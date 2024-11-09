Birmingham Approves $1M Redevelopment Agreement to Support the Northeast YMCA

birminghamal.gov

The City of Birmingham has approved a $1 million redevelopment agreement with the YMCA of Greater Birmingham to support the renovation of the Northeast Y in Roebuck as well as develop a 22-home Habitat Village in the surrounding area. This project is part of a major, multi-partner effort to reimagine the area as a “transformational agency.”

“This is huge and will be life-changing for the people of East Birmingham and the surrounding communities,” Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin said. “This new, innovative campus concept will be a national model for YMCAs across the country.”

The YMCA plans to take its Roebuck property and redevelop its building and land with a goal to address disparities of safe spaces, homeownership, early learning, healthcare, mental wellness and financial literacy. They have joined with the City of Birmingham and area partners for what is being called the Roebuck Collaborative for a $15.3 million project to improve the East Birmingham community. Monies from the city’s support are from its Community Development Block Grant and its American Rescue Plan Act fund.

The Northeast YMCA will receive major renovations to its current 18,000 square foot facility and a new 8,000 square foot addition will include a premier health care center, mental health and nutrition counseling, a family and community resource center providing state-funded Pre-K, and programs to support the surrounding neighborhood. The Habitat Village will include 22 new single-family homes that will provide affordable housing for area residents. These properties will sit on eight acres of a well-lit walkable neighborhood as well as include a community garden, playgrounds and a multi-use facility.

The partners for this innovative initiative are Habitat for Humanity of Greater Birmingham, Christ Health Center, Impact Family Counseling, Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, United Way of Central Alabama/Meals on Wheels, and Alabama First Class Pre-K.