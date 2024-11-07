PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!.

**WALE – EVERY BLUE MOON TOUR at Iron City.

**CASEY ROCKET at Saturn.

**DAYMARES at the Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT THURSDAYS with GREAT JANE at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**WILDFLOWER WALK, 10-11:30 a.m. at the Kaul Wildflower Garden with KEITH TURNEY for an autumn walk among the wildflowers that celebrate the diverse flora of Alabama and demonstrates a variety of roles native plants can play in our gardens. Register.

**COMEDIAN TIP “T.I.” HARRIS featuring the HAHA MAFIA at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**ATLUS with JORDAN GRAY at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT WITH DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick.

**POP PLANET: HYPERPOP RAVE at Saturn.

**CAVETOWN at Iron City.

**COIN- I’M NOT AFRAID OF TOUR ANYMORE with AIDAN BISSETT at Avondale Brewery.

SATURDAY…

**11TH ANNUAL BANKSTON BASH, 11 a.m. at the Good People Brewing Company with games and prizes!!

**WAYWARD WHIMSY at WILDFLOWERS CHILDRENS BOUTIQUE in Trussville, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**COMEDIAN TIP “T.I.” HARRIS featuring the HAHA MAFIA at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**THE CANCELLATIONS WITH CAYLA & MILLENNIAL JONES at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT with R.1.Y.T. at The Nick Rocks.

**ELLA SALTER & THE SUNDAY SINNERS WITH MEGAN LEA AND THE DIRTY MIRRORS at The Nick Rocks.

**CLUB XCX – CHARLI XCX & HYPERPOP DANCE PARTY, 8 p.m. at Iron City.

SUNDAY…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**ASH GRAY AND THE BURNERS & STEELCITY JUGSLAMMERS at The Nick Rocks.

**EVERY 4TH SUNDAY TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick Rocks.

**MUSIC OF THE BEATLES & MORE FOR KIDS at Saturn.

**RAMBLIN RICKY TATE at The Nick Rocks.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**SWEET HOME SPIRITS NIGHT at Birmingham Bandstand (Open Mic) at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**THYME TO READ BOOK CLUB, 4 p.m. book ‘Endangered Eating: America’s Vanishing Foods’ by Sara Lohman at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. FREE.

**FRESH BLACK FILMS (PAY WHAT YOU CAN), 7 – 8:30 p.m. at Sidewalk Film and the Luminal Theater.

**NATURE TRIVIA NIGHT, 7-9 p.m. in the Outdoor Classroom at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Register.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE TUESDAYS, 10 p.m. at The Nick Rocks.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**BLOOD RAGE at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**FIGHT CLUB OPEN DECK with Host LEMON BELOVED! Every Wednesday at The Nick Rocks.

**SNAKE CHURCH, PUBLIC OPINION, DIM WIZARD with AMERICAN CULTURE, MIGHTY MENACE and MEADOW DUST at Saturn.

**LAUGHS, LAUGHS & MO LAUGHS with Bennie Mac featuring ELI SOUTHERN, LESTER MILLIGAN, LADY SHAMAR, JP LAFFSUM and Special Guest SHY’VIELLELL with Special Appearances by DREKA DAEYELASHDIVA and COACH WESLEY.

**HAYDEN PEDIGO – THE UPSTAIRS at Avondale Brewing Co.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**GLADYS IMPROV at Saturn.

**LVVRS & BLUE CO at the Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT THURSDAYS with GREAT JANE at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THE UPSTAIRS COMEDY SERIES with JOE ZIMMERMAN at Avondale Brewing Co.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**BACK TO NATURE: FALL TABLE ARRANGEMENTS, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. with ZACHARY WESTALL at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens to learn how to select seasonal plant materials and experiment with composition using unexpected elements to create a stunning arrangement. Register.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT WITH KIRKOS AND SECRET FORMULA at The Nick.

**HOT IN HERRE: 2000s DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

**OLIVE KLUG with CREEKBED CARTER HOGAN – at the Upstairs at Avondale Brewing Co.

HOMEWOOD FOR THE HOLIDAYS!!

**TODAY – ANNUAL DOWNTOWN HOMEWOOD HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE, 5-8 p.m. featuring a Christmas Shopping Village where guests can shop unique gifts from local businesses as they enjoy a variety of seasonal foods and drink samples. Santa Claus will be there providing a chance to snap a photo and share in the holiday spirit. For more info: www.homewoodchamber.org.

**DECEMBER 7 – BREAKFAST WITH SANTA, 9 a.m. alongside Samford University with breakfast, activities and a complimentary photo with the jolly man himself.

