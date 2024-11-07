A Life’s Lesson

I was up thinking this morning how drastically my personality has changed.

There was a time that, during any spirited discussion, i.e. argument, I would dig in and chime back, create a strong comeback statement (or have my “clapback” ready as the young folks call it) or simply debate just to make my point known.

Well, my 50s have taught me that either I will listen, or I’ll learn.

Now, keep in mind, I’m referencing those times that I know I’m right about something (or at least strongly believe I am).

During those times, I would tend to dig in real deep on my point (even if there was a possibility that I’m wrong); and sometimes, even at the expense of the relationship. And if you were honest, you’ve likely been there too.

Well, here’s the deal: It’s not up to you or me to make anyone else receive the wisdom that we have learned in our more mature years. That choice solely rests upon them. I remember a saying by a famous comedian. It went something like this, “You gone learn today.”

Life has a way of teaching us all, and if they don’t receive the wisdom from me or you, that test is coming back around again.

So, the next time you get into a debate a heated debate with someone about what you know, and they try to either discredit you, or choose to forge full steam ahead without listening to you, consider this. Resist any petty arguments or debates; rather, take a step back and recognize either they’ll listen, or they’ll learn. Life has a way of teaching all of us the lessons that we need.

It’s a needful step in the direction of maturity. And there’s no need to try to convince. Pray that if they can’t hear it from you, that life – as gently as possible – will help them learn the lesson. Rest assured, they’ll either listen or learn.

I’m Keisa Sharpe, Coach K, and as always, know that I’m cheering for you.

Keisa Sharpe is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

