Rep. Sewell Announces $850,000 to Improve Public Safety at Miles College

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) was joined by Miles College President Dr. Bobbie Knight on Friday to announce $850,000 Sewell secured to improve public safety resources on the campus of Miles College and the surrounding community.

The funding will be used to increase safety lighting on campus, procure upgraded security cameras, invest in broadband-enabled security devices, and purchase new public safety vehicles, said Sewell.

It is part of the $13.1 million that she secured in the Fiscal Year 2024 federal government funding package for local projects in Alabama’s 7th Congressional District.

“As our Birmingham community continues to grapple with the horrific impacts of gun violence, there is no better time to ensure that our students, faculty, and staff are safe and secure on campus,” said Sewell. “The $850,000 that we secured will help Miles College procure additional lighting, security equipment, and vehicles to provide for the safety of the entire campus community. It will help the students here at Miles College focus on what matters most: learning, leading, getting involved, and building community.”

