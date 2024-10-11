HBCU Weekend Roundup: Miles College Hosts Albany State in Pivotal SIAC Matchup on Saturday

By Donald Hunt | Special to The Times

The biggest matchup in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) so far this season takes place on Saturday, Oct. 12 when Miles College hosts Albany State at 2 p.m. Both teams are at the top of the SIAC standings. Wide receiver Jaih Andrews continues to be a key player for Miles. Andrews is the team’s leading receiver with 15 catches for 251 yards and four touchdowns. Expect a lot of interest be watching Miles College (3-2, 3-0), coming off a 16-7 victory over Central State and Albany State (3-2, 3-0), which downed Allen 57-17 last week, clash in one of the season’s biggest conference games.

In other SIAC action, Tuskegee University has been playing some good football. The Golden Tigers (2-3, 2-1) will visit Lane College (1-4, 1-2) on Saturday, Oct. 12 with hopes of continuing their winning ways. The kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Tuskegee University is riding a two-game winning streak.

The Golden Tigers are coming off an impressive 42-0 victory over Morehouse College last week. Tuskegee University running back Johnny Morris has steady on offense rushing for 359 yards on 96 carries while scoring four touchdowns this season. He had 13 rushing attempts for 107 yards and one TD in the win over Morehouse College.

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Alabama State (2-3, 1-1) will host Mississippi Valley State (0-5, 0-1) on Saturday at 2 p.m. ASU dropped a 28-13 decision to nationally-ranked Florida A&M last week. The Hornets’ running back Jamarie Hostzclaw should provide an offensive spark against the Delta Devils. Hostzclaw had 20 carries for 138 yards against FAMU.

Alabama A&M (2-3, 0-1) will face Bethune-Cookman (0-5, 0-1) for its homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 12. The kickoff will be at 2 p.m. AAMU hopes to bounce back after losing to Jackson State, 45-38, last week. The Bulldogs’ quarterback Xavier Lankford was a real bright spot. He threw for 245 yards on 21-of-42 passes with three TDs. He also ran for one score against the Tigers. Lankford should be a player to watch in this game.

