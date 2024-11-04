October 31, 2024

_____________________________

Employment

ASSISTANT PUBLIC SAFETY MANAGER: EVENTS

BJCC, is recruiting for an Assistant Public Safety Manager: Events, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT10/31/2024

ASSISTANT PUBLIC SAFETY MANAGER: CITY WALK

BJCC, is recruiting for an Assistant Public Safety Manager: City Walk, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT10/31/2024

RECRUITMENT

Client Service and Consulting Coordinator (3 positions) – McCalla, AL. Req’d: Bach’s deg. in any major. Mail resumes to: POSCO AAPC, LLC, 6500 Jefferson Metro Pkwy, McCalla, AL 35111

BT10/31/2024

VITA BANK

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

UM is currently soliciting applicants for its faculty and professional staff Vita Bank. From time to time, the University hires faculty and professional staff on a temporary full- or part-time basis from this pool. For 2024 – 2025, the University may need temporary faculty in accounting; art; biology; chemistry; communication science and disorders; communication studies; data analytics; computer science; counseling; dietetics; digital filmmaking; economics; education; education administration; English; family relations; hospitality and tourism; finance, French; geography; geology; history; human development; information systems; instructional technology; intern supervision in education; library; management; marketing; mass communication; mathematics; music; nursing, physics, philosophy; political science; production operations; psychology; religion; social work; sociology; Spanish; theatre and several other disciplines.

Minimum qualifications: Faculty – master’s degree with 18 graduate hours in teaching discipline or equivalent in professional experiences; Clinical Supervisors – master’s degree in SLP with at least 3 years of professional experience.

Applicants must complete an online application at https://jobs.montevallo.edu and attach a letter of interest, a current curriculum vita or resume and contact information for three references.

UM is an AA/EO/V/D employer.

BT10/31/2024

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-904573

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JAMES W. GOREE,DECEASED; SALITA HOUSTON,DECEASED; DARRELL P. HOUSTON, DECEASED; DERRICK EARL HOUSTON; RONALD D. HOUSTON, DWIGHT JAMES HOUSTON; CAROLYN HOUSTON CLEVELAND; JANIS HOUSTON LANIER; SHONTENA L. HUDSON GLOVER; DELICIA MORRIS KING; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 18, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1004 13th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a

legal description of:

The Northerly 50 feet of the Southerly 130 feet of the East one half of Block 6 in the survey of lands belonging to the Estate of J.M. Ware, deceased, said lot fronting 50 feet along the Westerly line of 13th Street North and extending back to that uniform width to North and South Alley, as the same is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Deed Book 158, Page 1321, a/k/a NLY 50 FT S OF SLY 130 FT S OFE 1/2 OF BLK 6 JM WARE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 14, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. in Room 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, AL 35203. The BirminghamLand Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL, 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 3rd day of September, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/31//2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903572

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO:ESSIE B. JACKSON AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD,

JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties

claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 7, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 14, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1022 3rd St. W, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-34-3-010-011.000 a/k/a 012200342010011000

Legal Description: The North ½ of Lots 1,2 and 3, and the North 12 feet of the South 100 feet of Lots 1,2 and 3 all in Block 58, according to the Survey of North Smithfield, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 149, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a N 112 FT LOTS 1 2 & 3 BLK 58 MAP OF SMITHFIELD (NORTH)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 21st day of October, 2024

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/31/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903520

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ANNIE MAE SAUNDERS A/K/A ANNIE MAE SANDERS AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF

DECEASED; ORAVAE THOMAS AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; M & R

PROPERTIES, INC.; THE PROVIDENT BANK, INC.; GRACE MAE NETTLES AND HER HEIRS

AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 5, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 14, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1019 1st St. N, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-34-1-012-007.000 a/k/a 0122003410120070000000

Legal Description: The South 60 feet of Lot 8, in Block 21, according to the Survey of Dr. Joseph R. Smith addition to Birmingham called “Smithfield (North)”, as recorded in Map Book 1, at Page 149, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama A/K/A S 60S FT OF LOT 8 BLK 21 SMITHFIELD (NORTH)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 21st day of October, 2024

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/31/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter I, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

that Ingle Demolition & Salvage, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Demolition of

Old Robinson Elementary Abatement and Demolition at 8400 1st Ave S, for the State of Alabama and the

City of Birmingham, AL 35206, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

Exford Architects.

Ingle Demolition & Salvage, Inc.

P.O Box 306

Adamsville, AL 35005

BT10/31/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Interior Renovations for Shelby County High School Shelby County for the State of Alabama and the County of Chelsea, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT10/31/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Addition to Fieldhouse for Chelsea High School Football at Chelsea AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Chelsea, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT10/31/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Section 39-1 as amended by H275, Code of Alabama, 1977, notice is hereby given that Badger Building, contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovations to Bethel Baptist Church Parsonage and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Architecture Works LLC during this period.

