A.G. Gaston Business Institute Presents Youth Entrepreneurship Pop-up Marketplace

The A.G. Gaston Business Institute is hosting its final Youth Entrepreneurship Pop-Up Marketplace of 2024 (Holiday Edition) on Saturday, December 7, from Noon to 4:00 PM at Innovation Depot, 1500 1st Ave North, Birmingham, AL 35203.

The marketplace offers an opportunity to shop local while empowering Birmingham’s youngest business leaders, carrying forward the legacy of the legendary A.G. Gaston.

Young entrepreneurs will be selling products they have crafted including handmade jewelry, cosmetics, sweet treats, candles, lemonade, and more. It’s the perfect chance to find unique holiday gifts while supporting the next generation of innovators.

“Our mission is to inspire and equip Birmingham’s youth with the tools they need to succeed as entrepreneurs,” said Bob Dickerson, Executive Director of the A.G. Gaston Business Institute. “This marketplace not only gives these young business owners valuable exposure but also empowers the community to invest in their dreams.”

The marketplace gives you an opportunity to shop early for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts, support young, local talent and be part of an inspiring community event. Don’t miss this opportunity to support the entrepreneurial spirit thriving in Birmingham’s youth!

For more information or to apply as a vendor, visit: gastonbusinessinstitute.com or contact Marketa Dickerson, Director of Programs and Events, at msdickerson@bbrc.biz.

