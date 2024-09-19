Priscilla Dunn, Former Alabama State Senator, Dies at 80

The Birmingham Times

Priscilla Dunn of Bessemer, a former Alabama State Senator who served 24 years in the Alabama Legislature died on Tuesday. Mrs. Dunn was 80.

Mrs. Dunn served in the Alabama House from 1998 until 2009, when she defeated seven Democratic opponents to win a vacant seat and went on the serve in the Senate three times. She missed much of her final term because of an illness and did not run for reelection in 2022.

State Sen. Merika Coleman, who succeeded Mrs. Dunn in representing District 19, wrote in a social media post: “I and many other women stand on the shoulders of Senator Priscilla Dunn. To me, she was more than a mentor and friend; she was a mother-figure and the epitome of strength, grace and compassion.

“Her legacy of dedication to women, children, the homeless and public education will continue to inspire and guide us all. My only prayer is that I can make as much (of) an impact on District 19 as Senator Dunn did.”

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell also said she was inspired by Mrs. Dunn’s accomplishments.

“She was a grand dame whose footsteps we Black women elected officials are blessed to have followed,” Sewell wrote.

Mrs. Dunn had a bachelor’s degree in education from Alabama State University and a master’s degree in education from the University of Montevallo.

Her memorial service is planned for Saturday at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Bessemer.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

