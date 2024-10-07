‘Joe Minter Is Here’: How Producers Decided to Open Fascinating Art Exhibit in Birmingham’s Titusville

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

“Joe Minter Is Here”, an immersive, community-based art installation of never-before-exhibited work by Minter, opened at the Marc Steel Company in Birmingham’s Titusville community last week.

Minter, 81, is a longtime resident of Birmingham’s North Titusville community and well known for his “African Village in America.” Although Minter’s work can be found in some of the most prestigious art collections in the country, this is his first solo show in the Magic City, which is produced by 1504, a Birmingham-based studio dedicated to telling transformative stories.

Tyler Jones, founder of 1504, describes Minter’s exhibit as a “site-specific instillation. It’s in Titusville, in the community where Joe Minter has lived his whole life. We really wanted to honor Mr. Minter and give an opportunity for new people who maybe aren’t familiar with his work to come to a site that is accessible, and really celebrate him.”

Mayor Randall Woodfin and Alabama’s Poet Laureate Ashley Jones were among those in attendance. Jones read an original poem that “is a reflection of my gratitude for [Minter’s] kindness, his spirit, and his poetry,” she said.

“Joe Minter is special,” said Woodfin. “We celebrate Joe Minter and not just because of his creative genius. We celebrate him because he is authentically Birmingham … his ‘African Village in America’ has become a staple [in his community] and it represents the Black experience.”

The exhibit will run through October 20th. Hours of operations will be Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Joe Minter is Here,” is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts. This project is also supported in part by South Arts, Alabama Humanities Alliance, Birmingham City Councilor Carol Clarke, Alabama State Council on the Arts, Navigate Affordable Housing Partners, Joseph S. Bruno Charitable Foundation, and Regions Foundation.

