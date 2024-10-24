PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

Welcome to Birmingham and the Magic City Classic Football Weekend!! Hollar!!

(Check out the Magic City Classic Coverage and Special Edition)

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**FANTASIA LIVE! at Railroad Park for the MCC TAILGATE FESTIVAL. FREE.

**SWV at Railroad Park for the MCC Tailgate Festival. Bring your lawn chair.

**RAMSAY ALUMNI GATHERING at Platinum, 821 2nd Avenue North, 5 p.m.

**PEP RALLY 6-9 p.m. at Embassy Suites by Hilton Birmingham. FREE!

HALLOWEEN GET TOGETHERS…

**VULCAN’S SPOOKTACULAR HALLOWEEN PARTY, 6-9 p.m. at the Vulcan Park & Museum.

**ROYAL MIXER, 8 p.m. at Michaels Restaurant & Bar with DJ CHRIS COLEMAN, DJ NEW ERA and DJ JAMAR.

**LATE NIGHT THURSDAYS with GREAT JANE at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY’S KARAOKE – CLASSIC EDITION at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**INSANE CLOWN POSSE – TRAIN OF TERROR TOUR at Iron City.

**TINY DESK: THE BEST OF ALABAMA at Saturn.

**JUDAH & THE LION-The Process Tour w/ABE PARKER + COLE SPAIN at Avondale Brewing Co.

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY… IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**FRIDAY NIGHT SOIREE, at Paper Doll with DJ JACK BENNY and DJ NEW ERA.

**DEJ LOAF – WHERE MY FANS TOUR at Iron City.

**INSAME CLOWN POSSE, 7 p.m. at Iron City.

**LASIES SOIRAVE at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT WITH DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick.

**SCARE YOUR FACE OFF FEST XIV BY DIY BIRMINGHAM at Saturn.

**WYATT FLORES at Avondale Brewing Co.

**NASHIHA ROHO ADINASI – MAGIC CITY CLASSIC, 8 p.m. with LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER and DJ CHRIS COLEMAN at the Fairfield Center.

**LEALAN CARTER BAND/KYNDLE MINTER at Wlysian Gardens,7-10 p.m.

**APPRECIATION WEEKEND – FRIDAY NIGHT CARD PARTY at Legion Field Lot K 457, 6-10 p.m. with food, fun and drinks. Play Spades, Bid, Poker with the best Trash Talk night.

**KARL DENSON’S TINY UNIVERSE, 8 p.m. at 500 23rd Street South.

SATURDAY…

**TAILGATE PARTY, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Historic Legion Field.

**HOOVER Y HALLOWEEN TRUCNK OR TREAT, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Hoover YMCA.

**FRANKS N’STEINS, 12 NOON at Cahaba Brewing CO.

**83rd MAGIC CITY CLASSIC GAME, 2:30 p.m. at Historic Legion Field.

**ART IN THE LOFT, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church on Oxmoor Road.

**FALL FESTIVAL, 2 p.m. at the Argo Police Dpeartment.

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**SATURDAY TAILGATE at Legion Field Lot K 457, 6-10 p.m. with food, fun and drinks.

**ROCK QUINTET GOOSE performs at Avondale Brewing Co. GOOSE is: Rick Mitarontonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspacj (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums) and Cotter Ellis (drums).

**HAM BAGCY THROW DOWN at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT with R.1.Y.T. at The Nick Rocks.

**TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick Rocks.

**EGGY with COLOR GREEN at Saturn.

**X – SMOKE & FICTION TOUR, 8 p.m. at Iron City.

**THE FENNEC FRIGHT NIGHT HALLOWEEN PARTY, 9:30 p.m. at 1630 2nd Avenue So.

SUNDAY…

**STOP THE VIOLENCE WALK, 1 p.m. with 205 Connect and 100 Black Men. Starts and Ends at 1709 Third Avenue West with a Water Station at Shell on 3rd Avenue West with free food, drinks and fun.

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**FIREHOUSE BLOCK PARTY, 4 p.m. at 430 41st St. S.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**ERIN MITCHELL BAND, 3-6 p.m. at Elysian Gardens

**KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick Rocks.

**TAMA ROOTS RADIO presents CHEYLOE at The Nick Rocks.

**EVERY 4TH SUNDAY TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick Rocks.

**MAGIC CITY CLASSIC COMEDY SHOW with SPECIAL K & RITA BRENT from the Rickey Smiley Morning Show at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**BORIS “AMPLIFIER WORSHIP SERVICE with STARCRAWLER at Saturn.

**QUINN XCII – ALL YOU CAN EAT TOUR, 7 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Co.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**THE MOTH BIRMINGHAM STORYSLAM: STRANGE ENCOUNTERS at Saturn.

TUESDAY…

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE TUESDAYS, 10 p.m. at The Nick Rocks.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SUBSTRATE BINGO with JACKIE LO at Saturn.

**MICROWAVE at Iron City.

WEDNESDAY…

**COMEDIAN DENO POSEY PRESENTS MUSIC AND MAYHEM featuring PAT JAMAT & COMPANY and RENARD HIRSCH

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**FIGHT CLUB OPEN DECK with Host LEMON BELOVED! Every Wednesday at The Nick Rocks.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT WITH DJ SUNDROP at The Nick Rocks.

**FIEND WITHOUT A FACE, COMA HOLE & MICHAEL RUDOLPH CUMMINGS at the Nick Rocks.

**ZENCONIX at The Nick

**MISCHIEF EVE GOTH NIGHT at Saturn.

**THAT MEXICAN OT at Iron City.

**THAT MEXICAN OT MEET & GREET at Iron City.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**DEAD MAN’S HALLOWEEN PARTY, 5- 10 p.m. at Sidewalk Film.

