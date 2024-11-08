November 7, 2024

_____________________________

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-904573

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JAMES W. GOREE,DECEASED; SALITA HOUSTON,DECEASED; DARRELL P. HOUSTON, DECEASED; DERRICK EARL HOUSTON; RONALD D. HOUSTON, DWIGHT JAMES HOUSTON; CAROLYN HOUSTON CLEVELAND; JANIS HOUSTON LANIER; SHONTENA L. HUDSON GLOVER; DELICIA MORRIS KING; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 18, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1004 13th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a

legal description of:

The Northerly 50 feet of the Southerly 130 feet of the East one half of Block 6 in the survey of lands belonging to the Estate of J.M. Ware, deceased, said lot fronting 50 feet along the Westerly line of 13th Street North and extending back to that uniform width to North and South Alley, as the same is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Deed Book 158, Page 1321, a/k/a NLY 50 FT S OF SLY 130 FT S OFE 1/2 OF BLK 6 JM WARE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 14, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. in Room 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, AL 35203. The BirminghamLand Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL, 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 3rd day of September, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/07//2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903572

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO:ESSIE B. JACKSON AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD,

JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties

claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 7, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 14, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1022 3rd St. W, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-34-3-010-011.000 a/k/a 012200342010011000

Legal Description: The North ½ of Lots 1,2 and 3, and the North 12 feet of the South 100 feet of Lots 1,2 and 3 all in Block 58, according to the Survey of North Smithfield, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 149, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a N 112 FT LOTS 1 2 & 3 BLK 58 MAP OF SMITHFIELD (NORTH)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 21st day of October, 2024

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/07/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903520

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ANNIE MAE SAUNDERS A/K/A ANNIE MAE SANDERS AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF

DECEASED; ORAVAE THOMAS AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; M & R

PROPERTIES, INC.; THE PROVIDENT BANK, INC.; GRACE MAE NETTLES AND HER HEIRS

AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 5, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 14, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1019 1st St. N, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-34-1-012-007.000 a/k/a 0122003410120070000000

Legal Description: The South 60 feet of Lot 8, in Block 21, according to the Survey of Dr. Joseph R. Smith addition to Birmingham called “Smithfield (North)”, as recorded in Map Book 1, at Page 149, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama A/K/A S 60S FT OF LOT 8 BLK 21 SMITHFIELD (NORTH)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 21st day of October, 2024

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/07/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903895

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO:LEONA C. SMITH (SPEARS), DECEASED AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; JAMES DUDLEY SMITH, III, DECEASED AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; DES CAPITAL, LLC., TLR AL,LLC, US BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION (INC.) AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO WACHOVIA-COLL AGT/SASS MUNI V; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties

claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 29, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on October 28, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 6, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1561 Graymont Avenue W, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-33-3-005-016.000 a/k/a 0122003330050160000000

Legal Description: Lot 3, Block 4, according to the Survey of Ridgewood Park, as recorded in Map Book 14,

Page 55, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 3 BLK 4 RIDGEWOOD PARK.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 4th day of November, 2024

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/07/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903911

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: EMMETT W. TURNER, AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, INTERNAL REVENUE

SERVICE; NETTIE TAYLOR AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties

claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 30, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on October 28, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 6, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1015 4th Court W, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-33-4-026-014.000 a/k/a 01220033402601400000000

Legal Description: Lot 9, Block 13, according to the Highland Lake Land Co. Re-Survey of Parts of Blocks

12, 13, and 16, as recorded in Map Book 16, Page 30, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 9 BLK 13 HGHLD LAKE LD CO RESUR OF BLKS 12 13 & 16

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 4th day of November, 2024

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/07/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903913

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MATILDA HAMPTON, DECEASED, AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties

claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 30, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on October 28, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 6, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1200 4th Avenue W, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-04-2-001-014.000 a/k/a 0129000420010140000000

Legal Description: Lot 7, Block 28, according to the Survey of Compton as recorded in Map Book 1,

Page 83, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 7 BLK 28 COMPTON

RISING

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 4th day of November, 2024

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/07/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903703

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RHONDA C. DUMAS AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; ALVIN MAHAFFEY AND

HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; RESIDENTIAL FUNDING CORPORATION; J.T.

SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties

claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 12, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on October 28, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 6, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 3038 15th St. W, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-4-001-010.000 a/k/a 01220003240010100000000

Legal Description: Lot 10 and the West 25 feet of Lot 11, Block 2, according to the Survey of Oakhurst as recorded in Map Book 16, Page 7, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 10 and

& W 25 FT LOT 11 BLK 2 OAKHURST.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 4th day of November, 2024

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/07/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903815

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DAWOOD KHAN AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; TCMDF FAMILY LIMITED

PARTNESHIP; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 23, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on October 28, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 6, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 525 12th St. W, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-33-4-017-002.000 a/k/a 0122003340170020000000

Legal Description: Lot 26, Block 20, according to the Survey of Highland Lake Land Co.’s Resurvey

of Blocks 18 & 20, as recorded in Map Book 16, Page 61, in the Probate Office of Jefferson

County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 26 BLK 20 HGLD LAKE LAND CO RESUR OF BLKS 18 & 20

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 4th day of November, 2024

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/07/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903767

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BOBBY LOWRY AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; MYRA LOWRY AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 20, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on October 28, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 6, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2525 Pike Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-3-035-002.000 a/k/a 0122003230350020000000

Legal Description: Parts of Lots 16, 17, and 18, in Block 79, according to the Survey of Birmingham-

Ensley, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 245, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson

County, Alabama more particularly described as follows:

Begin at the southeast corner of said lot 18 and run thence northwardly along the east line thereof

for a distance of 82.20 feet to a point on the southeasterly line of Pike Road; run thence

southwestwardly along the southeasterly line of said road for a distance of 136.70 feet, more or

less, to a point on the south line of said Block 79, run thence eastwardly along said south line for

a distance of 113.20 feet to the point of beginning aka LOTS 16 17 18 BLK 79 LYING SE OF

PIKE RD BHAM ENSLEY LAND AND IMP CO.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 4th day of November, 2024

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/07/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903809

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MARY L. KILLIAN AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 23, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on October 28, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 6, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1322 4th Court W, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-33-3-024-010.000 a/k/a 01220033302400100000000

