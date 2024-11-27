PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

IT’S THANKSGIVING DAY!!! HAPPY HOLIDAY SEASON!!

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**THANKSGIVING DINNER, 11 a.m. at Magic City Acceptance Center.

**MULTI-DIVINCIONAL: THE FIRST ACT at the Nick Rocks.

**THANKSGIVING NIGHT PRE WEEKEND PARTY with ASHTRONIC at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

**EMO NIGHT BROOKLYN at Saturn.

**ZINGARA – FOR THE CRYSTAL CHILDREN TOUR at Iron City.

SATURDAY…

**HOT TO GO at Saturn.

**SAM AND THE BIG BOYS with SUPERHIGHWAY at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT with R.1.Y.T. at The Nick Rocks

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

SUNDAY…

**MUSEUM STORE DAY, 12 – 5 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

MONDAY…

**SANTA’S WORKSHOP, 5 p.m. at Trussville Public Library.

**AUSTIN CREEL’S BIRTHDAY BASH & SWEET HOME at BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE TUESDAYS, 10 p.m. at The Nick Rocks.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**4th ANNUAL CHRISTMAS-TACULAR featuring FEEDERS 2 and WINTERBEAST at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**FIGHT CLUB OPEN DECK with Host LEMON BELOVED! Every Wednesday at The Nick Rocks.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS AT ARTPLAY, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at 1006 19th Street So. It will feature the big summer camp show announcement and it is Free where youth can have a jolly good time.

**ALL IS BRIGHT, 6 p.m. at Vestavia City Center in Vestavia Hills.

**JEFFERSON COUNTY SENIOR HOLIDAY CHEER CELEBRATION, 9 a.m. at 2340 Crossplex Blvd.

**STEVIE TOMBSTONE at the Nick Rocks.

**MULTI-DIVINCIONAL: THE SECOND ACT at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.**SATURN’S COSMIC KARAOKE at Saturn.

**WHO’S BAD – 20th Anniversary Tour at Iron City.

NEXT FRIDAY….

**PICTURES WITH SANTA, 6 p.m. at Deerfoot Church of Christ in Clay.

**ROSS BRIDGE HOLIDAY MARKET, 4 p.m. at 2101 Grand Avenue in Hoover.

**CHRISTMAS PARADE, 6:30 p.m. at Pinson Bicentennial Park in Pinson.

**GROOVE INTO THE HOLIDAYS, 6:30 p.m. at the Woodlawn Theatre.

**HOLIDAY ‘SPLOSION, 8 p.m. at Theatre Downtown.

**ASK CAROL with MILLENNIAL JONES at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

**GIMME GIMME DISCO at Saturn.

THINGS TO DO…

in town, around the state…

**STORYTELLERS IN CONVERSATION – RICK BRAGGS is one of the recipients of the Alabama Humanities Fellows Award, the highest humanities award in the state. Braggs is being honored at the STORYTELLERS IN CONVERSATION event, by the Alabama Humanities Alliance on Sunday at the Alys Stephens Center. The award recognizes Alabamians who have made the State of Alabama and the nation a smarter, kinder, more vibrant place to live and who challenge us all to think, to empathize, and to explore what it means to be human. Rick Braggs and Roy Wood, Jr. are the 2024 Alabama Humanities Fellows.

**GLOW WILD AT THE BIRMINGHAM ZOO is one of Birmingham’s Top Holiday Activities through January 2025. Enjoy the larger-than-life lanterns lighting your way through the Zoo. Walk through the breathtaking displays and create memories with family and friends. Take photos, enjoy the restaurants that are opened and be sure to try the special adult versions of hot chocolate. There will be special guests and appearances throughout the season. Visit www.birminghamzoo.com

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…

**SUNDAY EASY WALK, 1:45 p.m. at the Vulcan Trail. Join Southeastern Outings for an easy walk in the woodlands overlooking Birmingham on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. The trail is level, as it is on an old mining railroad right of way just below the crest of Red Mountain. This walk is an ideal activity for those looking for something to do to get out of the house. Meet at 1:45 p.m. in the Vulcan Park and Museum Parking Lot where you would normally park to visit the statue and Vulcan Park. Depart at 2 p.m. Walk from the big parking lot a short distance down some new stairs to the trail-head and then on the trail to Green Springs Highway and back. The Vulcan Trail has recently been widened and resurfaced. There is no charge to participate in this hike and there is no charge for admission to either Vulcan Park or the trail. Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 7 and older able to walk four miles are welcome. After the walk is completed, there will be an optional dinner at Jim ‘N Nick’s 11th Avenue Grill at Five Points South. Bring a friend or friends. For more call 205/631-4680.

FOR CHRISTMAS LOVERS…

**SUNDAY…ARTIST YOGI DADA at the Birmingham Museum of Art, Museum Store Day, 12 – 5 p.m. with her wearable artwork, dadas and Mawu greeting cards.

**NEXT THURSDAY – BRIAN NABORS -MAKING HISTORY TOGETHER – The Alabama Symphony Orchestra, The Carver Theatre and Brian Nabors are partnering for the First Concert in The Carver Theatre since 1935. It is featuring the World Premiere Birmingham Concerto No 1 composed by Birmingham’s Native Son COMPOSER BRIAN NABORS plus Bach & Respighi at 6:30 p.m. For more details, visit alabamasymphony.org.

