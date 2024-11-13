PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

**BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS FALL FAN FEST, 5-6:30 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**GLADYS IMPROV at Saturn.

**LVVRS & BLUE CO at the Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT THIRSTY THURSDAYS Weekend PreParty with ASHTRONIC at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THE UPSTAIRS COMEDY SERIES with JOE ZIMMERMAN at Avondale Brewing Co.

**LATE NIGHT THURSDAYS with GREAT JANE at The Nick Rocks.

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**BACK TO NATURE: FALL TABLE ARRANGEMENTS, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. with ZACHARY WESTALL at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens to learn how to select seasonal plant materials and experiment with composition using unexpected elements to create a stunning arrangement. Register.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT WITH KIRKOS AND SECRET FORMULA at The Nick.

**HOT IN HERRE: 2000s DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

**PAUL MCDONALD and THE MOURNING DOVES w/HEATH GREEN (DUO) – at the Upstairs at Avondale Brewing Co.

SATURDAY…

**FRENCH MATTING with Patty B. Driscoll, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Space One Eleven.

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**Q’S JOINT – A TRIBUTE TO THE GENIUS OF QUINCY JONES at Jazzi’s on 3rd, 7 p.m. featuring Byron Thomas, Abraham the Voice and Electric Soul. Quincy Jones produced music for Michael Jackson, Rufus and Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin, Frank Sinatra, Tevin Campbell, Leslie Gore, James Ingram, Donna Summers, Patti Austin, George Benson and plenty more.

**THE STEP DADS AND H. THOMAS BARNES at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT with R.1.Y.T. at The Nick Rocks.

**THE STAVES with SHALLOW ALCOVE at Saturn.

**OLIVE KLUG w/CREEKBED CARTER HOGAN at the Upstairs at Avondale.

SUNDAY…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**A TASTE OF NEW ORLEANS, 3 p.m. until at Lil Mama’s, 1200 Hall Avenue in Bessemer.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick Rocks.

**EVERY 4TH SUNDAY TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick Rocks.

**MORGAN WADE at Iron City.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND with SPECIAL GUEST MINKUS at the Nick.

**THE MOTH STORY SLAM: YES CHEF at Saturn.

TUESDAY…

**CHICAGO presented by Broadway Tuesday through Sunday in Birmingham at BJCC.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE TUESDAYS, 10 p.m. at The Nick Rocks.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**STOP LIGHT OBSERVATIONS at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**FIGHT CLUB OPEN DECK with Host LEMON BELOVED! Every Wednesday at The Nick Rocks.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT with DJ SUNDROP at the Nick.

**TRAUMA RAY with LEAVING TIME, MOOD ROOM and FAUXDEEP (a FREE SHOW) at Saturn..

**OPEN MIC FINALE w/EUNICE ELLIOTT at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**FALL BULBS, SPRING FLOWERS, 11 a.m. to NOON with BETHANY O’REAR sharing about spring-blooming bulbs including variety selection, soil preparation and more for garden beds and containers at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE MERRY AND BRIGHT IN MOUNTAIN BROOK at the Crestline Village Holiday Open House, 4-8 p.m.

**JELLY ROLL: BEAUTIFUL BROKEN TOUR, 7 p.m. at The BJCC.

**STEPHEN WILSON, JR. SOND OF DAD TOUR at Saturn.

**SKATENIGS, THE PAPER ARMY, MARA NAGRA and SKEPTIC at the Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT THURSDAYS with GREAT JANE at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

NEXT FRIDAY….