Legal Description: Lot 3, Block 12, according to the Survey of Compton, as recorded in Map Book 1,

Page 83, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 3 BLK 12 COMPTON RISING.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 4th day of November, 2024

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/07/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903824

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CAREY HARRIS AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; CARLETON P. KETCHAM, JR.;

J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 24, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on October 28, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 6, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2730 17th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-4-020-020.000 a/k/a 01220032402400200000000

Legal Description: Lot 3, Block 12, according to the Survey of Shadyside Park Addition to

Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 13, Page 31, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama

a/k/a LOT 3 BLK C SHADYSIDE PARK ADD TO BHAM

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 4th day of November, 2024

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/07/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903892

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: KENNIS OWENS (DECEASED) AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; BAMA, LTD, INC.;

AMWEST FUNDING CORP.; RESIDENTIAL FUNDING CORPORATION; PNC BANK, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION (FORMERLY COMPASS BANK); AMSOUTH BANK MORTGAGE COMPANY, INC

(FORMERLY AMSOUTH BANK OF ALABAMA); J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 28, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on October 28, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 6, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2730 17th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-4-020-020.000 a/k/a 01220032402400200000000

Legal Description: Lot 3, Block 12, according to the Survey of Shadyside Park Addition to

Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 13, Page 31, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama

a/k/a LOT 3 BLK C SHADYSIDE PARK ADD TO BHAM

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 4th day of November, 2024

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/07/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903912

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ANTONIO GADDIS, AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; IN SOURCE FINANCIAL

SERVICES, LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 30, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on October 28, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 13, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 804 4th Avenue W, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-04-1-002-009.000 a/k/a 0129000410020090000000

Legal Description: Lot 19, Block 20, according to the Survey of Owenton as recorded in Map Book 2, Page 26, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama

a/k/a LOT 19 BLK 20 OWENTON

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 4th day of November, 2024

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/07/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903825

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RECARDO COOK, SR AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; CASSANDRA

COOK AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; IF DECEASED; FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH JONESBORO HEIGHTS; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 24, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on October 28, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 13, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 932 4th Court W, Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-33-4-021-035.000 a/k/a 0122003340210350000000

Legal Description: Lot 12, Block 16, according to the Survey of Owenton as recorded in Map Book 2, Page 26, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 12 BLK 16 OWENTON

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 4th day of November, 2024

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/07/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903823

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ROSEBUD CHAPPELL AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; ANNIE HESTER

AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 24, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on October 28, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 13, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1604 8th Avenue W, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-33-3-004-023.000 a/k/a 0122003330040230000000

Legal Description: Lot 16, Block 1, according to the Survey of Ridgewood Park, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 55, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 16 BLK 1 RIDGEWOOD PARK

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 4th day of November, 2024

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/07/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903896

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: EDWARD EUGENE SHIVER AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED;

MARY LOU SHIVER AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; MADGE W, LANGFORD,

DECEASED, AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 29, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on October 28, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 13, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2647 16th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-4-017-002.000 a/k/a 0122003240170020000000

Legal Description: The North 100 feet of Lot 1 and the West 15 feet of the North 100 feet of Lot 2,

Resurvey of Block 20, Shady Side, as recorded in Map Book 15, Page 32, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a N 100 FT OF LOT 1 & W 15 FT OF N 100 FT OF LOT 2 RESUR OF BLK 2 SHADYSIDE POB 130.5 FT W OF SW INTER 16TH ST BARBOUR AVE TH W 65 FT ALG 16TH ST

S 100 FT TH E 65 FT TH N 100 FT TO POB

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 4th day of November, 2024

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/07/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903914

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DIANE FOSTER A/K/A DIANE MCCONICO AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; GERTIE THOMAS, DECEASED, AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 30, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on October 28, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 13, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 112 Bankhead Highway N, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-27-4-017-023.011 a/k/a 0122002740230110000100

Legal Description: Lot 1, according to Robertson’s Resurvey of Lot E, North Smithfield, as recorded

in Map Book 128, Page 33, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a

LOT 1 ROBERTSON’S RESUR OF LOT E NO SMITHFIELD RESUR 128/33

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 4th day of November, 2024

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/07/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903893

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: THOMAS E. BADDLEY, JR. AS RECEIVER FOR COMMUNITY HOMEBANC, INC., MTG,

MTG SERVICES, LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 28, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on October 28, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 13, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 932 6th Avenue W, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-33-4-006-008.000 a/k/a 012200334006080000000

Legal Description: Lot 12, Block 9, according to the Survey of Owenton as recorded in Map Book 128,

Page 33, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 12 BLK 9 OWENTON

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 4th day of November, 2024

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/07/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Interior Renovations for Shelby County High School Shelby County for the State of Alabama and the County of Chelsea, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT11/07/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Fine Arts Addition and Renovation for Pelham High School, Package B: Culinary Lab Upgrade and Outdoor Cooking Addition at Pelham, AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Pelham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT11/07/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the UAB West Pavilion 1st Floor – MEG Installation project, UAB Project #H205025, for the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama on behalf of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, located at 625 19th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact Birchfield Penuel Architects, 2805 Crescent Avenue, Birmingham, AL 35209.

P & M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT11/07/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the UAB Chauncey Sparks Center 6th Floor Neurology Renovation project, UAB Project #230103, for the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama on behalf of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, located at 1720 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact T.R. I. Architecture + Interior Design, LLC, 2627 Aberdeen Road, Birmingham, AL 35223.

P & M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT11/07/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Pratt City Phase I P.04041, Ave V & U, Court T, 4th Pl, 6th Ln, 6th Pl, 7th St for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County and the Birmingham Water Works, owner, and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birmingham Water Works board (Architect/Engineer)

Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc.

Contractor

2550 Cone Drive

Birmingham, Al 35217

BT11/07/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Pratt City Phase 2 P.04040, Court A, Ave B ,C & E, 3rd Way, 5th Pl, 5th Way, 6th St, for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County and the Birmingham Water Works, owner, and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birmingham Water Works board (Architect/Engineer)

Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc.

