First-Ever Miss Senior Titusville Library Named in Birmingham

As patrons walked into the Titusville Public Library last week, a red carpet lined the way. Ambient sounds of Kenny G filled the air and near the circulation desk, a black and gold balloon arch framed a makeshift stage area with a cascade of strings lined with foil stars.

It was the site of the first-ever Miss Senior Titusville Library Pageant. Birmingham women aged 55 and older were invited to vie for the honor of being the queen of this popular neighborhood library.

“Through this pageant, we recognize and honor the rich narratives, multifaceted talents, and remarkable contributions of our senior participants,” said Branch Manager Reba Williams. She often hosts many senior-centric events, including fitness classes, gardening tips, and book clubs.

An audience of mostly senior citizens filed into the library—a parade of folks donning everything from their Sunday’s Best, with full suits and dresses with sequins, as well as T-shirts and blue jeans. They strode in with pride, many with walkers, canes and even a scooter. And, in true senior fashion, one patron passed around a Ziploc bag filled with cinnamon candy and peppermints, saying, “Have some.”

The current Miss Senior Jefferson County 2024, Victoria Clark Thomas, was the mistress of ceremonies. “People don’t get old because they age,” she told the crowd. “They get old because they stop doing things they did when they were young.”

Four lovely women of a certain age competed for the crown: Patricia Russell Hendrix, Debra Japaul, Rosia Underwood, and Andrea Whitfield. One by one, they emerged from double doors sandwiched in between a flagpole and book display.

The audience of more than 50 attendees swooned and gasped as each woman did her strut.

“Alright now.”

“You go girl.”

“Do your thang.”

The categories were activewear, talent and evening gown. The women glided, sauntered, and swayed, showing off various wares of sequins and pearls, fringes, Afrocentric gowns, a pink cowboy hat and even a construction outfit accentuated with a working drill. They did praise dances and recited original poems. One shimmied to Mary J. Blige’s “Feeling Fine,” and another showed off her original artwork.

Sitting among the crowd was Sharon Tate of Titusville. “I think this is wonderful,” she said. “This is giving seniors a chance to express themselves, be themselves, and motivate other seniors.”

In the end, the judges of three community leaders tabulated their scores and the winner was announced: “Andrea Whitfield!”

Dressed in a one-shoulder black gown with silver rhinestones, the radiant 70-year-old smiled bright and was crowed with a headpiece that envied one at any Miss America pageant.

“With me being in the Titusville community, it always gives me the opportunity to do and represent the city in each and every way,” said the grandmother, golfer, author and retired teacher. “It is a service, and I am a servant of the city of Birmingham.”

Her secret for glowing beauty and an active life?

“Enjoy life,” she said. “Slow down and enjoy every moment. Life is a celebration. You don’t look for things that will take your breath away. You look for things that take your breath away.”