10/31/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Fine Arts Addition and Renovation for Pelham High School, Package B: Culinary Lab Upgrade and Outdoor Cooking Addition at Pelham, AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Pelham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT10/31/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the UAB West Pavilion 1st Floor – MEG Installation project, UAB Project #H205025, for the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama on behalf of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, located at 625 19th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact Birchfield Penuel Architects, 2805 Crescent Avenue, Birmingham, AL 35209.

P & M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT10/31/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the UAB Chauncey Sparks Center 6th Floor Neurology Renovation project, UAB Project #230103, for the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama on behalf of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, located at 1720 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact T.R. I. Architecture + Interior Design, LLC, 2627 Aberdeen Road, Birmingham, AL 35223.

P & M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT10/31/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Pratt City Phase I P.04041, Ave V & U, Court T, 4th Pl, 6th Ln, 6th Pl, 7th St for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County and the Birmingham Water Works, owner, and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birmingham Water Works board (Architect/Engineer)

Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc.

Contractor

2550 Cone Drive

Birmingham, Al 35217

BT10/31/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Pratt City Phase 2 P.04040, Court A, Ave B ,C & E, 3rd Way, 5th Pl, 5th Way, 6th St, for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County and the Birmingham Water Works, owner, and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birmingham Water Works board (Architect/Engineer)

Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc.

Contractor

2550 Cone Drive

Birmingham, Al 35217

BT10/31/2024

REQUEST FOR RESUMES

CITY OF BESSEMER

Board of Directors of the Downtown Redevelopment Board of the City of Bessemer.

The City Council of the City of Bessemer invites qualified electors and taxpayers of the municipality to submit resumes to the City Clerk to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of the Downtown Redevelopment Board of the City of Bessemer, Alabama.

Resumes will be received by Wanda Taylor, City Clerk, 1700 3rd Avenue North, (1st Floor), Bessemer, AL 35020 no later than 5:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) on November 13, 2024. The City will keep late resumes submitted for consideration. Notice of appointment will be made by the Council. For acceptable forms of submission, contact the City Clerk at 205-424-4060.

Wanda D. Taylor

City Clerk

City of Bessemer

BT10/31/2024

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) No. P25006

Information Technology Assessment Services

Issues October 18, 2024

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst

Telephone: (205)521-0611

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-PROPOSAL CONFERENCE

Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 11:00 AM CT

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Friday November 8, 2024, 3:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Monday November 18, 2024 3:00 PM CT 1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT10/31/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF

THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

CLAYTON ROAD

Project Number(s): P.04494

Capital Budget Number(s): 1A

Sealed Bids for a water main reinforcement project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, November 21, 2024. The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, November 21, 2024, by System Development Department staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama. Each Prospective Bidder will be able to listen to the Bid Opening via conference call [Number: 1-888-278-0296 / Access Code: 2875407]. Bids received after 9:00 a.m. local time on date aforementioned will be rejected and returned unopened.

The Work consists of, but is not limited to, the installation of approximately 2,710’ of 8” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; 3,290’ of 6” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe; and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work along Clayton Road and Shriner Drive, located in unincorporated Jefferson County, Alabama.

This project is supported, in whole or in part, by Federal Award #SLFRP 1176, awarded to Jefferson County by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Bids shall be based on unit price items and lump sum items as indicated on the Bid Form (Section 00410).

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Manager – System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bidders may obtain one (1) complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Manager -System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within ninety (90) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, November 7, 2024, in the Meter Department Conference Room, 1st Floor Main Office Building (3600 1st Avenue North). All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference. The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference via conference call. HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each Prospective Bidder is required to visit the site(s) at which the Work is to be performed. The OWNER will not conduct a site visit with the Prospective Bidders.

Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in Section 00435, Bid Bond.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from CONTRACTORS who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on social or economic status. Historically Underutilized Business (HUB): a business formed for the purpose of making a profit and is at least 51% owned, operated and/or controlled by one or more American citizens or permanent resident aliens who are a: Minority Business Enterprise (MBE); Women Business Enterprise (WBE); or Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) [herein sometimes collectively referred to as a HUB].

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”), a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the State of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must read and acknowledge compliance with Section 00200a ARPA Federal Award Terms and Conditions. The compliance acknowledgement must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must read and acknowledge compliance with Section 00200b ARPA Civil Rights Certification Requirements. The compliance acknowledgement must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must read and acknowledge compliance with Section 00200c ARPA Lobbying Certification / Disclosure. The compliance acknowledgement must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200d Certification Regarding Debarment. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200e Certification Regarding EEO Requirements. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00200f Certification Regarding AIS Requirements. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must comply with Section 00452 Non-Discrimination Policy, while conducting business or participating in events or activities for the OWNER. Each Prospective Bidder shall maintain an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation at all times.

