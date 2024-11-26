Deadline Expires for Miles College to Acquire Birmingham-Southern College’s Campus

The Birmingham Times

The purchase agreement between Birmingham-Southern College and Miles College expired on Monday, meaning it is unlikely the private, historically black liberal arts college located in Fairfield, Alabama would purchase BSC campus.

BSC issued a statement late Monday that said it has been working with Miles since May when it closed to facilitate the sale of BSC’s 192-acre campus property. “A joint letter of intent was signed on June 19, reflecting BSC’s commitment to working with Miles at the exclusion of significant marketing to other potential buyers,” BSC said Monday.

“The BSC community has great respect for Miles College, its students, faculty, staff, and alumni, and appreciates both the shared roots and the alignment of missions,” said the statement. “But to meet its commitments to lenders and other creditors, the BSC Board of Trustees is obligated to sell the 192-acre campus property as quickly as possible.”

On Monday, Miles said it would be making a statement this week.

