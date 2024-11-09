Siblings Become Medical Providers After Lifesaving Kidney Donation at UAB

By Hannah Echols | UAB News

Days after finishing her first semester of medical school, Amaris Elston awoke in a hospital room. She felt drained as her body started to adjust to its new reality.

Her pain eased as her younger sister, Dominique Elston, walked into the room. It was the most alive Dominique had looked in three years and all Amaris needed to know donating her kidney to her sister was more than worth it.

While she physically gave her kidney that day, Amaris also gave Dominique an opportunity to finally fight for her dreams.

On Aug. 10, 2024, those dreams became a reality as Dominique graduated with a nursing degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. In the stands was her sister, and fellow UAB alum, cheering her on as she crossed the stage decked out in green and gold.

Medical Journey

Dominique was 18 years old when her blood pressure skyrocketed, and her parents rushed her to an emergency room. Her kidneys were spilling protein into the urine, a sign of kidney damage.

She was referred to UAB Hospital, where she was diagnosed with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. The condition caused severe scarring on her kidneys, which led to kidney failure. The soon-to-be college freshman started a medication regimen, but her kidneys continued to decline. A year later, Dominique returned home and started dialysis.

“I tried to live a ‘normal’ life and juggle school and work while going to dialysis three times a week,” Dominique said. “Dialysis drains you. It got to the point where I had to stop everything else just to have the energy and strength to undergo treatment.”

A sister’s love

Amaris was working toward her Master of Biomedical and Health Sciences degree at UAB when she found out about Dominique’s diagnosis. She knew her younger sister may eventually need a kidney transplant.

“My first thought was ‘Why can’t I give her one of my kidneys?’ but I knew enough about transplants that it wasn’t that simple,” Amaris said. “My family also had a history of kidney issues, so being a match for Dominique was a long shot.”

Over the next year, she watched as her vivacious sister gradually lost her spark. Amaris was in the middle of medical school interviews when she got the news that Dominique’s kidneys were operating at less than 5 percent and her best hope was a kidney transplant.

The average wait time for a kidney transplant is three to five years. For the Black community, the wait time is historically longer. Amaris understood these statistics and, against Dominique’s wishes, decided to get tested to be a living organ donor.

She was a match.

Amaris spent the next few months juggling her first semester of medical school at UAB with mental and physical evaluations to prepare for the transplant.

“That first semester was very hard, but I knew my sister’s life was in my hands,” Amaris said. “I also knew she didn’t want me to give up my dream of being a doctor, so it was important that I also focused on school.”

In December of 2018, the siblings underwent the procedure, and Dominique’s health immediately improved. She reenrolled into a local community college in the fall, finally pressing start on her education goals that were paused.

As did her sister, Dominique knew she wanted to work in health care. The nurses who were by her side through her kidney journey solidified her decision to become a nurse.

In 2023, she started at the UAB School of Nursing — a school and program she had longed to join.

“After years of ups and downs, UAB was everything and more,” Dominique said. “I’ve made lifelong friends, learned so much about myself, and also feel prepared to go out and help others like the nurses who helped me.”

Since graduation, Dominique began her career as a neurology intensive care unit nurse at UAB Hospital. She is working in the same field as Amaris, who is currently a neurology resident. The two cite their grandmother, who passed from dementia-related complications, as their inspiration.

As the sisters reflect on years of ups and downs, both agree that the challenges have taught them how to overcome adversity and never give up hope. They look forward to using their experiences to help their patients overcome barriers in their own lives.

“I did not think I would ever get to this point, a college graduate and a nurse,” Dominique said. “It wasn’t an easy journey, and there were times when I lost hope; but I am thankful for my family, friends and mentors who encouraged me to keep pushing forward.”