Each Prospective Bidder must read, understand, and adhere to the requirements of Section 00740 Wage Determination Schedule relative to the minimum prevailing wage rates mandated by the applicable state labor department or other authority having jurisdiction (NO EXCEPTIONS). Each Prospective Bidder is required to make sure his or her Subcontractor(s) understand the minimum prevailing wage rates for the work location.

Each Prospective Bidder must read and provide documentation relative to the “Request for Company Product and Service Information Letter” and complete the “EEO Report Form” document for the corporation, partnership, joint venture, etc. submitting a bid included at the end of the Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders. These two (2) items must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid [Section 00200g and Section 00200h].

Each Prospective Bidder shall read and understand the Alabama Department of Revenue’s (ADOR’s) sales and use tax exemption policy pursuant to Act 2013-205 Section 1(g) [CONTRACTOR accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax – Attachment to BWWB Bid Form]. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the Bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Prime Contractor and Subcontractor(s) licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project. For further information see Section 00409, Alabama Department of Revenue-Sales and Use Tax Exemption, Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders (Article 33) and refer to paragraph 6.10 in the Supplementary Conditions.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. Unless extended by OWNER, a Contract will be awarded within ninety (90) calendar days after the day of the opening of Bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Primary Contact:

Mr. Douglass W. Stockham, IV, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 244-4186

Facsimile: (205) 244-4686

Secondary Contact:

Ms. Janice Acoff

Telephone: (205) 244-4265

Facsimile: (205) 244-4765

BT10/31/2024

INVITATION TO BID

Growth Builders invites land development contractors to bid on site work at Oak Hill and Shadowbrook. Interested contractors should email jdapogny@growthbyncrc.com to request site plans and scope. MWDBEs certified by ADECA or BCIA are encouraged to apply.

BT10/31/2024

INVITATION TO BID

Growth Builders invites homebuilding contractors to bid on new homes at Oak Hill, Woodlawn and Shadowbrook. Interested contractors should email gmowatt@growthbyncrc.com to request architectural plans and scope. MWDBEs certified by ADECA or BCIA are encouraged to apply.

BT10/31/2024

NOTICE

Request for Proposal (RFP) for Eviction Prevention Initiative

City of Birmingham, AL

I. Introduction

The City of Birmingham is seeking proposals from qualified organizations to design and implement a comprehensive Eviction Prevention Initiative aimed at reducing evictions and improving the financial stability of renters. This initiative will focus on eviction prevention, providing financial education, and offering services to enhance long-term housing security.

II. Objective

The primary objective of this initiative is to:

• Prevent evictions and homelessness.

• Provide resources and tools to improve renters’ financial stability.

• Promote sustainable, long-term housing security within the community.

III. Scope of Work

The selected organization(s) will be responsible for the following tasks but not limited to:

1. Eviction Prevention Services:

• Emergency Financial Assistance: Provide funds for rental arrears, utilities, and other housing-related needs to prevent evictions.

• Legal Assistance: Partner with legal aid services to offer representation and guidance for tenants facing eviction.

• Tenant-Landlord Mediation: Facilitate communication between tenants and landlords to resolve conflicts and prevent eviction filings.

2. Financial Stability and Education:

• Financial Counseling: Offer one-on-one counseling sessions for renters focusing on budgeting, debt reduction, and improving credit scores.

• Workshops and Seminars: Provide group workshops on financial literacy, including money management, homeownership readiness, and building savings.

• Workforce Development: Collaborate with local agencies to connect renters to job training, skill development, and employment opportunities that improve income levels and stability.

3. Community Outreach & Engagement:

• Awareness Campaigns: Promote the availability of eviction prevention services through social media, community events, and partnerships with local organizations.

• Partnerships with Landlords: Encourage partnerships with landlords to establish fair lease agreements, flexible payment plans, and explore alternatives to eviction.

4. Data Collection and Reporting:

• Track and report metrics such as the number of evictions prevented, the number of renters receiving financial assistance, and the success rate of financial stability programs.

• Evaluate the long-term impact of the initiative on housing stability.

IV. Proposal Requirements

Proposals should include the following sections:

1. Organization Overview:

• Brief history and mission of your organization.

• Experience in delivering Eviction Prevention or financial education programs.

• Organizational capacity to deliver the services outlined in the RFP.

2. Project Approach:

• Detailed description of how the organization will implement eviction prevention and financial stability services.

• Timeline of activities and milestones.

• Partnerships and collaborations with local service providers, legal aid, and landlords.

