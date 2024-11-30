Alabama A&M Player Medrick Burnett Jr. Dies Following Injury During Magic City Classic

By Drew Taylor | CBS42

Medrick Burnett Jr., a 20-year-old football player for Alabama A&M University, died Wednesday a month after sustaining a serious injury during a football game, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Matt Angelo reported Friday.

Burnett Jr., a linebacker who was injured during the Magic City Classic Oct. 26 in Birmingham, was pronounced dead at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday at UAB Hospital, a month after the Classic,

According to a post written by his sister, Dominece James, on GoFundMe, Burnett suffered several brain bleeds after a head-on collision during a tackle in the game, where Alabama A&M faced off against Alabama State University at Legion Field. James said that while he was in the ICU, Burnett underwent a craniotomy to reduce swelling in his brain, adding that it was “the last resort to help try to save his life.”

“Please pray he is having a tough time but we are holding on til the very end,” James posted Wednesday in the hours before Burnett died. “God give us strength so we can keep the faith.”

On Wednesday morning, Alabama A&M erroneously reported that Burnett had died, but subsequently retracted their statement after confirming that he was still alive and stable condition at that point. A university official attributed the error to being given false information.

Burnett, a redshirt freshman originally from Lakewood, California, had played at Grambling State during the 2023 season before transferring to Alabama A&M. During the season, Burnett had three solo tackles and two assists with Alabama A&M before his death.

