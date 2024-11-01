HBCU Weekend Football Roundup: Miles College on a 6-Game Winning Streak

By Donald Hunt | For The Birmingham Times

Miles College is playing some of its best football of the season. The Golden Bears (6-2, 6-0) are alone in first place in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) standings and will showcase its winning ways on Saturday, Nov. 2 at home against Morehouse College (1-7, 1-5). The kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

The team has a six-game winning streak heading into this game.

The Golden Bears are coming off an impressive 26-14 win over Benedict College last week. Quarterback Kamren Ivory had a terrific game completing 17-of-25 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He also had three carries for 62 yards and will be a key player against Morehouse College along with his wide receivers Keidarris Griffin, Franck Pierre, Jaquel Fells and tight end Travaunta Abner.

In other SIAC action, Tuskegee University (5-3, 5-1) will visit Clark Atlanta (5-2-1, 4-2) on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. for a conference game. The Golden Tigers are on a five-game winning streak and had a nice 30-14 road victory over Central State last week. Tuskegee University linebacker Charles Davis Jr. led the team’s defense with six solo and seven total tackles. The Golden Tigers will need another strong defensive effort against the Panthers.

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Alabama State (4-3, 3-1) will host Alcorn State (4-4, 3-1) on Saturday, Nov. 2 in the Port City Classic in Mobile, AL. The kickoff will be at 4 p.m. ASU will be taking plenty of momentum into this game following a 27-19 win over its longtime rival Alabama A&M in the Magic City Classic. The Hornets are trying to keep pace with first place Jackson State (6-2, 4-0) in the SWAC East. Alabama State quarterback Kareem Keye could be a player to watch in this game. Keye connected on 14-of-20 passes for 131 yards and two TDs for a good performance in the Magic City Classic.

In other conference action, Alabama A&M (3-4, 1-2) will entertain Southern University (4-4, 3-1) on Saturday, Nov. 2. The kickoff will be at 2 p.m. The Bulldogs will face a tough conference opponent with the Jaguars (4-4, 3-1) who lead the SWAC West standings.