Contractor

2550 Cone Drive

Birmingham, Al 35217

BT11/07/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Quality Architectural Metal & Roofing, Inc., Contractor, has completed the contract for the City of Bessemer for Improvement of B-1797-Roof Replacement for Bessemer Civic Center 2024 Emergency Roof Replacement, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify, EEFS Company, PC 1930 2nd Avenue North, Suite 150, Bessemer, Alabama 35020 & Quality Architectural Metal & Roofing, Inc. 3107 2nd Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35233.

BT11/07/2024

INVITATION TO BID

Shepherd Center Removal of Hazardous Materials and Demolition

Sealed bids for Shepherd Center Removal of Hazardous Materials and Demolition at 118 84th Street Birmingham, AL 35206 will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 3:00 PM, Tuesday December 3, 2024. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 215 City Hall at approximately 3:10 PM.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-1-1(e), as amended by Act #2023-497 and Section 39-2-4, it is required for any contract exceeding $100,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the bid (subject to a maximum of $10,000.00). In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday November 19, 2024 in Conference Room 220-Birmingham City Hall 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening, and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed, and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected, and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to the project. Under this Program, the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBE/DBE) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority established a system of floating MBD/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBD/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program is contained in the Project Manual and may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 3600 4th Avenue, South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 (Telephone: 205-324-6202). For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and business will apply.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: Shepherd Center Removal of Hazardous Materials and Demolition Rebid. Bids may be hand-delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 3:00 AM, December 3, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Gary C. Ohlman, City Architect

BT11/07/2024

INVITATION TO BID

BCRI Roofing Assessment and Repairs Rebid

Sealed bids for BCRI Roofing Assessment and Repairs Rebid at 516 16th Street North Birmingham, AL 35203 will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham Alabama until 2:00 PM, Tuesday December 3, 2024. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 215 City Hall at approximately 2:10 PM.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-1-1(e), as amended by Act #2023-497 and Section 39-2-4, it is required for any contract exceeding $100,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the bid (subject to a maximum of $10,000.00). In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday November 19, 2024 in Conference Room 220-Birmingham City Hall 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening, and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed, and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected, and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to the project. Under this Program, the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBE/DBE) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority established a system of floating MBD/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBD/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program is contained in the Project Manual and may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 3600 4th Avenue, South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 (Telephone: 205-324-6202). For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and business will apply.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: BCRI Roofing Assessment and Repairs Rebid. Bids may be hand-delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 2:00 AM, December 3, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Gary C. Ohlman, City Architect

BT11/07/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR A/V FIRM REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

DATE: November 7, 2024

FROM: Jefferson County Commission

General Services Department, Room 1

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

RE: REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The General Services department on behalf of the Jefferson County Commission is conducting the A/V Firm services selection process for the described Project.

PROJECT TITLE: Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner Office Audio Visual System Design

PROJECT LOCATION: 100 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

PROJECT ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION BUDGET: TBD

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: December 5, 2024, 2:00 P.M.

This project involves turnkey professional services for the design and implementation of Audio-Visual (A/V) solutions at the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner Office. The scope includes A/V systems for a training room, conference room, and five office CCTV monitors, covering design, bid preparation, bid assistance, and installation management.

General requirements: The A/V Firm shall be responsible for the professional quality, technical accuracy, and coordination of the design work. The A/V Firm will coordinate with the Architect and Contractor on the design and installation of the A/V systems.

The A/V Firm shall coordinate with the appropriate public utility companies and commissions, if required, to prepare connection designs according to the applicable guidelines. Submissions shall be prepared (and revised and resubmitted, if necessary) for securing approvals, class of service, permits, and service hook-ups.

The work shall comply with all applicable City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, State of Alabama, federal codes and regulations. The work shall also comply with any applicable utility provider, construction industry and ASHRAE standards, requirements, and guidelines.

The work shall conform with the “to be established” project budget and scope, once finalized, throughout planning, design, and installation.

The AV Firm shall make site visits, attend meetings, produce meeting minutes, make presentations, and submit required deliverables as necessary to execute specific parts of the work ‘to be established’ and in the Contract and the Scope of Work for the project. The A/V Firm will be available to perform optional installation phase services at the agreed upon rate, if requested by the Jefferson County Commission.

If you would like to be considered for this Project, please provide one (1) complete copy of your documentation to our office by the deadline indicated above. Minority, women and disabled veteran-owned enterprises (DBE) are encouraged to apply. Significant local participation is recommended for services for firms outside the State of Alabama. All qualification submissions shall be made in hard copy, bound 8 1/2 x 11 format. Electronic files may be submitted in addition to hard copy. Electronic submissions are to be in PDF format transmitted via a USB drive delivered to our office by the deadline indicated above. Electronic files are not required but are preferred.

Please include the following items in your packet:

Identify each specific qualification request identifiable by associated item numbers and tabbed accordingly below:

Qualification Package

1. Approach. A general statement of the firm’s approach with particular focus on distinguishing characteristics or services.

2. Work proposed to be performed. A discussion of the firm’s understanding of the scope of services to be provided and the major work tasks to be performed.

3. Key personnel. A list of the proposed project team assigned to this project and their roles, previous related experience, education, and date that person joined the firm.

4. Relevant experience. A statement of the firm’s relevant experience, including a brief description of projects similar in scope and size as the proposed project, include project title, dates work was performed, construction value, and client contact information.

5. Certificate of Insurance. Submit a copy of the firm’s certificate of insurance.

6. Include statement of DBE status. Is your firm a “Disadvantaged Business Enterprise”; Minority, women or disabled veteran-owned enterprise? Include statement of DBE status for each identified sub consultant/engineer listed for each package if applicable.

All questions regarding this project and submittal of the Statement of Qualifications shall be directed to Andy Olds, Committee Chair at email address andy.olds@jccal.org. Any contact with the selection committee team members other than Mr. Olds or his designee may disqualify the firm’s proposal from consideration.

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

Sealed proposals will be received on Trade Contractor Bid Package No. TCJ-3 (Detention Equipment Contractor) by the Tuscaloosa County Commission, until 2:00 P.M., legally prevailing time, on November 26, 2024, for the Medical, Mental Health, Minimum Security Holding Units, Additions to the Tuscaloosa County Jail, Tuscaloosa, Alabama in the office of the Construction Manager, Hall-Taylor Construction, Inc., 4703 Fosters Industrial Lane, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Tuscaloosa County Commission in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany each Bid Package bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the office of both Architects, Ward Scott Morris Architecture, Inc., 1606 Paul Bryant Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL; JMR+H Architecture, PC, 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050 Montgomery, AL 36104 and the office of the Construction Manager, Hall-Taylor Construction, Inc., 4703 Fosters Industrial Lane, Tuscaloosa, AL.

