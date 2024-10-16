Former Police Chief, Business, Community Leaders on Panel Looking to Stem Gun Violence in Birmingham

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin on Tuesday announced an advisory commission made up of business, community and criminal justice leaders including former Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper to identify ways to reduce homicides in the city.

The commission will be co-chaired by Ralph Williams Jr., vice president of Alabama Power’s Birmingham Division, and Lee Styslinger III, co-chairman of Altec Inc.

The city appears to be nearing a record number of homicides. There have been 130 so far this year in Birmingham. Of those incidents, nine have been ruled justified. The city’s modern record for homicides is 148 in 1933.

The commission’s focus is on quick assembly of information on strategies and programs that have helped other cities and jurisdictions reduce crime and especially homicides, according to the city. The goal is to have an initial report before the end of the year.

“We all feel a sense of urgency and share the mayor’s belief that these senseless killings must come to an end,” Roper said. “We will be looking for best practices that are working elsewhere and what has the best chance to make a difference in Birmingham.”

Roper served at the BPD helm from 2007 through November 2017 when he announced his retirement following the first-term election of Woodfin, who asked all department heads to reapply for their positions.

Roper, the first African American to achieve the U.S Army Reserve Lieutenant General ranking brings “instant credibility … which this commission is going to need,” Woodfin told AL.com.

“He’s been at the top of the police department and the top of the Army. That relates to his ability to assess and investigate—to look under the hood and synthesize information related to people, places, and issues surrounding gun violence. It was a no-brainer,” the mayor said.

During a press conference Tuesday. the retired Lt. General said, “the bottom line is this homicide issues is a wicked problem… It’s complex, it’s resistance to change and resistance to common solutions. The commission’s work is to really get out there and dig into successful programs that are occurring across the nation and bring those back to Birmingham. I look forward to advising and supporting this commission. It is made up of an amazing team of people. I think together, we can build a vision and a future for a safer Birmingham.”

The commission will include community members and leaders, including Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr, Jefferson County Health Officer David Hicks, and Jefferson County Circuit Judges Michael Streety and Shanta Owens in addition to Roper.

“While we are working diligently with law enforcement partners at the local, state and federal level, the violence afflicting our city is ultimately an issue that we must address together as a community,” Woodfin said. “This group brings together a variety of perspectives — from law enforcement to our churches, companies, and nonprofits — all focused on what we can do in the short-term and over the long-term to address the gun violence that has resulted in far too many broken hearts and lost lives.”

In addition to Roper, Williams, Styslinger, District Attorney Carr, Dr. Hicks, Judge Streety and Judge Owens, other commission members include:

Leroy Abrahams, executive vice president at Regions Bank

Tracey Morant Adams, senior executive vice president at Renasant Bank

Chris Anderson, Chief of Police at Talladega College

Emory Anthony, attorney

Frank Barefield, chair, CrimeStoppers of Metro Alabama

Thomas Beavers, pastor at New Rising Star Church

Patrick Davis, Special Agent in Charge at U.S. Secret Service – Birmingham Field Office

Monique Grier, director, Jefferson County Youth Detention Center

Jeff Kerby, director of UAB’s Division of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery

Phillip Harris, Vestavia Police Department, Birmingham Police Detective (retired)

Carnelle Howell, senior managing director at Howell Consulting

Jamey McMahon, chair of Ligon Industries

Chris Nanni, CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham

Arnee Odoms, communications manager at Birmingham Promise

Bo Walters, President, Dunn Construction

