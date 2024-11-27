Staying Safe While Enjoying Black Friday Shopping

For many years the term “Black Friday” has been synonymous with the day after Thanksgiving in the U.S. It is considered the official beginning of holiday shopping. It is a five-day period of time that many retailers emerge from the red and earn a profit. In 2023, there were over 200 million shoppers during the five-day period.

Excellent bargains for consumers and money for our nation’s economy creates a win-win scenario. Yet, this scenario is not without its potential dangers. This article will focus on some of those dangers to help you enjoy your shopping experience while protecting yourself from thieves and scammers.

Let us review some personal safety tips for in-person shoppers:

• Stay alert and be aware of what is going on around you.

• Park in a well-lit area, and be sure to lock the vehicle’s doors, close all windows, and hide shopping bags and gifts in your trunk. Additionally, opt to shop at earlier times, if possible, to help you avoid dangers that evening darkness may bring.

• Avoid leaving anything valuable in your car.

• Help yourself avoid getting lost by making a mental note of where you parked and by snapping a quick picture, if possible.

• Avoid carrying large amounts of cash; pay with a check or credit card whenever possible.

• Try to make purchases on just one credit card. Data breaches may occur, especially during busy shopping seasons, and cyberattacks generally increase during Black Friday sales. Should this happen, you can reduce the risk by not having multiple cards compromised.

• Deter pickpockets and purse-snatchers by not overloading yourself with packages. Be extra careful with purses and wallets. Do not walk around with your purse open. Carry your purse close to your body, not dangling by the straps. Put your wallet inside the coat or front pants pocket.

• If you are shopping with children, select a central location to meet if you are shopping in case you are separated. Teach them to go to a store clerk or security guard if you get separated.

• Shop with friends or relatives when taking a trip to the store. You may find safety in numbers.

• Avoid arguments or fights over an item.

• Slip your more expensive purchases into less noticeable bags, perhaps even from your less expensive purchases that day.

• Be aware of all exit locations in case an emergency occurs.

• Back out slowly while scanning for cars and people.

• Look around and under your vehicle as you approach it. If there is a suspicious item on your windshield or your car appears to be tampered with, determine if it is safe to drive to a well-lit location to check rather than checking right away or call the authorities.

Consider taking these Keeping an Eye on Safety precautions when you shop in-person anytime, but especially during the five-day Black Friday period.