Bid documents may be obtained from the Construction Manager, Hall-Taylor Construction, Inc., 4703 Fosters Industrial Lane, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, upon deposit of $500.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two sets issued to each trade contract bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for contractors, and sets for dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution. Electronic PDF copies of bid documents may be procured from the office of the Construction Manager. To obtain electronic PDF copies of the bid documents, contact Hunter Taylor at Hall-Taylor Construction at huntert@halltaylorconstruction.com.

Bid bonds are to be issued by an acceptable bonding company licensed to do business in the State, with a Power of Attorney, to confess judgment thereon, with the understanding that it shall guarantee that the bidder shall not withdraw his bid for the guarantee period of sixty (60) days after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of bids; that if his bid is accepted, he will enter into a formal contract with the Owner, and that in the event of a withdrawal of said bid within said period, or the failure to enter into said contract within the time specified, the bidder shall be liable to the Owner for the full amount of the bid guarantee as liquidated damages and not as a forfeit or as a penalty. The bid bond and certified checks on unsuccessful bidders will be returned upon awarding the contract or rejection of all bids, in no event, later than the number of days in the guarantee period from the opening of proposals. That of the successful bidder will be returned when formal contract and bonds are accepted and approved.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders Bid Packages bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

All Bidders are invited to attend a pre-bid conference to be held in the office of the Construction Manager, Hall-Taylor Construction, Inc., 4703 Fosters Industrial Lane, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, at 10:00 A.M. on November 20, 2024. The bidder’s company employee attending the pre-bid conference shall have qualifications and experience with the construction to be performed within this project. Any questions concerning the pre-bid conference shall be directed to the Architect.

Nonresident bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney at law licensed to practice law in such nonresident bidder’s state of domicile, as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of that state to its own business entities whose principal places of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts.

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager,

Darren Kruty on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, Wednesday, November 27, 2024. The original

and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dkruty@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB HOSPITAL – WIC 3rd Floor Labor & Delivery Infant Stations

For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

UAB Project No.: H235014

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of renovation of seventeen (17) Labor and Delivery Room Infant Stations, replacement of overbed lights, and new room medgas valves. The project will be broken into multiple phases. The scope of work includes, but is not limited to ceilings, finishes, plumbing, electrical work, and equipment coordination. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $800,000 – $1.2 Million.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, November 27, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about December 2, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel Architects

2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Ms. Alicia Pughsley

205-870-1876

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is December 19, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Darren Kruty, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on

December 19, 2024 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 10:00 am at UAB Hospital Facilities, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

The City of Birmingham gives notice that sealed bids for the ARPA FUNDED Hooper City Phase V project will be received by the City Engineer in Room 220, City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 10:00 AM. (CDT) on Friday, November 22nd, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read in Conference Room 220, 2rd Floor City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama. The award of this Contract will be made pursuant to Alabama Code: 39-1-1, et seq. (Public Works)

The City of Birmingham is a recipient of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (“Fiscal Recovery Funds”) pursuant to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (“ARPA”) and intends to fund, in part or in whole, the cost of this contract using Fiscal Recovery Funds. As such, the selected contractor must comply with the terms of ARPA, regulations issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury (“Treasury”) governing the expenditure of monies distributed from the Fiscal Recovery Funds, the Award Terms and Conditions applicable to the Fiscal Recovery Funds, and such other guidance as Treasury has issued or may issue governing the expenditure of monies distributed from the Fiscal Recovery Funds.

All bidders must have a UEI (Unique Employee Identification) number issued by the U.S. General Services Administration to be eligible to bid on ARPA funded project. UEI numbers can be obtained by signing up at http://sam.gov. Website User Registration is not required to obtain a UEI number.

All bidders are required to submit a Debarment Form completed by a company principal and include it inside the sealed bid envelope. The bidders UEI number must be provided on the Debarment Form.

The primary Items of Work related to this project are:

Base Bid: Retaining Wall (1,360 Square Feet), Crushed Stone Base (5,365 Square Yard), Asphalt Binder 2” Thick (596 Tons), 4” Concrete Sidewalk (901 Square Yards), 18” Curb and Gutter (3,521 Linear Feet), 18” RCP Class III (1,241 Linear Feet), Assorted Storm Inlets (15 Each)

Bid documents are open to public inspection in the Office of the City Engineer, Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com under the project name “ARPA Funded Hooper City Phase V”. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to a maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids and for a period of ninety (90) days thereafter.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only bids submitted by General Contractors licensed in the State of Alabama in accordance with Title 34, Chapter 8 of the Code of Alabama (1975 as amended) will be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID – ARPA FUNDED Hooper City Phase V Contractors shall write his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number and the name of the company submitting the bid on the outside of the sealed bid envelope.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) the Authorization to execute the Form of Proposal, (3) bid bond, (4) MBE/DBE Form A, Form C, and Form D, (5) a copy of the Contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, (6) the Contractor’s Completed Debarment Form, (7) and Addendum Acknowledgement.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to this project. Under this Program the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) is encouraged. The Construction Industry Authority establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies.

Bidders may contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request additional information about the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org. For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and businesses, and the Davis-Bacon Act provisions are applicable.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that the bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before 10:00 AM November 22nd, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids can be dropped into the Bid Box located in Room 220 of City Hall or delivered to the City Engineer in Room 220 City Hall.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held on November 15th, 2024, at 10:00 AM. in Room 220 of City Hall.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality in any bid.

Jesse P. Miller, PE

City Engineer

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA” or “Authority”) is requesting qualifications (RFQ) from highly experienced and professional firms to perform Architectural and Construction Administration Services in Terminal Restrooms and Service Animal Relief Renovations at the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport. Copies of the RFQ can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com.

