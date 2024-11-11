Step Into Health: UAB Shares Five Tips for Walking to Wellness

By Katherine Kirk | uabnews.com

Walking is an everyday activity that offers numerous benefits. It is accessible to almost everyone and can improve both mental and physical health. Experts at the University of Alabama at Birmingham have studied the benefits of walking and provide five tips to get started.

“There are many ways in which people customize their walking session, including changing the intensity, duration and terrain,” said Kelley Pettee Gabriel, Ph.D., professor in the UAB Department of Epidemiology and associate dean for research in the School of Public Health. “No matter your age, movement capability or environment, you can reap the benefits of walking.”

Walking, or rolling if using a wheelchair, benefits everyone by promoting overall health and well-being. It helps with weight management, reduces disease risk, including heart disease, and improves overall physical and mental well-being.

“Our bodies are meant to move; movement releases endorphins, making us feel happier and clearheaded,” Gabriel said.

Find A Safe Environment

Walking is a great starting point for improving health since it does not require a gym membership or a lot of equipment. Gabriel says the first step is to find a safe place to walk. This could be a public space or a neighborhood depending upon the person and where they are living.

“You can walk anywhere: a treadmill, a trail, your neighborhood or a local shopping mall,” Gabriel said. “Safety is the most important thing. If you are uncomfortable, you will not get a good walk in.”

Choose a well-lit area, especially for early morning or evening walks. Good lighting helps walkers see the path and makes the walker visible to others. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration advises following road rules and walking as far from traffic as possible if no sidewalk is available.

When starting to walk, Gabriel suggests planning beforehand for consistency, safety and motivation. She suggests using a calendar to schedule walks and to try walking at the same time to help maintain accountability and avoid scheduling conflicts.

“Decide how long or far you want to walk each time,” Gabriel said. “You might want to start with 15-minute walks and work your way up to 30 minutes or longer. Life can be unpredictable, so if you miss a walk, do not get discouraged. Simply adjust your schedule to get back on track.”

Exploring new parks, trails or different neighborhoods keeps walks engaging. Gabriel suggests starting with shorter walks and gradually increasing as fitness improves.

Track Your Steps

Pedometers or fitness trackers can vary in features such as sleep and heart rate tracking; however, Gabriel says, a basic step counter is all one needs to get started.

“A pedometer is useful for tracking distance,” she said. “About 2,000 steps equals a mile, so it can be used as a gauge.”

Tracking steps can help individuals establish goals and monitor progress. Studies have shown that about 7,500 steps per day or 30 minutes of moderate physical activity reflects public health guidelines; however, individuals can establish a goal and gradually increase it as activity levels increase.

Start Slow

“If I give advice to those just starting out walking, I always recommend starting slow,” Gabriel said. “Walking does not have to be competitive, so you can go at your own pace.”

Starting with 10- to 15-minute walks will help the body gradually adapt to the new activity without it being overwhelming. Warming up with gentle stretching can help prepare the muscles and support gradual improvement.

Light stretching before and after a walk is beneficial, especially as walks become longer. This helps prevent injuries and soreness that would keep someone from consistently walking.

Staying hydrated before, during and after the walk can help support overall health and performance. Gabriel says to bring a water bottle or have one in the car for before and after the walk.

“Overall, observe how the body feels during and after walks,” Gabriel said. “If pain or discomfort occurs, slow down or take a break. It is important to avoid pushing too hard too soon.”

Stay Comfortable

Part of staying motivated and having a good walk is to stay comfortable by wearing the right attire.

“Depending on the weather, dressing in layers allows for easy adjustment to stay warm or cool,” Gabriel said. “Some might like a moisture-wicking fabric to keep sweat at bay, but anything you feel comfortable in is good walking attire.”

Protecting the skin from UV rays on outdoor walks is important. Gabriel recommends applying sunscreen or wearing a hat.

Investing in a pair of comfortable, supportive walking shoes can prevent foot pain and injuries. Brent Haverstock, DPM, co-director of the Advanced Limb Preservation Clinic at UAB, recommends picking a running shoe to walk in as running shoes often provide more support. He suggests visiting a reputable running shoe store for proper foot measurement and assessment.

“With numerous shoe options available, it is important to find what feels comfortable and meets your needs,” Haverstock said. “Running shoes typically have a lifespan of 300 to 500 miles, so I recommend replacing them every six months. However, you may have to replace them sooner if the tread and heel start showing signs of wear and tear.”

UAB offers eight walking trails on its campus for employees, students and visitors. For more information about UAB’s walking trails, click here.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

