE WIND AND MECHANYZED at the Nick.

**VAMPIRE RAVE at Saturn.

**LATE NIGHT WITH DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick.

NEWS TO KNOW

**BBJ TOP BIRMINGHAM WOMEN 2024 – The Birmingham Business Journal unveiled its 2024 Top Birmingham Women who have established themselves in their companies or organizations. Honorees are ABRA BARNES, Barnes & Associates; BETH DAVIS, Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama; JENNIFER DEVEREAU SEGERS, Huie Fernambucq & Stewart; BOBBIE KNIGHT, Miles College; MICHELE KONG, The University of Alabama Birmingham; RACHEL LARY, Lightfoot Franklin & White; LORI PURNELL, Spencer; CHARLOTTE SHAW, Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority; GLENDA THOMAS, Electra Grid Solutions; and ANNE YUENGERT, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP.

THINGS TO DO…

**SATURDAY – THE AVONDALE GALLERY WEST OPEN VENUE TOURS, 12 – 2 PM. at 589 Bessemer Super Highway in Midfield. For more, go to the avondalewest.com or call 205-887-4002.

**SATURDAY – RHYTHMS OF COLOR Art Festival & Student Art Competition, 5- 9 p.m. at the Harbert Center.

**SUNDAY – SWING FOR SAFETY – GOLF FOR GUNS is hosting Swing for Safety, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. at Top Golf. Bring your child or sponsor a child for $20.00 with this 50sc3 kickoff fundraiser that is aiming to replace that 9 mm with a 9 folf iron. Several prizes will be awarded. There will be fountain sodas, lemonade and water. Free lifetime membership for guests and golf clubs will be provided. For more call 205-873-4572. TEE OFF FOR PEACE!!!

**SUNDAY – BIRMINGHAM MUSIC CLUB, Michael J. & Mary Anne Freeman Parlor Concert ‘MAKE SOMEONE HAPPY’, 2:30 p.m. at Aldridge Botanical Gardens with vocalist KRISTIN KENNING and Pianist JOHN ROBERTSON. For details, contact BhamMusicClub@gmail.com.

**OCTOBER 5 – CERAMIC HAND-BUILDING CLASS: Create Functional Pottery with Cheryl Lewis, 10 a.m. – Noon at Space One Eleven.

**OCTOBER 12 – 6th ANNUAL LULA K. JORDAN BBQ COOK-OFF COMPETITION, 12 noon – 4 p.m. at 129 60th Street North. For more, call 205-595-8156.

**ALABAMA FARMERS MARKET FALL FESTIVAL, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Finley Market with live music, food, inflatables, games, pumpkin patch, face painting, outdoor flea Market.

**OCTOBER 20 – 7th ANNUAL MAGIC CITY MAC+ CHEESE FESTIVAL, 1-4 p.m. at Back Forty Beer Company. There will be music by SOUTHERN CHOICE, a kid’s zone with balloon artists, face painting and more. Cheesiest Pet costume contest is being held for the first time. Submit your photos via social media for first, second and third prize on the day of the festival. This is a communitygriefsupport.org/macfest/ event. For more, apope@communitygriefsupport.org or 205-870-8667.

**NOVEMBER 16 – FRENCH MATTING with Patty B. Driscoll, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Space One Eleven.

AT THE ALABAMA GULF COAST…

**OCTOBER 10-13 – The ANNUAL NATIONAL SHRIMP FESTIVAL on the beautiful beaches of Gulf Shores. Find great artisan booths, exciting family activities, live music and delicious seafood fresh from the Gulf.

FOR FILM LOVERS…

At Sidewalk Film Film Center + Cinema …

**THIS WEEKEND…THE SUBSTANCE starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid. Directed by Coralie Fargeat.

**TODAY -THE GODFATHER PART II starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Diane Keaton. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

**FRIDAY – SUNDAY – THE WILD ROBOT starring Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal and it Connor. Directed by Chris Sanders.

**SATURDAY – THE SOUND OF MUSIC starring Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer and Eleanor Parker. Directed by Robert Wise..

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