A non-mandatory pre-submittal meeting is scheduled for Thursday, November 7 at 2:00 PM CST in the airport terminal Meeting Room A, located on the lower level of the terminal building by doors 4L. This meeting is non- mandatory. All attendees who plan to attend the meeting must RSVP with Ed Seoane, Vice President of Purchasing at eseoane@flybhm.com by 2:00 pm (local time) on Wednesday, November 5, 2024.

The deadline for proposal questions/clarifications is November 13 ,2024 @2:00 PM and the deadline for proposals is November 27th,2024 @2:00 PM. All inquiries are to be sent to eseoane@flybhm.com.

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

The City of Birmingham gives notice that sealed bids for the ARPA FUNDED Garrison Ave SW Drainage Improvements (ENG # 2024-015) project will be received by the City Engineer in Room 220, City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 pm (CDT) on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read in Conference Room 220, 2nd Floor City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama. The award of this Contract will be made pursuant to Alabama Code: 39-1-1, et seq. (Public Works)

The City of Birmingham is a recipient of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (“Fiscal Recovery Funds”) pursuant to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (“ARPA”) and intends to fund, in part or in whole, the cost of this contract using Fiscal Recovery Funds. As such, the selected contractor must comply with the terms of ARPA, regulations issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury (“Treasury”) governing the expenditure of monies distributed from the Fiscal Recovery Funds, the Award Terms and Conditions applicable to the Fiscal Recovery Funds, and such other guidance as Treasury has issued or may issue governing the expenditure of monies distributed from the Fiscal Recovery Funds.

All bidders must have a UEI (Unique Employee Identification) number issued by the U.S. General Services Administration to be eligible to bid on ARPA funded project. UEI numbers can be obtained by signing up at http://sam.gov. Website User Registration is not required to obtain a UEI number.

All bidders are required to submit a Debarment Form completed by a company principal and include it inside the sealed bid envelope. The bidders UEI number must be provided on the Debarment Form.

The primary Items of Work related to this project are:

18”x11” RCAP – 257 LF, Inlets (type varies) – 7 Each, Curb & Gutter (type varies) – 767 LF, 6” Concrete Paving (Driveways) – 82 SY, Asphalt Roadway Patching – 215 SY, Ditch/Swale Grading – 940 LF

Bid documents are open to public inspection in the Office of the City Engineer, Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com under the project name “ARPA FUNDED Garrison Ave SW Drainage Improvements”. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to a maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids and for a period of ninety (90) days thereafter.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only bids submitted by General Contractors licensed in the State of Alabama in accordance with Title 34, Chapter 8 of the Code of Alabama (1975 as amended) will be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID – ARPA Funded Garrison Ave SW Drainage Improvements”. Contractors shall write his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number and the name of the company submitting the bid on the outside of the sealed bid envelope.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) the Authorization to execute the Form of Proposal, (3) bid bond, (4) MBE/DBE Form A, Form C, and Form D, (5) a copy of the Contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, (6) the Contractor’s Completed Debarment Form, (7) and Addendum Acknowledgement.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to this project. Under this Program the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) is encouraged. The Construction Industry Authority establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies.

Bidders may contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request additional information about the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org. For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and businesses, and the Davis-Bacon Act provisions are applicable.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that the bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before 2:00 pm, November 20, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids can be dropped into the Bid Box located in Room 220 of City Hall or delivered to the City Engineer in Room 220 City Hall.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held on November 13, 2024, at 3:00 pm in Room 220 of City Hall.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality in any bid.

Jesse P. Miller, PE

City Engineer

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

WESTERN FILTER PLANT SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE CONVERSION, LIQUID LIME AND ELECTRICAL UPGRADES

Project Number: P.03696

Capital Budget Number: BP-658-20

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Western Filter Plant Sodium Hypochlorite Conversion, Liquid Lime and Electrical Upgrades will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 until 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday December 12, 2024. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

Construction of a new sodium hypochlorite

1. New Bulk Sodium Hypochlorite Building

a. Sodium Hypochlorite Storage Area with grated access platforms above containment area.

b. Bulk sodium hypochlorite storage tanks, day tanks and access platforms.

c. Removable skylight access panels for tank removal.

d. Sodium Hypochlorite metering, transfer, and sump pumps.

e. Chemical Piping and valves.

f. Electrical Room.

g. Mechanical Room with HVAC equipment for the building.

2. New interior and exterior sodium hypochlorite piping and injection points. Containment piping with carrier tubing extends from new building to existing chemical injection points throughout the site. Chemical vaults are to be installed along piping runs to facilitate installation and replacement of chemical tubing.

3. New Liquid Lime Storage and Feed system in new outdoor concrete containment area

1. Liquid Lime storage tanks.

2. Liquid Lime pump enclosure with transfer pumps, feed pumps, power and control panels, safety shower, and sump pumps.

4. New Liquid Lime Truck Unloading Station with LCS, remote from new outdoor containment area.

5. New interior and exterior liquid lime piping, tubing, injection points, and junction boxes. Containment piping with carrier tubing extends from new containment area to existing chemical injection points at the rapid mix and clearwells. Chemical junction boxes are to be installed along piping runs to facilitate installation and replacement of chemical tubing.

6. New MCC equipment in the Electrical Room to replace existing MCC equipment in existing plant’s Chemical Building. New power feed from Filter Building to New Sodium

Hypochlorite Building.

7. New potable water line feeding the new Sodium Hypochlorite Building and additional fire hydrant connections.

8. Replacement of existing water heater beneath alum storage tank, installation of new tempered water valve, and new interior and exterior piping for hot and tempered water.

9. Demolition of old chlorine feed equipment, piping, scales, and scrubber system.

10. Demolition of old MCC’s in Chemical Building.

11. Demolition of old lime storage and feed equipment in the Chemical Building. Repair of Chemical Building roof after removal of old lime silo.

12. New DCS equipment in Sodium Hypochlorite Building and in Chemical Buildings.

13. Temporary power requirements for Carbon Building and new permanent power.

14. Modifications to electrical distribution at field motors, including disconnects, local control stations, and motor terminations.

