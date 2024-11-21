PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!.

**FALL BULBS, SPRING FLOWERS, 11 a.m. to NOON with BETHANY O’REAR sharing about spring-blooming bulbs including variety selection, soil preparation and more for garden beds and containers at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE MERRY AND BRIGHT IN MOUNTAIN BROOK at the Crestline Village Holiday Open House, 4-8 p.m.

**LIVE MUSIC BY RAZZ MA TAZZ, 7 p.m. at 100 Frankfurt Circle

**JELLY ROLL: BEAUTIFUL BROKEN TOUR, 7 p.m. at The BJCC.

**STEPHEN WILSON, JR. SON OF DAD TOUR at Saturn.

**SKATENIGS, THE PAPER ARMY, MARA NAGRA and SKEPTIC at the Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT THURSDAYS with ASHTRONIC at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**NOIRVEMBER: DOUBLE INDEMNITY 80th Anniversary, 2 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North.

**NOIRVEMBER: MILDRED PIERCE, 4:15 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North.

**LIVE JAZZ: ROTATING ARTISTS, 5:30 p.m., at 610 Preserve Pkwy in Hoover.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING At Dave’s Pub. 6 p.m.

**BURLESQUE NIGHT with BELLA DONNA at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

**DRIVIN’ N’ CRYIN’ with THE WILLIAMSON BROTHERS at Saturn.

SATURDAY…

**THANKSGIVING FOOD GIVEAWAY, 9 a.m. at 100 Mike Moore Blvd.

**11th TURKEY GIVE AWAY, 10 a.m. at 20th Street Ensley by the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

**GOLDEN TEMPLE BIRTHDAY 51st CELEBRATION, 10 a.m. at 1901 11th Avenue South.

**BIG AND BARREL-AGED BEERSGIVING, 11 a.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**DRIVIN’ N’ CRYIN’ at Saturn.

**PRETTY GIRLS LOVE KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at Iron City.

**MOON TAXI at Iron City

**LOVE RAT DUO at Elysian Gardens, 8 p.m.

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**THE BACKWOOD SHINERS with BENJAMIN ARMSTRONG at The Nick Rocks.

**ERICA RYLEIGH with BACKWOOD SHINERS at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT with BLUE WIDOW, JACK THE ELBOW and WISER THE MORNINGSTAR at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT with R.1.Y.T. at The Nick Rocks.

SUNDAY…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**EVERY 4TH SUNDAY TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick Rocks.

**Bama Roots Radio presents WILL STEWART with KYLE KIMBRELL at the Nick Rocks.

MONDAY…

**SWEET HOME SPIRITS NIGHT at BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**GAMES WE PLAY – SHE’S THE GIRL TOUR at Saturn.

**GOOD DIEHL – ROLLER COASTER Release Party at the upstairs at Avondale.

TUESDAY…

**MAGIC CITY BOOK SIGNING + JOSE CARR JAZZ JAM, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Co.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE TUESDAYS, 10 p.m. at The Nick Rocks.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SUBSTRATE BINGO at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**FIGHT CLUB OPEN DECK with Host LEMON BELOVED! Every Wednesday at The Nick Rocks.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT with DJ SUNDROP at the Nick.

**WINSTON RAMBLE at Saturn.

**ALABAMA ALL-STAR COMEDY SHOW PART II with Funnyman Gaitlin (Leeds), KG the Kid (Bessemer), Jay R. Brown (Montgomery), Sumter County Comedian (York), Jr. Robinson (Hueytown), Patrick Wallace (Homewood), Frantinique (Birmingham), Cliff-P (Lincoln) hosted by Charles Winston at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**THANKSGIVING DINNER, 11 a.m. at Magic City Acceptance Center.

**MULTI-DIVINCIONSL: THE FIRST ACT at the Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT THURSDAYS with GREAT JANE at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

NEXT FRIDAY….

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

**EMO NIGHT BROOKLYN at Saturn.

**ZINGARA – FOR THE CRYSTAL CHILDREN TOUR at Iron City.

NEWS YOU CAN USE…

**HUMORIST ROY WOOD, JR. HONORED WITH ALABAMA HUMANITIES ALLIANCE AWARD – ROY WOOD, JR. is one of the recipients being honored by the Alabama Colloquium series: Honoring the 2024 Alabama Humanities Fellows. Wood, Jr. will receive the highest humanities award in the state on December 2 at Alys Stephens Center. This award recognizes Alabamians who have made the State of Alabama and the nation a smarter, kinder, more vibrant place to live and who challenge us all to think, to empathize, and to explore what it means to be human. Rick Braggs is also being honored as a 2024 Fellow.

THINGS TO DO OR KNOW…

In town, around the state…

**GLOW WILD AT THE BIRMINGHAM ZOO is one of Birmingham’s Top Holiday Activities starting tomorrow through January, 2025. GLOW WILD is back for the holiday season and features a variety of new lanterns and new entertainment. Get out to see and enjoy the larger-than-life lanterns lighting your way through the Zoo. Walk through the breathtaking displays and create memories with family and friends. Take photos, enjoy the restaurants that are opened and be sure to try the special adult versions of hot chocolate. There will be special guests and appearances throughout the season so check out the updates right here or visit www.birminghamzoo.com.