**BURLESQUE NIGHT with BELLA DONNA at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

**DRIVIN’ N’ CRYIN’ with THE WILLIAMSON BROTHERS at Saturn.

FOR MOTORSPORTS LOVERS…

**ALABAMA’S OWN BOBBY ALLISON, ONE OF THE GREATEST DRIVERS IN NASCAR’S HISTORY – One of the famous Alabama Gang members is no longer with us, but…History is definitely in the making as Birmingham’s own Bobby Allison (from Hueytown) was recently named the official winner of a race in 1971 – the NASCAR Cup series Myers Brothers Memorial at Bowman Gray Stadium. The record books have named Allison as in fourth place on the all-time Cup Series wins list with 85 wins. The Myers Brothers Memorial, for 53 years, was the only race run by NASCAR that did not have an official winner. With the preparations for the upcoming CLASH AT BOWMAN GRAY STADIUM, it was felt the right time to officially recognize Allison’s win and honor him as the 85-time NASCAR Cup Series winner. His is a lifetime contribution to NASCAR. Allison won the race, leading 138 of the 200 laps, was presented the trophy in Victory Lane, but the win never counted towards Allison’s Cup Series total. As a Hall of Fame inductee, Allison now follows Richard Petty (200), David Pearson (105) and Jeff Gordon (93). Allison won the Daytona 500 three times, holding off his son, fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Davey Allison, in his final career victory in one of the most memorable moments in NASCAR history.

THINGS TO DO…

**SUNDAY…A TASTE OF NEW ORLEANS DAY PARTY is this Sunday, 3 – 10 p.m. at Lil Mama’s, 1200 Hall Avenue, Bessemer with authentic New Orleans cuisine. Two New Orleanian CELEBRITY CHEFS DWAYNE ‘BIG DADDY’ THOMPSON and TONI NORTH of A Tasteful Touch Catering come together to celebrate New Orleans food. The food will include fried catfish, fried tilapia, fried chicken wings, seafood gumbo, chicken & sausage gumbo, jambalaya, dirty rice, red beans and rice, mac and cheese, plus. This is an indoor and outdoor event so bring lawn chairs, tents and red cups to get your ‘authentic’ New Orleans cuisine and ‘groove on’ with music, food and more. Free Parking. For more contact (205)728-4063.

FOR ART LOVERS…

AT THE BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**WEDNESDAY – ARTBREAK: HAYWARD OUBRE, 12 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

**DECEMBER 1 – MUSEUM STORE SUNDAY at the Birmingham Museum of Art, noon – 5 p.m. is an annual event ‘after Thanksgiving’ that is a part of museum stores across the entire country. MAWU GREETING CARDS with YOGI DADA ART will be highlighted at the Birmingham Museum of Art as a distinctive artistic style that brings warmth and creativity to the winter holiday collection. International Artists of all kinds will have their artwork on the curated collection of greeting cards at this special shopping event that unites over 2,100 museum stores.

FOR CHRISTMAS LOVERS… young and old…

**SATURDAY – 2024 HOLIDAY BRUNCH BAZAAR, 11 a.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**NOVEMBER 22 – JANUARY 20 – GLOW WILD AT THE BIRMINGHAM ZOO is one of Birmingham’s Top Holiday Activities. GLOW WILD is back for the holiday season and features a variety of new lanterns and new entertainment. Get out to see and enjoy the larger-than-life lanterns lighting your way through the Zoo. Walk through the breathtaking displays and create memories with family and friends. Take photos, enjoy the restaurants that are open and be sure to try the special adult versions of hot chocolate. There will be special guests and appearances throughout the season so check out the updates right here or visit www.birminghamzoo.com.

**NOVEMBER 23 – CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE with the Crestwood Pickers, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 7001 Crestwood Blvd, Suite 900.

**DECEMBER 14 – SATURN HOLIDAY MARKET, 12 p.m. with arts, crafts and vintage. Free entry.

FOR FILM LOVERS…

At Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema…

TODAY – **SOUNDTRACK KARAOKE – HEROES & VILLAINS at Events by Haven. (FREE)

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY …

**BLITZ, starring Elliott Heffernan, Saoirse Ronan, Harris Dickinson and directed by Sir Steven McQueen.

**ANORA starring Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn and Yura Borisov and directed by Sean Baler.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