3. Staffing and Key Personnel:

• Resumes and qualifications of key staff responsible for the implementation of the initiative.

• Experience in housing programs, financial education, and outreach.

4. Budget Proposal:

• Detailed budget for the project, including staffing, administrative costs, and program expenses.

• Explanation of how funds will be allocated to specific services.

5. Performance Measurement:

• Metrics and benchmarks to evaluate the success of the initiative.

• Plan for reporting progress to the City of Birmingham.

6. References:

• Contact information for three references familiar with the organization’s work on similar projects.

V. Proposal Scoring Criteria

The evaluation and selection of proposals will be based on a thorough assessment of each proposal’s ability to demonstrate sustainability and innovative models while meeting the objectives of the Eviction Prevention Initiative. Proposals will be scored using the criteria listed below, with a total possible score of 100 points.

1. Experience and Organizational Capacity (20 points)

• Demonstrated experience in providing housing stability, eviction prevention, and financial education services.

• Capacity to deliver the proposed services effectively, including staffing, resources, and relevant partnerships.

2. Project Approach and Implementation Plan (30 points)

• Quality and feasibility of the approach to eviction prevention and financial stability programs.

• Clarity and detail of the implementation plan, including timelines, milestones, and key activities.

• Demonstrated innovation and creativity in addressing housing stability.

3. Partnerships and Community Engagement (15 points)

• Strength and relevance of partnerships with landlords, community organizations, legal aid, and other stakeholders.

• Demonstrated ability to engage the community and promote outreach effectively.

4. Budget and Cost Effectiveness (15 points)

• Reasonableness of the budget relative to the proposed services and scope of work.

• Effective allocation of funds to maximize impact and reach of the initiative.

• Alignment of budget with program goals and objectives.

5. Performance Measurement and Reporting (10 points)

• Quality and clarity of proposed metrics and benchmarks to measure program success.

• Plan for regular reporting and tracking of program outcomes and impact.

6. Alignment with City Priorities (10 points)

• Extent to which the proposal aligns with the City of Birmingham’s Eviction Prevention goals, especially eviction prevention and financial education.

• Focus on addressing the needs of the most vulnerable renters.

7. Innovation and Sustainability (10 points)

• Degree of innovation in the proposed solution to address Eviction Prevention challenges.

• Plan for sustaining the initiative beyond the funding period to ensure long-term impact.

Total Possible Points: 100

IX. Selection Process

Proposals will be reviewed and scored by a committee of city staff and housing experts. The highest-scoring proposal(s) will be selected for further negotiation and potential award. However, the City of Birmingham reserves the right to award multiple contracts or reject all proposals if they do not meet the City’s objectives.

VII. Submission Instructions

Proposals must be submitted to the Community Development Department by 4:00 p.m. on November 12, 2024. Proposals received via email or fax will not be accepted.

Submission Address (By mail or hand delivery):

Dr. Meghan Venable-Thomas, Director

Community Development Department

710 20th Street North

Room 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

Copies of the complete Request for Consultant Proposals can be obtained in person at the address above or downloaded from the City’s website at https://cobcd.com/. For further inquiries, contact Randi Foy at Randi.Foy@birminghamal.gov or call 205-254-2309.

BT10/31/2024

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

2025-2030 HUD CONSOLIDATED PLAN AND HOUSING PLAN & ANALYSIS OF IMPEDIMENTS TO AND ASSESSMENT OF FAIR HOUSING CHOICE

REQUEST FOR CONSULTANT SERVICE PROPOSALS

This Request for Proposal (RFP) invites consultants to apply for one or both of the following components, with each part requiring a separate narrative, budget, and evaluation:

• PART I: 2025-2030 HUD Consolidated Plan and Housing Plan

• PART II: 2025-2030 Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice

The City of Birmingham, through its Community Development Department, is requesting proposals for consulting services to assist in the preparation of the 2025-2030 HUD Consolidated Plan and the 2025-2030 Analysis of Impediments/Assessment of Fair Housing Choice, in accordance with HUD regulations and guidelines. The Consolidated Plan documents must cover the period from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2030, and must be submitted in final form to the Community Development Department for approval no later than May 2, 2025. The Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing documents must also cover the same period and meet the same submission deadline. Both documents will focus on the service area within the corporate city limits of Birmingham, Alabama.

Submission Information:

Consultant Service Proposals must be submitted to the Community Development Department no later than 4:00 p.m. on November 12, 2024. Proposals received via email or fax will not be accepted.

Submission Address (By mail or hand delivery):

Community Development Department

710 20th Street North, Room 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

Copies of the complete Request for Consultant Proposals can be obtained in person at the address above or downloaded from the City’s website at https://cobcd.com/. For further inquiries, contact Randi Foy at Randi.Foy@birminghamal.gov or call 205-254-2309.

