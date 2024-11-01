Miles College to Host AI Yard Fest Showcasing Leaders in Tech Innovation, Business, and Education

The 2150 Center for Innovation, Commercialization, and Growth supports the development of great companies by aligning curriculum, mentorship, and investment. Operating at the intersection of purpose and prosperity, the 2150 Center is committed to changing the narrative of HBCU innovation, driving forward the success of minority-owned businesses. The organization aims to make a significant local and global impact, focusing on empowering underrepresented communities through education and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Latimer.ai, a trailblazer in AI education and innovation, is known for providing state-of-the-art solutions and empowering institutions to integrate AI into their curricula. Black Girls Code is dedicated to instilling a sense of belonging in Black girls in the tech industry and equipping them with the skills, opportunities, and resources to lead. Together, they will be the main attractions at the AI Yard Fest, showcasing their unwavering commitment to advancing diversity in technology and preparing students for the AI-driven industries of the future.

Additionally, HBCU Cares is a proud partner of the AI Yard Fest. HBCU Cares is dedicated to providing resources and support to historically Black colleges and universities, ensuring students have access to technology, education, and opportunities for successful careers. Their involvement highlights the importance of collaboration in expanding access to tech for underrepresented communities.

The recently launched 2150 Innovation, Commercialization & Growth Center is dedicated to transforming the HBCU landscape by bridging the gaps in access, education, and funding for underserved and underrepresented founders and entrepreneurs. As the largest buying demographic in the country, Black communities deserve equitable representation across all sectors. Through collaboration with our valued partners, we are able to accelerate problem solving and research commercialization while driving meaningful impact.

“National thought leaders and founders will take over the campus and energize innovators and disruptors,” said 2150 CEO & Founder In Residence Erskine “Chuck” Faush. “The Al Fest will educate those who are curious and cautious of Al, support those who need guidance on its practical uses, and empower those with ideas that could transform the tech space.”

Event Overview: AI Fest is designed to provide students, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts with hands-on exposure to artificial intelligence and its applications. The day will feature keynotes, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities, offering invaluable insights into how AI is transforming industries and creating pathways for future careers in technology.

For more information, visit www.2150innovate.org.