15. Electrical improvements including video cameras, back boxes, and access control system.

16. Miscellaneous site improvements, electrical duct banks, conduits, and site piping as required.

17. Other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the work.

Bids shall be based on a lump sum plus additional unit price items as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL; and the office of Arcadis U.S., Inc., 1143 1st Ave. South, Birmingham, AL.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents on or after October 29, 2024, from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye McCarroll P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit, will be held at 9:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at the OWNER’s Western Filter Plant , located at 1400 Bankhead Highway,

Birmingham, Alabama 35214. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the pre-bid conference and the pre-bid site visit. The purpose of the pre-bid conference and site visit is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

This project includes a Preconstruction Planning Period that begins when the Contract Times commence. Construction Work onsite will not be allowed until completion of the Preconstruction Planning Period. The Preconstruction Planning Period is set forth in the Agreement.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $50,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in an amount equal to 100 percent of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water

Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00201. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax- Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the Bidder with the best price on the best terms for the OWNER, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 90 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham 3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Hattye McCarroll, P.E

Telephone number (205) 244-4182

Engineer:

ARCADIS, U.S., Inc.

1143 1st Ave South, Suite 109

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Mr. Dhiraj Parekh, P.E

Telephone number (205) 930-5956

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

HILLANDALE DRIVE / RUTLEDGE WAY

Project Number(s): P.04421

Capital Budget Number(s): 1D & 1E

Sealed Bids for a water main replacement project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, by System Development Department staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama. Each Prospective Bidder will be able to listen to the Bid Opening via conference call [Number: 1-888-278-0296 / Access Code: 2875407]. Bids received after 9:00 a.m. local time on date aforementioned will be rejected and returned unopened.

** The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham will award WIFIA Set #1 which includes (1) Grasselli Avenue SW / Doby Avenue SW (P.04207); (2) Brenda Avenue SW / Alvin Avenue SW (P.04391); and (3) Hillandale Drive / Rutledge Way (Fairfield) (P.04421) to a “single” Bidder based upon the total cost of the three (3) individual main replacement projects.

The Work consists of but is not limited to the installation of approximately 2,900’ of 6” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; 3,720’ of 4” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; 400’ of 2” Municipex (PEXa) pipe; and 125 water services” and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work along Hillandale Drive; Rutledge Drive; Rutledge Way; Glenfield Road; Glen Oaks Drive; Glen Oaks Circle; Oakland Drive; Oakview Circle; Glen Crest Circle; Swann Drive; Park Circle and Owen Avenue located in the City of Fairfield, Alabama.

Bids shall be based on unit price items and lump sum items as indicated on the Bid Form (Section 00410).

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Manager – System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bidders may obtain one (1) complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Manager -System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within ninety (90) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:40 a.m. local time on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, in person in the Meter Shop Conference Room. All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference. The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference in person. HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each Prospective Bidder is required to visit the site(s) at which the Work is to be performed. The OWNER will not conduct a site visit with the Prospective Bidders.

Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in Section 00435, Bid Bond.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from CONTRACTORS who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on social or economic status. Historically Underutilized Business (HUB): a business formed for the purpose of making a profit and is at least 51% owned, operated and/or controlled by one or more American citizens or permanent resident aliens who are a: Minority Business Enterprise (MBE); Women Business Enterprise (WBE); or Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) [herein sometimes collectively referred to as a HUB].

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”), a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the State of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200a Certification Regarding Debarment. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200b Certification Regarding Lobbying Restrictions. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200c Certification Regarding Civil Rights Obligations. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200d Certification Regarding EEO Requirements. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200e Certification Regarding AIS Requirements. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200f Certification Regarding Telecon and Video Requirements. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must comply with Section 00452 Non-Discrimination Policy, while conducting business or participating in events or activities for the OWNER. Each Prospective Bidder shall maintain an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation at all times.

Each Prospective Bidder must read, understand, and adhere to the requirements of Section 00740 Wage Determination Schedule relative to the minimum prevailing wage rates mandated by the applicable state labor department or other authority having jurisdiction (NO EXCEPTIONS). Each Prospective Bidder is required to make sure his or her Subcontractor(s) understand the minimum prevailing wage rates for the work location.

Each Prospective Bidder must read and provide documentation relative to the “Request for Company Product and Service Information Letter” and complete the “EEO Report Form” document for the corporation, partnership, joint venture, etc. submitting a bid included at the end of the Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders. These two (2) items must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid.

Each Prospective Bidder shall read and understand the Alabama Department of Revenue’s (ADOR’s) sales and use tax exemption policy pursuant to Act 2013-205 Section 1(g) [CONTRACTOR accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax – Attachment to BWWB Bid Form]. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the Bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Prime Contractor and Subcontractor(s) licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project. For further information see Section 00409, Alabama Department of Revenue-Sales and Use Tax Exemption, Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders (Article 33) and refer to paragraph 6.10 in the Supplementary Conditions.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. Unless extended by OWNER, a Contract will be awarded within ninety (90) calendar days after the day of the opening of Bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Primary Contact:

Ms. Janice Acoff

Telephone: (205) 244-4265

Facsimile: (205) 244-4765

Secondary Contact:

Mr. Douglass W. Stockham, IV, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 244-4186

Facsimile: (205) 244-4686

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

BRENDA AVENUE SOUTHWEST / ALVIN AVENUE SOUTHWEST

Project Number(s): P.04391

Capital Budget Number(s): 1D & 1E

Sealed Bids for a water main replacement project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:30 a.m. local time immediately after the 2nd Project in WIFIA Set #1 on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, by System Development Department staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama. Each Prospective Bidder will be able to listen to the Bid Opening via conference call [Number: 1-888-278-0296 / Access Code: 2875407]. Bids received after 9:00 a.m. local time on date aforementioned will be rejected and returned unopened.

** The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham will award WIFIA Set #1 which includes (1) Grasselli Avenue SW / Doby Avenue SW (P.04207); (2) Brenda Avenue SW / Alvin Avenue SW (P.04391); and (3) Hillandale Drive / Rutledge Way (Fairfield) (P.04421) to a “single” Bidder based upon the total cost of the three (3) individual main replacement projects.

The Work consists of, but is not limited to the installation of approximately 1,200’ of 8” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; 2,850’ of 6” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; 950’ of 4” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; and 57 water services and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work along Brenda Avenue Southwest; Alvin Avenue Southwest; 39th Street Southwest; Felix Avenue Southwest; Spaulding Street Southwest; and Horace Street Southwest (Crawford Street Southwest), located in the City of Birmingham, Alabama.

