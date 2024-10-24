Halloween Costume Safety for Toddlers and Children

Halloween has become a day as well as an event that has grown in popularity. Even with its newfound recognition, it remains a day primarily focused and enjoyed mainly by youngsters. This spooky quaky day is typically enjoyed in the evenings into the early nighttime. Halloween’s time of day and tradition of wearing costumes yields some safety risk factors that you want to avoid. Therefore, let’s review some of these safety measures you want to abide by before and on Halloween.

Costume Safety:

Make sure all costumes, wigs and accessories are fire-resistant, and the costume does not have any tripping hazards.

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers, and if possible, choose light colors.

Rethink the mask. Masks can obscure the child’s vision, making it difficult for them to see traffic or tripping hazards. On average, children are more than twice likely to be hit by a vehicle and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

Instead of a mask, opt for a mask-free costume. The options are endless or use fact paint.

Many children have sensitive skin so choose nontoxic cosmetics products and test makeup on a small area first to see if it irritates the skin. At the end of the night, follow the product’s instructions to fully remove all makeup.

Have children to carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.

Trick-or-Treating Safety:

Halloween sights and sounds can be intense so it may be helpful to have a discussion in advance about fantasy (make believe) and reality. Reassure them that it’s alright to feel nervous, but they are safe with you. Guage if they are ready for a haunted house experience and if not, try another year. Many adults are still not ready.

Children under the age of 12 should not be out alone at night without adult supervision. Very young children definitely should be with an adult. If the older child is mature enough to be out without supervision, remind them to stay together, and stick to familiar areas/homes that are well lit. They should trick-or-treat in groups.

Check all candies before allowing your child(ren) to eat any of them. This includes fruits as well.

Tell them not to be looking down on electronic devices rather keep their heads up and walk, do not run and cross the street without looking both ways before crossing.

Remind them to only cross at street corners and walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, instruct them to walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible.

Teach them to make eye contact with the drivers before crossing. They should also watch out for cars backing up or pulling out.

You want to Keep an Eye on Safety so everyone can enjoy their Halloween activities.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