ART LOVERS…

AT THE BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**DECEMBER 1 – MUSEUM STORE SUNDAY at the Birmingham Museum of Art, noon – 5 p.m.

**DECEMBER 6 – ART AFTER 5: DIE HARD, 5 p.m. 2000 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd.

**DECEMBER 11 – ARTBREAK: WHAT IS COLOR THEORY?, 11 a.m. at 2000 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd.

FOR HOLIDAY AND CHRISTMAS HAPPENINGS

FOR CHRISTMAS LOVERS…young and old…

TODAY –

**CULLMAN CHRISTKINDLMARKT 11 a.m. at Depot Park in Cullman.

FRIDAY –

**LIGHTS UP! At The Summit, 5 p.m. at The Summit.

**ALL IS BRIGHT, 6 p.m. at 2621 Lane Park Road, in Mountain Brook.

**MOODY FARMS CHRISTMAS TREE FARM OPENING DAY, 9 a.m. at 1489 Valley Road in Oneonta.

**NORTH POLE EXPO 2024, 9 a.m. at 5381 Trussville Clay Road, in Trussville.

**CHRISTMAS AT THE FALLS, 4 p.m. at 1500 Noccalula Road in Gadsden.

SATURDAY –

**CRESTWOOD PICKERS CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE, 10 a.m. at Crestwood Pickers.

**CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE with the Crestwood Pickers, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 7001 Crestwood Blvd, Suite 900.

MONDAY –

**NEW!!! A NEW HOLIDAY DAY CAMP on NOVEMBER 25 – School Day Out at the Gardens. Herb Garden Chefs is what young explorers will enjoy as they take a scavenger hunt to uncover and identify a world of culinary herbs. The journey starts in the new Garden Lab where campers will harvest and prepare fresh ingredients to create a special treat and continues to the Bruno Vegetable Garden where they will dig into the wonders of cool-weather gardening. The camp is for K-5th Grade children and offers hands-on learning, culinary fun and outdoor exploration at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

TUESDAY –

**COUNTDOWN ‘TILL CHRISTMAS with Hattie’s Toyland + Sister Shirts, 4:30 p.m. at 165 Morrow Avenue, Suite 101 in Grayson Valley.

DECEMBER 1 –

**DECEMBER PUNK ROCK YARD SALE, 12 p.m. at 1034 23rd Street South.

**PHOTOS WITH SANTA at FERUS 12 p.m. at the Ferus Artisan Ales in Grayson Valley.

**MINI COW SNUGGLES, 2 p.m. at 1441 Hwy 277 in Helena.

DECEMBER 2 –

**SANTA’S WORKSHOP, 5 p.m. at Trussville Public Library.

DECEMBER 5 –

**HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS AT ARTPLAY, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at 1006 19th Street S. It will feature the big summer camp show announcement and it is Free where youth can have a jolly good time. Register at: www.alysstephens.org/events/home-for-the-holidays-at-artplay.

**ALL IS BRIGHT, 6 p.m. at Vestavia City Center in Vestavia Hills.

**JEFFERSON COUNTY SENIOR HOLIDAY CHEER CELEBRATION, 9 a.m. at 2340 Crossplex Blvd.

DECEMBER 6 –

**PICTURES WITH SANTA, 6 p.m. at Deerfoot Church of Christ in Clay.

**ROSS BRIDGE HOLIDAY MARKET, 4 p.m. at 2101 Grand Avenue in Hoover.

**CHRISTMAS PARADE, 6:30 p.m. at Pinson Bicentennial Park in Pinson.

**GROOVE INTO THE HOLIDAYS, 6:30 p.m. at the Woodlawn Theatre.

**HOLIDAY ‘SPLOSION, 8 p.m. at Theatre Downtown.

DECEMBER 6 and 7 –

**ANNUAL HOLIDAY ARTIST MARKET, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 105 West College Street in Columbiana by the Shelby County Arts Council.

FOR FILM LOVERS…

At Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema…

TODAY…

**BLITZ starring Elliott Heffernan, Saoirse Ronan, Harris Dickinson and directed by Sir Steven McQueen.

**ANORA starring Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisov and directed by Sean Baker.

**NETWORKING NIGHT, FREE.

**MOVIE TRIVIA at 8 p.m.

TODAY and SUNDAY …

**SIDEWALK FILM 101: THE TREE OF LIFE

FRIDAY…

**DOUBLE INDEMNITY 80th ANNIVERSARY starring Fred MacMurray, Barbara Stanwyck, Edward G. Robinson and directed by Billy Wilder.

FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY…

**A REAL PAIN starring Jesse Eiseneberg, Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Grey and directed by Jesse Eisenberg.

FRIDAY AND SUNDAY…

**MILDRED PIERCE starring Joan Crawford, Jack Carson, Zachary Scott and directed by Michael Curtiz.

SATURDAY…

**CHINATOWN 50th ANNIVERSARY starring Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, John Huston and directed by Roman Polanski.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY…

**SPIRITED AWAY directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

