Birmingham Police Academy Starts Largest Class Since 2019

Twenty-nine recruits started courses at the Birmingham Police Academy on Tuesday.

It is the academy’s largest class since 2019. Police said it’s a promising look into the future as the department works to fill over 170 empty positions. Over the past few months, the department has been aggressively recruiting and implementing strategies to find and keep good police officers.

The academy started the same for these recruits as it does for every class. In one of his last acts as Birmingham police chief, Scott Thurmond gave a lecture on ethics.

Over the next 22 weeks, these men and women will be challenged mentally and physically as they work to become officers for the City of Birmingham.

“We want to make sure when they leave here, they are prepared for everything they are going to encounter on the streets of Birmingham,” said Rodarius Mauldin, Birmingham’s deputy chief of police.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced last month the city was short over 170 officers.

“You start at $58,000,” Mauldin said. “You have a signing bonus of $10,000, so you are walking in the door making $68,000 in your first year. That’s on top of any overtime you may want to work.”

“It is very important that we become competitive with other surrounding agencies outside of Jefferson County,” said Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams.

Even with the need for officers and high incentives for applying, Mauldin said the standard for recruits has not changed.

“We started this process with 132 candidates, and one thing I believe strongly in is we are not going to lower our standards just so we have a warm body because it matters, and our community deserves the best and brightest of exceptional candidates,” Mauldin said.

The Birmingham Police Department is recruiting for its next class of recruits. Anyone who is interested in becoming a Birmingham police officer is encouraged to call 205-254-1712 or visit here.