Bids shall be based on unit price items and lump sum items as indicated on the Bid Form (Section 00410).

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Manager – System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bidders may obtain one (1) complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Manager -System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within ninety (90) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:20 a.m. local time on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, in person in the Meter Department Conference Room, 1st Floor Main Office Building (3600 1st Avenue North). All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference. The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference via conference call. HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each Prospective Bidder is required to visit the site(s) at which the Work is to be performed. The OWNER will not conduct a site visit with the Prospective Bidders.

Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in Section 00435, Bid Bond.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from CONTRACTORS who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on social or economic status. Historically Underutilized Business (HUB): a business formed for the purpose of making a profit and is at least 51% owned, operated and/or controlled by one or more American citizens or permanent resident aliens who are a: Minority Business Enterprise (MBE); Women Business Enterprise (WBE); or Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) [herein sometimes collectively referred to as a HUB].

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”), a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the State of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200a Certification Regarding Debarment. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200b Certification Regarding Lobbying Restrictions. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200c Certification Regarding Civil Rights Obligations. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200d Certification Regarding EEO Requirements. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200e Certification Regarding AIS Requirements. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200f Certification Regarding Telecon and Video Requirements. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must comply with Section 00452 Non-Discrimination Policy, while conducting business or participating in events or activities for the OWNER. Each Prospective Bidder shall maintain an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation at all times.

Each Prospective Bidder must read, understand, and adhere to the requirements of Section 00740 Wage Determination Schedule relative to the minimum prevailing wage rates mandated by the applicable state labor department or other authority having jurisdiction (NO EXCEPTIONS). Each Prospective Bidder is required to make sure his or her Subcontractor(s) understand the minimum prevailing wage rates for the work location.

Each Prospective Bidder must read and provide documentation relative to the “Request for Company Product and Service Information Letter” and complete the “EEO Report Form” document for the corporation, partnership, joint venture, etc. submitting a bid included at the end of the Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders. These two (2) items must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid.

Each Prospective Bidder shall read and understand the Alabama Department of Revenue’s (ADOR’s) sales and use tax exemption policy pursuant to Act 2013-205 Section 1(g) [CONTRACTOR accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax – Attachment to BWWB Bid Form]. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the Bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Prime Contractor and Subcontractor(s) licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project. For further information see Section 00409, Alabama Department of Revenue-Sales and Use Tax Exemption, Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders (Article 33) and refer to paragraph 6.10 in the Supplementary Conditions.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. Unless extended by OWNER, a Contract will be awarded within ninety (90) calendar days after the day of the opening of Bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Primary Contact:

Mr. Douglass W. Stockham, IV, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 244-4186

Facsimile: (205) 244-4686

Secondary Contact:

Ms. Janice Acoff

Telephone: (205) 244-4265

Facsimile: (205) 244-4765

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

GRASSELLI AVENUE SOUTHWEST / DOBY AVENUE SOUTHWEST

Project Number(s): P.04207

Capital Budget Number(s): 1D & 1E

Sealed Bids for a water main replacement project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:15 a.m. local time immediately after the 1st Project in WIFIA Set #1 on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, by System Development Department staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama. Each Prospective Bidder will be able to listen to the Bid Opening via conference call [Number: 1-888-278-0296 / Access Code: 2875407]. Bids received after 9:00 a.m. local time on date aforementioned will be rejected and returned unopened.

** The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham will award WIFIA Set #1 which includes (1) Grasselli Avenue SW / Doby Avenue SW (P.04207); (2) Brenda Avenue SW / Alvin Avenue SW (P.04391); and (3) Hillandale Drive / Rutledge Way (Fairfield) (P.04421) to a “single” Bidder based upon the total cost of the three (3) individual main replacement projects.

The Work consists of, but is not limited to the installation of approximately 3,310’ of 6” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; 3,090’ of 4” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; and 100 water services and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work along George Avenue Southwest; 39th Street Southwest; Howard Avenue Southwest; Grasselli Avenue Southwest; Todd Avenue Southwest; Felix Avenue Southwest; Doby Avenue Southwest; Spaulding Street Southwest; and Eli Avenue Southwest, located in the City of Birmingham, Alabama.

Bids shall be based on unit price items and lump sum items as indicated on the Bid Form (Section 00410).

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Manager – System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bidders may obtain one (1) complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Manager -System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within ninety (90) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, in person in the Meter Department Conference Room, 1st Floor Main Office Building (3600 1st Avenue North). All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference. The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference via conference call. HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each Prospective Bidder is required to visit the site(s) at which the Work is to be performed. The OWNER will not conduct a site visit with the Prospective Bidders.

Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in Section 00435, Bid Bond.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from CONTRACTORS who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on social or economic status. Historically Underutilized Business (HUB): a business formed for the purpose of making a profit and is at least 51% owned, operated and/or controlled by one or more American citizens or permanent resident aliens who are a: Minority Business Enterprise (MBE); Women Business Enterprise (WBE); or Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) [herein sometimes collectively referred to as a HUB].

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”), a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the State of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200a Certification Regarding Debarment. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200b Certification Regarding Lobbying Restrictions. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200c Certification Regarding Civil Rights Obligations. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200d Certification Regarding EEO Requirements. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200e Certification Regarding AIS Requirements. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200f Certification Regarding Telecon and Video Requirements. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must comply with Section 00452 Non-Discrimination Policy, while conducting business or participating in events or activities for the OWNER. Each Prospective Bidder shall maintain an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation at all times.

Each Prospective Bidder must read, understand, and adhere to the requirements of Section 00740 Wage Determination Schedule relative to the minimum prevailing wage rates mandated by the applicable state labor department or other authority having jurisdiction (NO EXCEPTIONS). Each Prospective Bidder is required to make sure his or her Subcontractor(s) understand the minimum prevailing wage rates for the work location.

Each Prospective Bidder must read and provide documentation relative to the “Request for Company Product and Service Information Letter” and complete the “EEO Report Form” document for the corporation, partnership, joint venture, etc. submitting a bid included at the end of the Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders. These two (2) items must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid.