BT10/31/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR A/E REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

DATE: October 11, 2024

FROM: Jefferson County Commission

General Services Department, Room 1

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

RE: REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The General Services department on behalf of the Jefferson County Commission is conducting the A/E services selection process for the described Project.

PROJECT TITLE: Jefferson County Commission Revenue Department Architectural Design for Interior Renovations

PROJECT LOCATION: 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Suite A100, Birmingham, Alabama 35203

PROJECT ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION BUDGET: TBD

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: November 7, 2024, 2 P.M.

This project consists of design and construction at the Revenue Department located in Suite A100 at the Jefferson County Courthouse Annex. The overall project is for renovating the customer service transaction counter and adjacent spaces including private and open office spaces and support areas. The full design scope includes the development and preparation of programming and conceptual plans, space designs, plans and specifications, preparation of bid documents, assistance in the bid process, and construction and warranty phase administration. Architectural and Engineering design services shall include plans for comprehensive demolition of interior architecture spaces and replacement with new interior architectural design and new finishes, new systems design (mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, fire alarm, technology, and telecommunications), and office systems furnishings design and specification.

General requirements: The A/E shall be responsible for the professional quality, technical accuracy, and coordination of the engineering and design work; construction documents shall be signed and “sealed” by the responsible registered professional architect(s) and engineer(s).

The A/E shall coordinate with the appropriate public utility companies and commissions, if required, to prepare connection designs according to the applicable guidelines. Submissions shall be prepared (and revised and resubmitted, if necessary) for securing approvals, class of service, permits, and service hook-ups.

The work shall comply with all applicable City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, State of Alabama, federal codes and regulations. The work shall also comply with any applicable utility provider, construction industry and ASHRAE standards, requirements, and guidelines.

The work shall conform with the “to be established” project budget and scope, once finalized, throughout planning, design, and construction.

The A/E shall make site visits, attend meetings, produce meeting minutes, make presentations, utilize the services of consultants, and submit required deliverables as necessary to execute specific parts of the work ‘to be established’ and in the Contract and the Scope of Work for the project. The A/E will be available to perform optional construction phase services at the agreed upon rate, if requested by the Jefferson County Commission.

If you would like to be considered for this Project, please provide one (1) complete copy of your documentation to our office by the deadline indicated above. Minority, women and disabled veteran-owned enterprises (DBE) are encouraged to apply. Significant local participation is recommended for engineering services for firms outside the State of Alabama. All qualification submissions shall be made in hard copy, bound 8 1/2 x 11 format. Electronic files may be submitted in addition to hard copy. Electronic submissions are to be in PDF format transmitted via a USB drive delivered to our office by the deadline indicated above. Electronic files are not required but are preferred.

Please include the following items in your packet:

Identify each specific qualification request identifiable by associated item numbers and tabbed accordingly below:

Qualification Package

1. Approach. A general statement of the firm’s approach to each of the project packages with particular focus on distinguishing characteristics or services.

2. Work proposed to be performed. A discussion of the firms understanding of the scope of services to be provided and the major work tasks to be performed.

3. Key personnel. A list of the proposed project team assigned to this project and their roles, previous related experience, education, date that person joined the firm.

4. Relevant experience. A statement of the firm’s relevant experience, including a brief description of projects similar in scope and size as the proposed project, include project title, dates work was performed, construction value, client contact information.

5. List of Proposed Engineers/Technology Consultants. Provide a list of proposed engineers/technology consultants the firm plans to use for each specific package for this project. Include their statements of qualifications, profiles and lists of previous experience with projects similar in scope, value, size, and current client contact information. It is imperative that the technology consultant have previous experience in recording, storing and retrieving job applicant screening and testing data.

6. Certificate of Insurance. Submit copy of firm’s certificate of insurance.

7. Include statement of DBE status. Is your firm a “Disadvantaged Business Enterprise”; Minority, women or disabled veteran-owned enterprise? Include statement of DBE status for each identified sub consultant/engineer listed for each package if applicable.

All questions regarding this project and submittal of the Statement of Qualifications shall be directed to Andy Olds, Committee Chair at email address andy.olds@jccal.org. Any contact with the selection committee team members other than Mr. Olds or his designee may disqualify the firm’s proposal from consideration.

BT10/31/2024

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA” or “Authority”) is requesting qualifications (RFQ) from highly experienced and professional firms to perform Architectural and Construction Administration Services in Terminal Restrooms and Service Animal Relief Renovations at the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport. Copies of the RFQ can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com.

