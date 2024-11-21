Capacity For Change Comes With a Few Key Ingredients

For those struggling with what habits you need to unlearn or struggling to incorporate, here’s something I want to share. Throughout my work becoming a vegan, and I’m being transparent here, I’m easing into the journey because it hasn’t been a straight line.

But here’s what I learned. My capacity for change operates best when I incorporate synergy, meaning that for me to learn at my highest capacity, to keep a habit going and be consistent, I usually combine several different methods in order for that lesson to stick. For me, implementing my vegan journey involves me reading about it and being actively involved in the process.

I’ll give you a few examples of how this has become real for me aside from just having head knowledge. I’m learning how to take simple dishes and give them a vegan twist. Instead of using regular flour, I often substitute it for my own oat flour made by blending oatmeal. And when making desserts, I use ingredients like oatmeal, banana, pumpkin seeds and natural peanut butter.

When recipes call for sweeteners, I use more natural alternatives like homemade date sugar, maple syrup and honey. It may sound impressive, but it has been a work in progress.

But again, let me say, change has not come from me being a casual observer. When I see the most success, I’ve been an active participant in my own campaign for change. It’s not enough for me to just look at pictures and videos – and I’ve seen a multitude – but I must go to the store and purchase the different ingredients to create my own foods.

You get where I’m going with all of this. I can’t just think about it. I have to be about it (and participate) if change is going to happen in my life. But guess what? I believe the same is true for you.

When we see change as an action word, rather than just a glorified noun, that’s when the beauty can begin. Don’t just immerse yourself in the knowledge, but in participating as well. Then, our lessons can stick. With that said, do you know your process for effective change? Do you know what helps you learn a new habit? And do you know what helps you stick to a habit or a new way of doing?

Perhaps it’d be a really good idea if you were to invest the time to find out just what it is.

As always, know I’m rooting for you.

Keisa Sharpe is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