**DAY OF THE DEAD FOR LOVE RAT, 6 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Co.

**MILK AND HONEY: HALLOWEEN, 8 p.m., at Saturn.

HALLOWEEN BURLESQUE NIGHT at The Nick with BELLA DONNA at the Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT THURSDAYS with GREAT JANE at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**MILK & HONEY: HALLOWEEN at Saturn.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**NATE JACKSON: SUPER FUNNY at the LYRIC THEATRE.

**LATINOS CON ONDA X MELO EVENTS by DIA DE LOS MUERTOS, 4 – 11 p.m.

**LATE NIGHT WITH DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick.

**POKEY LAFARGE with THE TAILSPINS at Saturn.

FOR LOVERS OF HALLOWEEN HARVEST TIMES AND FALL FESTIVALS…

**TODAY – SUNDAY – FALL 2024 OAK MOUNTAIN STATE FAIR, 5:30 p.m. until close Today and Friday and 1 p.m. until close on Saturday and Sunday

**SUNDAY – HARVEST ON HOYT with the Mountain Brook Chamber and Junior Board’s Inaugural community Supper that kicks off Sunday, 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a beer and wine Happy Hour before sitting down to a delicious four-course meal by Dyron’s with a wine pairing from Finch Fine Wines.

FOR ART LOVERS…

**SOLIDARITY a juried exhibition of works created by members of the Mid-South Sculpture Alliance opens TODAY through November 15 in the Anne Arrasmith Gallery at Space One Eleven on 2nd Avenue North. There is a reception on November 8, 6-9 p.m. FREE to the public. Artwork in this exhibition address racial justice, LGBTQIA + rights, gender equality, immigrant and refugee rights and income inequality as well as diverse artistic approaches to highlight pressing global issues.

FOR HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE STUDENTS…

**NOVEMBER 1 – ALABAMA COLLEGE AND CAREER ACCESS PROGRAM is hosting its 14th Annual Alabama College Scholarship and Career Expo, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham and at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Students from everywhere will be prepared to meet with college recruiters and career technical education professionals to explore options after graduating. Each will have copies of their high school transcript, ACT scores, resumes and references letters. Go to: www.myaccap.org for more.

THINGS TO DO or know…in town, around the state…

**NOVEMBER 2 – 19th MOSS ROCK FESTIVAL, 10 a.m. at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

**NOVEMBER 2 – CORALINE, 10:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. at Sidewalk Film.

**NOVEMBER 2 – CENTENNIAL LUNCHEON EXTRAVANGANZA, 1 p.m. at the Sheraton Downtown.

**NOVEMBER 2 – DIA DE LOS MUERTOAS NUMERO 22, 3- 11 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces.

**NOVEMBER 7 – WALE – EVERY BLUE MOON TOUR at Iron City.

**NOVEMBER 8 – GUITARIST JONTAVIOUS WILLIS at Woodlawn Theater.

**NOVEMBER 9 – WAYWARD WHIMSY at WILDFLOWERS CHILDRENS BOUTIQUE in Trussville, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

**NOVEMBER 10 – ONE NIGHT IN HARLEM: A FUNDRAISING EVENT, 6 p.m. at Michael’s Restaurant.

NOVEMBER 10 – FRIENDS GIVING BRUNCH 2024, 1-3 p.m. at the Trussville Civic Center with COMEDY BY AUNTIE PAM. To register and for more, acaevents.net.

**NOVEMBER 12 – FRESH BLACK FILMS (PAU WHAT YOU CAN), 7 – 8:30 p.m. at Sidewalk Film and the Luminal Theater.

**NOVEMBER 16 – FRENCH MATTING with Patty B. Driscoll, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Space One Eleven.

**NOVEMBER 19-24 – CHICAGO at the Broad in Birmingham at BJCC.

**NOVEMBER 21 – JELLY ROLL: BEAUTIFUL BROKEN TOUR, 7 p.m. at The BJCC.

FOR FILM LOVERS…

At Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema …

**TODAY – IT CHAPTER TWO starring Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader and directed by Andy Muschietti.

**FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY and NEXT THURSDAY – THE SHINING starring Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd and directed by Stanley Kubrick.

**FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY and NEXT THURSDAY – CARRIE starring Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie, John Travolta and directed by Brian DePalma.

**HALLOWEEN is NEXT THURSDAY – DEAD MAN’S PARTY – HALLOWEEN NIGHT ONLY (FREE) – All ages can experience a haunted Overlook Hotel atmosphere in the basement of the Pizitz while enjoying Spooky games, a Costume Contest, Specialty Cocktails + Mocktails with a Themed Lobby Programming starting at 5 P.M. – Complimentary Drink Tastings with Easy Hemp Co., Truck Tea and Sunboy, 7 P.M. – Halloween Charades and an In-Person Costume Contest with prizes, 8 P.M. – Jackbox Games on the lobby scenes and 9 P.M. Scary-oke (Halloween Karaoke) hosted by J Matt. RSVP!!!

AT THE BIRMINGHAM ZOO…

**COMING SOON…GLOW WILD, November 22 – January 20. The Birmingham Zoo is named one of Birmingham’s Top Holiday activities where your favorite Animal Lantern Festival is during the holiday season and will feature a variety of new lanterns plus entertainment. There will be larger-than-life lanterns lighting your way through the Zoo. Walk through the breathtaking displays while creating good memories, so take photos with the family and friends for happy times that the crew and you are sharing. The restaurants will be open and you should try the adult versions of hot chocolate. There will be special guests and appearances throughout the season, so check the website for updates at www.birminghamzoo.com.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