**DECEMBER 10 – LIGHTING OF THE STAR AND CHRISTMAS PARADE, 6:30 p.m. at the top of 18th Street.

AT MOUNTAIN BROOK…

**SUNDAY – BATTLE OF THE BANDS by Taco Mama and Otey’s Tavern.

**NOVEMBER 13 – STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS at Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, 11:30 a.m. with the Mountain Brook City Council and Mayor Stewart Welch.

**NOVEMBER 21 – MERRY AND BRIGHT IN MOUNTAIN BROOK at the Crestline Village Holiday Open House, 4-48 p.m.

**SILVER SPARTANS PROGRAM provides education and support for adults 65+ who are interested in staying up-to-date on safety issues such as scams and emergency resources in addition to technology education that can be used to help stay connected, independent and resourceful. Topics will vary throughout the year-November 15 -Using Your iPhone to Stay Independent by the MB Fire Dept. For more, go to: allinmountainbrook.org.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

**Q’S JOINT – A TRIBUTE TO THE GENIUS OF QUINCY JONES at Jazzi’s on 3rd, 7 p.m. featuring Byron Thomas, Abraham the Voice and Electric Soul. Quincy Jones produced music for Michael Jackson, Rufus and Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin, Frank Sinatra, Tevin Campbell, Leslie Gore, James Ingram, Donna Summers, Patti Austin, George Benson and plenty more.

FOR YOUTH…

**AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM with Safe Haven Initiative, Monday – Wednesday, 3:30 – 7 p.m. providing reading initiative, chess club, homework help, creative writing and tutoring at Central Park, Ensley, Hawkins, Fountain Heights, ML King, Memorial with the Birmingham Park and Recreation Centers. For more, call 205-254-2391.

**GIRLS MENTORING for 8-12 grade young ladies every 2nd Saturday through May 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. FREE. Participants will learn practical tools for positive personal development. Registration is required. To learn more: FRC@ywcabham.org or call 205-949-5550.

**STRIVE BIRMINGHAM Career is a Healthcare program. It is a 10 weeks, NO-COST Program that includes training, certifications and job placement assistance with ‘earn as you learn’ incentives for students and lifetime support services for graduates. For more info on enrollment: www.goodjobsbham.com.

**NAVIGATION2SUCCESS STUDENT SUPPORT SERVICES is offering Tutoring for homework help enrichment mentorships. For more info, 205-683-5218 or www.navigation2success.com.

FOR ART LOVERS…

**SPACE ONE ELEVEN has a juried exhibition of works created by members of the Mid-South Sculpture Alliance through November 15 in the Anne Arrasmith Gallery at Space One Eleven on 2nd Avenue North. FREE. Artwork in this exhibition address racial justice, LGBTQIA + rights, gender equality, immigrant and refugee rights and income inequality as well as diverse artistic approaches to highlight pressing global issues.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**NOVEMBER 21 – FALL BULBS, SPRING FLOWERS, 11 a.m. – NOON with BETHANY O’REAR sharing about spring-blooming bulbs including variety selection, soil preparation and more for garden beds and containers.

**NEW!!! A NEW HOLIDAY DAY CAMP on NOVEMBER 25 – School Day Out at the Gardens. Herb Garden Chefs is what young explorers will enjoy as they take a scavenger hunt to uncover and identify a world of culinary herbs. The journey starts in the new Garden Lab where campers will harvest and prepare fresh ingredients to create a special treat and continues to the Bruno Vegetable Garden where they will dig into the wonders of cool-weather gardening. The camp is for K-5th Grade children that offers hands-on learning, culinary fun and outdoor exploration.

THINGS TO DO or know…in town, around the state…

**NOVEMBER 16 – FRENCH MATTING with Patty B. Driscoll, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Space One Eleven.

**NOVEMBER 19-24 – CHICAGO presented by Broadway in Birmingham at BJCC.

**NOVEMBER 21 – JELLY ROLL: BEAUTIFUL BROKEN TOUR, 7 p.m. at The BJCC.

FOR FILM LOVERS…

At Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema…

TODAY …

**A DIFFERENT MAN starring Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Adam Pearson and directed by Aaron Schimberg.

**GREEK MOVIE NIGHT: ZORBA THE GREEK with Kate Burney starring Anthony Quinn, Alan Bates, Irene Papas and directed by Mihalls Kakogiannis.

**PARIS, TEXAS 40th ANNIVERSARY 4K RESTORATION starring Harry Dean Stanton, Nastassja Kinski, Dean Stockwell and directed by Wim Wenders.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY, AND SUNDAY

**BLITZ, starring Elliott Heffernan, Saoirse Ronan, Harris Dickinson and directed by Sir Steven McQueen.

**ANORA, starring Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisov and directed by Sean Baker.

SATURDAY…

PJ: CASTLE IN THE SKY, starring Keiko Yokozawa, Mayumi Tanaka, Minori Terad and directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

