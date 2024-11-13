During Holidays, Spend Time – Not Just Your Money – Wisely Online

After reading the recent two past articles about online holiday safety smarts, one may begin to wonder, how can I keep my money safe from scams during this holiday season? Well, one such answer is practicing good online shopping security hygiene. By this I mean remain vigilant, watching out for “urgent” emails, and taking a second to stop and think, Is this legit?”

Other security hygiene safety tips are being aware of phishing attacks. Phishing attacks can occur via email, social media, or websites, and they can be hard to spot if you do not look carefully. Be sure to stop and think before you click on any links and be cautious about clicking ads you see on social media. Instead of clicking, try googling the product in a new window to see if it is legit.

Many phishing attempts will ask you to update your password or billing information, even if you have not placed a recent order with a specific company. If you did not request a password reset link, delete the email immediately without clicking any links. If you recently placed an online order but think something looks suspicious, find the company’s phone number online and call them directly to verify.

If you are purchasing from a company for the first time, be sure to do your research and read their reviews. It may take a moment, but it will be time well spent. If you are using an online marketplace, check the buyer or seller’s feedback rating and avoid doing business with people with low ratings. Do not send anyone money or products without verifying their credentials.

Another security hygiene practice is to not get “brushed.” The difficulty many people have in keeping up with the number of packages they order during the holiday season has given rise to the brushing scams. It happens when you receive a package addressed to you containing an inexpensive item you did not order. Scammers do this to create fake reviews from a profile using your real information to boost their product’s popularity.

Additionally, stickers or labels with a QR code may be present on or in the packing, with the attackers hoping to prey on your curiosity. When you scan the QR code it leads to a website that attempts to collect your personal information and/or credentials. It is best to never scan a QR code that is not from a trusted source and report any unsolicited packages to the sender or retailer they came from.

As you continue to go down your holiday shopping list, Keeping your Eye on Safety by using our safety smart series information, should assist you in enjoying your holiday shopping experience.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