**NEXT FRIDAY – POLAR EXPRESS ADVENTURE IN IRONDALE, 6 p.m. at Irondale City Hall. Free photos with Santa, hot cocoa and cookies. Tree Lighting Celebration follows the parade.**NEXT FRIDAY – UAB ARTPLAY: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at 1006 19th Street South.

**NEXT FRIDAY…ART AFTER 5: DIE HARD, 5 p.m. 2000 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

**NEXT FRIDAY AND SATURDAY ANNUAL HOLIDAY ARTIST MARKET, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 105 West College Street in Columbiana by the Shelby County Arts Council.

**DECEMBER 7 – BE KIND BIRMINGHAM’S 3rd ANNUAL CHRISTMAS POP-UP FREE STORE, 10 a.m. at the Ensley Recreation Center, 2800 Avenue K. A day of holiday cheer, community support and free resources for those in need.

**DECEMBER 7 – NUTCRACKER TEA at The Kelly featuring The Alabama Ballet, 12:30 p.m. at 2027 1st Avenue North.

**DECEMBER 7 – CHRISTMAS AT THE STATION, 1919 9th St., Calera.

**DECEMBER 7 – A NIGHT TO REMEMBER HOLIDAY GALA, 6 p.m. at The Avondale West in Midfield.

**DECEMBER 7 – PJ PARTY: THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS, 10:30 a.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North.

**DECEMBER 7 – THE CITY OF MIDFIELD CHRISTMAS PARADE, 10 a.m. at the Midfield Recreation Center.

**DECEMBER 7 – AG GASTON BUSINESS INSTITUTE HOLIDAY YOUTH POP- UP MARKETPLACE, 12 p.m.at Innovation Depot.

**DECEMBER 7 – BRUNCH WITH SANTA, 12 p.m. at 800 Highway 87 in Calera.

**DECEMBER 7 – A WALK THROUGH BETHLEHEM, 5:30 p.m. at Homestead Hollow I Springville.

**DECEMBER 8 – 2nd SUNDAYS CHRISTMAS MARKET, 11 a.m. at 3186 D Pelham Parkway, in Pelham.

**DECEMBER 8 – MERRY GRINCHMAS! FREE GRINCH PHOTOS, 1 p.m. at Steel Hall Brewing in Grayson Valley.

**DECEMBER 8 – BERNIE MASKMAN presents SA HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR, 6:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company.

**DECEMBER 10 – PARENT EXPO – The UAB Educational Opportunity Center and Birmingham City Schools present Parent Expo, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. You can apply for a job, info on housing and home ownership, ID assistance, GED sign up, small business info, FAFSA help, BIOA assistance AND you can find a career plus at the Lincoln Development Professional Center, 901 9th Avenue No. For more info: 205-224-7571 or email rdrakes@uab.edu

**DECEMBER 10 – HOLIDAY BLAZER BINGO, 6 p.m. at 1301 10th Avenue South.

**DECEMBER 11 – ARTBREAK: WHAT IS COLOR THEORY? 11 a.m. at 2000 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

**DECEMBER 11 – TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA returns with their all-new how “The Lost Christmas Eve”, 7 p.m. at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC

AT HOMEWOOD…

HOMEWOOD FOR THE HOLIDAYS!!

**DECEMBER 7 – BREAKFAST WITH SANTA, 9 a.m. alongside Samford University with breakfast, activities and a complimentary photo with the jolly man himself.

**DECEMBER 10 – LIGHTING OF THE STAR AND CHRISTMAS PARADE, 6:30 p.m. at the top of 18th Street.

FOR YOUTH…FOR STUDENTS…

**JCAC SCHOLARSHIP 2025 – The Jefferson County Alumna Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is accepting applications for its annual scholarship from December 1 – February 9. For more info: hhttps://dstjcac.org.

**AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM with Safe Haven Initiative, Monday – Wednesday, 3:30 – 7 p.m. providing reading initiative, chess club, homework help, creative writing and tutoring at Central Park, Ensley, Hawkins, Fountain Heights, ML King, Memorial with the Birmingham Park and Recreation Centers. For more, call 205-254-2391.

**GIRLS MENTORING for 8-12 grade young ladies every 2nd Saturday through May 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. FREE. Participants will learn practical tools for positive personal development. Registration is required. To learn more: FRC@ywcabham.org or call 205-949-5550.

**STRIVE BIRMINGHAM Career is a Healthcare program. It is a 10 weeks, NO-COST Program that includes training, certifications and job placement assistance with ‘earn as you learn’ incentives for students and lifetime support services for graduates. For more info on enrollment: www.goodjobsbham.com.

**NAVIGATION2SUCCESS STUDENT SUPPORT SERVICES is offering Tutoring for homework help enrichment mentorships. For more info, 205-683-5218 or www.navigation2success.com.

FOR FILM LOVERS…

**FILM – DAHOMEY, starring Gildas Adannou, Habib Ahandessi, Josea Guedje and directed by Mati Diop. The film is about thousands of royal artifacts of Dahomey, a West African kingdom were taken by French colonists in the 19th Century for collection and display in Paris. Centuries later, a fraction returned to their home in modern-day Benin. This dramatized documentary follows the journey of 26 of the treasures as told by cultural art historians, embattled university students and one of the repatriated statues himself.

**FILM – A REAL PAIN, starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Grey and directed by Jesse Eisenberg. The film – Mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the odd-couple’s old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