A non-mandatory pre-submittal meeting is scheduled for Thursday, November 7 at 2:00 PM CST in the airport terminal Meeting Room A, located on the lower level of the terminal building by doors 4L. This meeting is non- mandatory. All attendees who plan to attend the meeting must RSVP with Ed Seoane, Vice President of Purchasing at eseoane@flybhm.com by 2:00 pm (local time) on Wednesday, November 5, 2024.

The deadline for proposal questions/clarifications is November 13 ,2024 @2:00 PM and the deadline for proposals is November 27th,2024 @2:00 PM. All inquiries are to be sent to eseoane@flybhm.com.

BT10/31/2024

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

The City of Birmingham gives notice that sealed bids for the ARPA FUNDED Garrison Ave SW Drainage Improvements (ENG # 2024-015) project will be received by the City Engineer in Room 220, City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 pm (CDT) on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read in Conference Room 220, 2nd Floor City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama. The award of this Contract will be made pursuant to Alabama Code: 39-1-1, et seq. (Public Works)

The City of Birmingham is a recipient of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (“Fiscal Recovery Funds”) pursuant to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (“ARPA”) and intends to fund, in part or in whole, the cost of this contract using Fiscal Recovery Funds. As such, the selected contractor must comply with the terms of ARPA, regulations issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury (“Treasury”) governing the expenditure of monies distributed from the Fiscal Recovery Funds, the Award Terms and Conditions applicable to the Fiscal Recovery Funds, and such other guidance as Treasury has issued or may issue governing the expenditure of monies distributed from the Fiscal Recovery Funds.

All bidders must have a UEI (Unique Employee Identification) number issued by the U.S. General Services Administration to be eligible to bid on ARPA funded project. UEI numbers can be obtained by signing up at http://sam.gov. Website User Registration is not required to obtain a UEI number.

All bidders are required to submit a Debarment Form completed by a company principal and include it inside the sealed bid envelope. The bidders UEI number must be provided on the Debarment Form.

The primary Items of Work related to this project are:

18”x11” RCAP – 257 LF, Inlets (type varies) – 7 Each, Curb & Gutter (type varies) – 767 LF, 6” Concrete Paving (Driveways) – 82 SY, Asphalt Roadway Patching – 215 SY, Ditch/Swale Grading – 940 LF

Bid documents are open to public inspection in the Office of the City Engineer, Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com under the project name “ARPA FUNDED Garrison Ave SW Drainage Improvements”. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to a maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids and for a period of ninety (90) days thereafter.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only bids submitted by General Contractors licensed in the State of Alabama in accordance with Title 34, Chapter 8 of the Code of Alabama (1975 as amended) will be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID – ARPA Funded Garrison Ave SW Drainage Improvements”. Contractors shall write his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number and the name of the company submitting the bid on the outside of the sealed bid envelope.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) the Authorization to execute the Form of Proposal, (3) bid bond, (4) MBE/DBE Form A, Form C, and Form D, (5) a copy of the Contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, (6) the Contractor’s Completed Debarment Form, (7) and Addendum Acknowledgement.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to this project. Under this Program the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) is encouraged. The Construction Industry Authority establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies.

Bidders may contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request additional information about the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org. For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and businesses, and the Davis-Bacon Act provisions are applicable.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that the bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before 2:00 pm, November 20, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids can be dropped into the Bid Box located in Room 220 of City Hall or delivered to the City Engineer in Room 220 City Hall.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held on November 13, 2024, at 3:00 pm in Room 220 of City Hall.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality in any bid.

Jesse P. Miller, PE

City Engineer

BT10/31/2024

NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA

BIRMINGHAM CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. CV-2023-904307.00

JEFF CARTER, PLAINTIFF

v.

DEVIN R. CULPEPPER,

DEFENDANT

PUBLICATION NOTICE

TO: DEVIN CULPEPPER

6723 MOUNT VERNON RD.

EUPORA, MS 39744

(Last known Address)

You are hereby notified that the Plaintiff, Jeff Carter has filed a complaint on November 28, 2023,

in the Jefferson County Circuit Court against you seeking a judgement against you for injuries

sustained in a trucking accident that occured on May 3, 2022. You are hereby notified that you

must answer the complaint within thirty (30) days beore November 22, 2024, or thirty days after

the last day of this publication. Failure to do so will result in a default judgement may be entered

against you for not answering.

IT IS THEREFORE REQUESTED by the undersigned that publication of this notice is to be made

once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general

circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama.

DONE this 2nd day of October 2024.

Gloria R.Sellers, Esq.