Each Prospective Bidder shall read and understand the Alabama Department of Revenue’s (ADOR’s) sales and use tax exemption policy pursuant to Act 2013-205 Section 1(g) [CONTRACTOR accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax – Attachment to BWWB Bid Form]. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the Bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Prime Contractor and Subcontractor(s) licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project. For further information see Section 00409, Alabama Department of Revenue-Sales and Use Tax Exemption, Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders (Article 33) and refer to paragraph 6.10 in the Supplementary Conditions.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. Unless extended by OWNER, a Contract will be awarded within ninety (90) calendar days after the day of the opening of Bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Primary Contact:

Mr. Douglass W. Stockham, IV, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 244-4186

Facsimile: (205) 244-4686

Secondary Contact:

Ms. Janice Acoff

Telephone: (205) 244-4265

Facsimile: (205) 244-4765

Consultant Engineer:

A.G. Gaston Engineering LLC

1820 3rd Avenue North

Suite 400

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Primary Contact:

Mr. Bo Linder, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 532-3853

PUBLIC NOTICE

Foresite Services, Inc. is proposing to install a monopole telecommunications tower to be located at 1431 Loveless Lane, Birmingham, Jefferson County, Alabama at latitude 33° 23’ 4.3” north and longitude 86° 54’ 4.5” west. The height of the tower will be 60.7 meters above ground level (301.7 meters above mean sea level). The tower is anticipated to have FAA Style E (L-864/L-865-/L-810) lighting. Specific information regarding the project is available by calling Chad Stinnett during normal business hours at (205) 629-3868. Any interested party may submit environmental related comments within 30 days of this publication with Environmental, Inc. at 96B Cogswell Avenue, Pell City, AL 35125 for comments on the impact of the proposed action on any districts, sites, buildings, structures, or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering, or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places under National Historic Preservation Act Section 106. Interested persons may review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file no. A1302315. Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the project under the National Environmental Policy Act rules of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 CFR § 1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website and may only raise environmental concerns. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest, but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. A copy of the Request should also be provided to Environmental, Inc. at 96B Cogswell Avenue, Pell City, Alabama 35125.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DAWSON COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

Civil Action

File No. 2024-AD-002-A

INRE:

ABIGAIL BINKLEY,

A minor child.

ARIANNA BINKLEY,

A minor child.

Petition of WANDA FAY FIELDS AND

JIMMY DON FIELDS.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: CHRIS BINKLEY, FATHER OF THE ABOVE-NAMED CHILD

By order for service by publication dated the 22nd day of May 2024, you are hereby notified that on the 6th day of March 2024, Dee Anne Dial, Esq. filed a Petition for Adoption and Termination of Parental Rights as to A.B and A.B.

This matter has been set for final hearing on the 5th day of December, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in the Superior Court of Dawson County, Dawson County Courthouse, Courtroom B.

WITNESS, the Honorable Amber Sowers, Judge of said Court, this the 28th day of October, 2024.

Justin Power, Clerk

Dawson County Superior Court

Dawson County, Georgia

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA

COUNTY OF BROWN

IN CIRCUIT COURT

FIFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP AND CONSERVATORSHIP

OF WYATT RYSTROM AND KADEN RYSTROM,

MINOR CHILDREN.

06GDN24-15

FURTHER

AMENDED

NOTICE OF HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a hearing on Petitioner’s Petition for Guardianship, before the court, the Honorable Richard A. Sommers, presiding, has been scheduled for January 10, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. at the Brown County Courthouse in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Dated this 4th day of November, 2024.

/s/ Brandon M. Taliaferro

Brandon Taliaferro

Attorney for Petitioners

TALIAFERRO LAW FIRM, P.C.

P.O. Box 287

Aberdeen, SD 57402-0287

(605)-681-5920

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Birmingham City Schools at the office of Edward McMullen, Purchasing Department, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 until 10:00 a.m. local time Thursday, November 21, 2024 for the LED Video Scoreboard for Carver High School for Birmingham Board of Education, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A non-mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at: Carver High School, 3900 – 24th. Street, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35207.

Birmingham Board of Education has adopted a policy designed to encourage the participation of MBE/DBE firms in construction projects.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Birmingham City Schools in an amount not less than five (5%) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bid documents may be obtained and are available on the Districts website at https://www.bhamcityschools.org/page/332.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by Birmingham Board of Education Purchasing Department or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Birmingham Board of Education: the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Owner:

Birmingham City Schools

2015 Park Place, North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Attn: Edward McMullen

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Birmingham City Schools at the office of Edward McMullen, Purchasing Department, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 until 10:30 a.m. local time Thursday, November 21, 2024 for the LED Video Scoreboard for Jackson-Olin High School for Birmingham Board of Education, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A non-mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at: Jackson-Olin High School, 1300 Avenue F, Ensley, Birmingham, Alabama 35218.

Birmingham Board of Education has adopted a policy designed to encourage the participation of MBE/DBE firms in construction projects.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Birmingham City Schools in an amount not less than five (5%) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bid documents may be obtained and are available on the Districts website at https://www.bhamcityschools.org/page/332.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by Birmingham Board of Education Purchasing Department or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Birmingham Board of Education: the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Owner:

Birmingham City Schools

2015 Park Place, North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Attn: Edward McMullen

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Birmingham City Schools at the office of Edward McMullen, Purchasing Department, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 until 11:00 a.m. local time Thursday, November 21, 2024 for the LED Video Scoreboard for Wenonah High School for Birmingham Board of Education, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A non-mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at: Wenonah High School, 2800 Wilson Road, SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35221.

Birmingham Board of Education has adopted a policy designed to encourage the participation of MBE/DBE firms in construction projects.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Birmingham City Schools in an amount not less than five (5%) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bid documents may be obtained and are available on the Districts website at https://www.bhamcityschools.org/page/332.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by Birmingham Board of Education Purchasing Department or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Birmingham Board of Education: the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Owner:

Birmingham City Schools

2015 Park Place, North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Attn: Edward McMullen

ATTENTION

In search of individuals who were employed at

Ed Mollison Chevrolet in Birmingham, AL between

1954-1980 and worked with or knew DOUGLAS

HENLEY, please call 1-855-988-2537.

VEHICLE AUCTION

Vehicle Information:

YEAR: 2005

MAKE: FORD

MODEL: FIVE HUNDRED SEL

VIN: 1FAFP27105G184215

Time of auction: December 16, 2024 at 7:00 a.m.

Honeycutt Garage