Attorney for Plaintiff

BT10/31/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

WESTERN FILTER PLANT SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE CONVERSION, LIQUID LIME AND ELECTRICAL UPGRADES

Project Number: P.03696

Capital Budget Number: BP-658-20

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Western Filter Plant Sodium Hypochlorite Conversion, Liquid Lime and Electrical Upgrades will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 until 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday December 12, 2024. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

Construction of a new sodium hypochlorite

1. New Bulk Sodium Hypochlorite Building

a. Sodium Hypochlorite Storage Area with grated access platforms above containment area.

b. Bulk sodium hypochlorite storage tanks, day tanks and access platforms.

c. Removable skylight access panels for tank removal.

d. Sodium Hypochlorite metering, transfer, and sump pumps.

e. Chemical Piping and valves.

f. Electrical Room.

g. Mechanical Room with HVAC equipment for the building.

2. New interior and exterior sodium hypochlorite piping and injection points. Containment piping with carrier tubing extends from new building to existing chemical injection points throughout the site. Chemical vaults are to be installed along piping runs to facilitate installation and replacement of chemical tubing.

3. New Liquid Lime Storage and Feed system in new outdoor concrete containment area

1. Liquid Lime storage tanks.

2. Liquid Lime pump enclosure with transfer pumps, feed pumps, power and control panels, safety shower, and sump pumps.

4. New Liquid Lime Truck Unloading Station with LCS, remote from new outdoor containment area.

5. New interior and exterior liquid lime piping, tubing, injection points, and junction boxes. Containment piping with carrier tubing extends from new containment area to existing chemical injection points at the rapid mix and clearwells. Chemical junction boxes are to be installed along piping runs to facilitate installation and replacement of chemical tubing.

6. New MCC equipment in the Electrical Room to replace existing MCC equipment in existing plant’s Chemical Building. New power feed from Filter Building to New Sodium

Hypochlorite Building.

7. New potable water line feeding the new Sodium Hypochlorite Building and additional fire hydrant connections.

8. Replacement of existing water heater beneath alum storage tank, installation of new tempered water valve, and new interior and exterior piping for hot and tempered water.

9. Demolition of old chlorine feed equipment, piping, scales, and scrubber system.

10. Demolition of old MCC’s in Chemical Building.

11. Demolition of old lime storage and feed equipment in the Chemical Building. Repair of Chemical Building roof after removal of old lime silo.

12. New DCS equipment in Sodium Hypochlorite Building and in Chemical Buildings.

13. Temporary power requirements for Carbon Building and new permanent power.

14. Modifications to electrical distribution at field motors, including disconnects, local control stations, and motor terminations.

15. Electrical improvements including video cameras, back boxes, and access control system.

16. Miscellaneous site improvements, electrical duct banks, conduits, and site piping as required.

17. Other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the work.

Bids shall be based on a lump sum plus additional unit price items as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL; and the office of Arcadis U.S., Inc., 1143 1st Ave. South, Birmingham, AL.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents on or after October 29, 2024, from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye McCarroll P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit, will be held at 9:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at the OWNER’s Western Filter Plant , located at 1400 Bankhead Highway,

Birmingham, Alabama 35214. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the pre-bid conference and the pre-bid site visit. The purpose of the pre-bid conference and site visit is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

This project includes a Preconstruction Planning Period that begins when the Contract Times commence. Construction Work onsite will not be allowed until completion of the Preconstruction Planning Period. The Preconstruction Planning Period is set forth in the Agreement.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $50,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in an amount equal to 100 percent of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water

Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00201. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax- Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the Bidder with the best price on the best terms for the OWNER, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 90 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham 3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Hattye McCarroll, P.E

Telephone number (205) 244-4182

Engineer:

ARCADIS, U.S., Inc.

1143 1st Ave South, Suite 109

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Mr. Dhiraj Parekh, P.E

Telephone number (205) 930-5956

BT10/31/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bid packages for “Bid 24-12-16: Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer” will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located, at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

“Specifications and Conditions” and “Bid Forms” are attached, and all bids shall be F.O.B. destination, freight prepaid and no charge. One copy of bid should be returned, and the bidder should retain a copy.

The right is reserved to reject any or all bids submitted, to waive any informalities and technicalities, and to award to the bidder it is deemed will best and most economically serve the “Board’s” interests. The Board reserves the right to cancel this bid within thirty (30) days with written notice. The Board reserves the right to cancel the contract due to non-satisfactory performance or if the vendor is found to violate the terms and conditions or does not correct any violations of specifications within two days after given notice. The Board reserves the right to RE- BID.

Any bids that are mailed must be sent to 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, directed to the attention of the Interim Purchasing Manager and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: Bids on “Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer are due 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2024.”

If you are responding to multiple solicitations, please submit each bid response in its own sealed envelope. To avoid potential shipping delays due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, we encourage all bidders to mail their submissions well in advance. Please note that any bids received after the bid opening deadline will be automatically rejected.

BT10/31/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bid packages for “Bid 24-04-08: Purge and Trap Sample Preparation Systems” will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located, at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

“Specifications and Conditions” and “Bid Forms” are attached, and all bids shall be F.O.B. destination, freight prepaid and no charge. One copy of bid should be returned, and the bidder should retain a copy.

The right is reserved to reject any or all bids submitted, to waive any informalities and technicalities, and to award to the bidder it is deemed will best and most economically serve the “Board’s” interests. The Board reserves the right to cancel this bid within thirty (30) days with written notice. The Board reserves the right to cancel the contract due to non-satisfactory performance or if the vendor is found to violate the terms and conditions or does not correct any violations of specifications within two days after given notice. The Board reserves the right to RE- BID.

Any bids that are mailed must be sent to 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, directed to the attention of the Interim Purchasing Manager and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: Bids on “Purge and Trap Sample Preparation Systems” are due 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2024.”

If you are responding to multiple solicitations, please submit each bid response in its own sealed envelope. To avoid potential shipping delays due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, we encourage all bidders to mail their submissions well in advance. Please note that any bids received after the bid opening deadline will be automatically rejected.

BT10/31/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Birmingham City Schools at the office of Edward McMullen, Purchasing Department, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 until 10:00 a.m. local time Thursday, November 21, 2024 for the LED Video Scoreboard for Carver High School for Birmingham Board of Education, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A non-mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at: Carver High School, 3900 – 24th. Street, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35207.

Birmingham Board of Education has adopted a policy designed to encourage the participation of MBE/DBE firms in construction projects.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Birmingham City Schools in an amount not less than five (5%) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bid documents may be obtained and are available on the Districts website at https://www.bhamcityschools.org/page/332.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by Birmingham Board of Education Purchasing Department or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Birmingham Board of Education: the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Owner:

Birmingham City Schools

2015 Park Place, North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Attn: Edward McMullen

BT10/31/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Birmingham City Schools at the office of Edward McMullen, Purchasing Department, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 until 10:30 a.m. local time Thursday, November 21, 2024 for the LED Video Scoreboard for Jackson-Olin High School for Birmingham Board of Education, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A non-mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at: Jackson-Olin High School, 1300 Avenue F, Ensley, Birmingham, Alabama 35218.

Birmingham Board of Education has adopted a policy designed to encourage the participation of MBE/DBE firms in construction projects.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Birmingham City Schools in an amount not less than five (5%) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bid documents may be obtained and are available on the Districts website at https://www.bhamcityschools.org/page/332.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by Birmingham Board of Education Purchasing Department or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Birmingham Board of Education: the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Owner:

Birmingham City Schools

2015 Park Place, North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Attn: Edward McMullen

BT10/31/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Birmingham City Schools at the office of Edward McMullen, Purchasing Department, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 until 11:00 a.m. local time Thursday, November 21, 2024 for the LED Video Scoreboard for Wenonah High School for Birmingham Board of Education, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A non-mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at: Wenonah High School, 2800 Wilson Road, SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35221.

Birmingham Board of Education has adopted a policy designed to encourage the participation of MBE/DBE firms in construction projects.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Birmingham City Schools in an amount not less than five (5%) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bid documents may be obtained and are available on the Districts website at https://www.bhamcityschools.org/page/332.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by Birmingham Board of Education Purchasing Department or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Birmingham Board of Education: the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Owner:

Birmingham City Schools

2015 Park Place, North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Attn: Edward McMullen

BT10/31/2024

NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE

Please take notice Storage Depot – Cahaba located at 5300 Cahaba Valley Rd. Birmingham AL 35242 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storageauctions.com on 11/11/2024 at 10:00AM. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.

BT10/31/2024

______________________________

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DAWSON COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

Civil Action

File No. 2024-AD-002-A

INRE:

ABIGAIL BINKLEY,

A minor child.

ARIANNA BINKLEY,

A minor child.

Petition of WANDA FAY FIELDS AND

JIMMY DON FIELDS.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: CHRIS BINKLEY, FATHER OF THE ABOVE-NAMED CHILD

By order for service by publication dated the 22nd day of May 2024, you are hereby notified that on the 6th day of March 2024, Dee Anne Dial, Esq. filed a Petition for Adoption and Termination of Parental Rights as to A.B and A.B.

This matter has been set for final hearing on the 5th day of December, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in the Superior Court of Dawson County, Dawson County Courthouse, Courtroom B.

WITNESS, the Honorable Amber Sowers, Judge of said Court, this the 28th day of October, 2024.

Justin Power, Clerk

Dawson County Superior Court

Dawson County, Georgia

BT10/31/2024

ATTENTION

In search of individuals who were employed at

Ed Mollison Chevrolet in Birmingham, AL between

1954-1980 and worked with or knew DOUGLAS

HENLEY, please call 1-855-988-2537.

BT10/31/2024

